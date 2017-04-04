Atlas of the Human Body

Atlas of Human Body: Central Nervous System and Vascularization is a multidisciplinary approach to the technical coverage of anatomical structures and relationships. It contains surface and 3D dissection images, native and colored cross sectional views made in different planes, MRI comparisons, demonstrations of cranial nerve origins, distribution of blood vessels by dissection, and systematic presentation of arterial distribution from the precapillary level, using the methyl metacrylate injection and subsequent tissue digestion method.

Included throughout are late prenatal (fetal) and early postnatal images to contribute to a better understanding of structure/relationship specificity of differentiation at various developmental intervals (conduits, organs, somatic, or branchial derivatives). Each chapter features clinical correlations providing a unique perspective of side-by side comparisons of dissection images, magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography. Created after many years of professional and scientific cooperation between the authors and their parent institutions, this important resource will serve researchers, students, and doctors in their professional work.