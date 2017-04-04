Atlas of the Human Body
1st Edition
Central Nervous System and Vascularization
Description
Atlas of Human Body: Central Nervous System and Vascularization is a multidisciplinary approach to the technical coverage of anatomical structures and relationships. It contains surface and 3D dissection images, native and colored cross sectional views made in different planes, MRI comparisons, demonstrations of cranial nerve origins, distribution of blood vessels by dissection, and systematic presentation of arterial distribution from the precapillary level, using the methyl metacrylate injection and subsequent tissue digestion method.
Included throughout are late prenatal (fetal) and early postnatal images to contribute to a better understanding of structure/relationship specificity of differentiation at various developmental intervals (conduits, organs, somatic, or branchial derivatives). Each chapter features clinical correlations providing a unique perspective of side-by side comparisons of dissection images, magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography. Created after many years of professional and scientific cooperation between the authors and their parent institutions, this important resource will serve researchers, students, and doctors in their professional work.
Key Features
- Contains over 700 color photos of ideal anatomical preparations and sections of each part of the body that have been prepared, recorded, and processed by the authors
- Covers existing gaps including developmental and prenatal periods, detailed vascular anatomy, and neuro anatomy
- Features a comprehensive alphabetical index of structures for ease of use
- Features a companion website which contains access to all images within the book
Readership
Medical researchers of human physiology, student body and faculty of Medical and Paramedical Institutions, postdoctoral Fellows in residency, practicing Physicians and Surgeons
Table of Contents
1. Upper Limb and Vascularization
2. Lower Limb and Vascularization
3. Thorax and Vascularization
4. Abdomen and Vascularization
5. Pelvis and Perineum with 5–6-Month-Old Fetal Specimens
6. Head and Neck Regions and Vascularization
7. Cranial Central Nervous System and Spinal Cord
8. Vascularization of Head and Neck and the Cranial Central Nervous System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 4th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095010
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128094105
About the Author
Branislav Vidic
Dr. Branislav Vidic is a Professor in the Department of Cell Biology and Biochemistry at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Lubbock, Texas. He has held professorships in notable institutions across the world including University of Belgrade, University of Basel, University of Lausanne, Saint Louis University, and Georgetown University. He is the recipient of the Braca Karic for scientific and research work.
Dr. Vidic is an active member of many committees including:
• First Year Curriculum
• Scientific Merit
• Integration of Preclinical Instructions
• Faculty Promotion
• Equipment
• Correlation Conferences
• Educational Policy
• Audiovisual Facilities
• Coordinator of Gross Anatomy Curriculum
• In charge of Electron Microscopical Facilities
• Graduate French Language Requirement
• Interviewer for Incoming Medical Students
• Committee on Admissions, School of Medicine
• Curriculum on Aging
• Dr. Raj Bhussry Memorial Fellowship
• Search Committee, Department of Anatomy
• Coordinator of Graduate Program (Master in Anatomy and Certificate in Occlusion).
• Committee on Education, School of Dentistry
• Chairman Anatomical Board of the District of Columbia
• Auditing Committee AAA
• Committee Graduate Thesis
• Coordinator Direction of Departmental Development Committee
• Space Committee
• Financial Committee
Dr. Vidic has an impressive list of Professional Memberships including:
• American Association of Anatomists
• American Society for Cell Biology
• Washington Electron Microscopical Society
• Society of the Sigma Xi
• Southern Society of Anatomists
• New York Academy of Science
• Cajal Club
• Yugoslave Society of Anatomists
• German Society of Anatomists
• Electron Microscopic Society of America
• American Thoracic Society
• French Association of Anatomists
• American Association for the Advancement of Science
• The Society for Quantitative Morphology
• Serbian Academy of Sciences
• Mediterranean Academy of Sciences (Rome, Italy)
• Honorary Member: Polish Association of Anatomists and Histochemists
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Cell Biology and Biochemistry, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, Lubbox, TX, USA
Milan Milisavljevic
Dr. Milan Milisavljević, MD, SD, DSC, is a Professor of Gross and Neuroanatomy in the Institute of Anatomy at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade in Belgrade, Serbia, and Head of the Laboratory for Vascular Anatomy. He has completed an ECFMG Foreign Faculty Fellowship at Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC and an ECFMG Short-Term Exchange Fellowship at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Lubbock, Texas. He is the recipient of the Braća Karić award for scientific and research work, Award of Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade for achievements in teaching, and City of Belgrade Award for medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory for Vascular Anatomy (Head), Institute of Anatomy, Faculty of Medicine