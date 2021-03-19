Atlas of the Human Hypothalamus
1st Edition
Anatomy, Blood Supply, Myelo- and Cytoarchitecture
Description
The Atlas of the Human Hypothalamus presents for the first time a detailed view of the human hypothalamus. Providing high resolution images of hypothalamic sections, this atlas illustrates for readers the structure that is responsible for maintaining the homeostasis of the body and linking the central nervous system to the endocrine system. This atlas will help those studying the hypothalamus better understand this structure that serves as one of the most important centers controlling body function and will allow for easier for hypothalamic deep brain stimulation.
Key Features
- Presents the first ever detailed atlas on the human hypothalamus
- Features high resolution images of hypothalamic sections to demonstrate anatomy of this brain region
- Defines contours and size of nuclei and nomenclature definitions and interpretations
- Provides precise location of nuclei/pathways for stereotaxy
- Focuses on understanding specific relationships between hypothalamic structures
Readership
Standard neuroanatomy lab atlas for all labs doing neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, neuropharmacology, behavioral neuroscience, or molecular expression/cloning/neurogenetics in the mouse brain
Table of Contents
Part 1. General anatomic description with plastinated brain specimens and schematical drawings of pathways and nuclei
Part 2. 130 sections of hypothalamus with corresponding contour maps
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 19th March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128220511
About the Author
Bertalan Dudas
Dr. Dudás is the Assistant Dean of Research and Scholarship, Institutional Director of Research, and Professor of Anatomy at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM). He completed his postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Anatomy at Albert Szent-Györgyi Medical University in Hungary and first served as an Assistant Professor in the same institution. He remains a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics at Loyola University and is the Founder and Director of Neuroendocrine Organization Laboratory. He has served as a lecturer of gross anatomy since 1996 and is also Program Director of Histology at LECOM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Dean of Research and Scholarship, Institutional Director of Research; Professor of Anatomy, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), OA, USA
Ratings and Reviews
