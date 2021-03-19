COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Atlas of the Human Hypothalamus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220511

Atlas of the Human Hypothalamus

1st Edition

Anatomy, Blood Supply, Myelo- and Cytoarchitecture

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Bertalan Dudas
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128220511
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th March 2021
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
155.00
175.00
320.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Atlas of the Human Hypothalamus presents for the first time a detailed view of the human hypothalamus. Providing high resolution images of hypothalamic sections, this atlas illustrates for readers the structure that is responsible for maintaining the homeostasis of the body and linking the central nervous system to the endocrine system. This atlas will help those studying the hypothalamus better understand this structure that serves as one of the most important centers controlling body function and will allow for easier for hypothalamic deep brain stimulation.

Key Features

  • Presents the first ever detailed atlas on the human hypothalamus
  • Features high resolution images of hypothalamic sections to demonstrate anatomy of this brain region
  • Defines contours and size of nuclei and nomenclature definitions and interpretations
  • Provides precise location of nuclei/pathways for stereotaxy
  • Focuses on understanding specific relationships between hypothalamic structures

Readership

Standard neuroanatomy lab atlas for all labs doing neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, neuropharmacology, behavioral neuroscience, or molecular expression/cloning/neurogenetics in the mouse brain

Table of Contents

Part 1. General anatomic description with plastinated brain specimens and schematical drawings of pathways and nuclei
Part 2. 130 sections of hypothalamus with corresponding contour maps

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
19th March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128220511

About the Author

Bertalan Dudas

Dr. Dudás is the Assistant Dean of Research and Scholarship, Institutional Director of Research, and Professor of Anatomy at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM). He completed his postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Anatomy at Albert Szent-Györgyi Medical University in Hungary and first served as an Assistant Professor in the same institution. He remains a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics at Loyola University and is the Founder and Director of Neuroendocrine Organization Laboratory. He has served as a lecturer of gross anatomy since 1996 and is also Program Director of Histology at LECOM.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Dean of Research and Scholarship, Institutional Director of Research; Professor of Anatomy, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), OA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.