Atlas of the Developing Mouse Brain - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128185438, 9780128226469

Atlas of the Developing Mouse Brain

2nd Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: George Paxinos Glenda Halliday Charles Watson Mustafa Kassem
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128185438
eBook ISBN: 9780128226469
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
150.00
127.50
115.00
97.75
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The second edition of Atlas of the Developing Mouse Brain at E17.5, P0, and P6 builds on the features of the successful first edition. The second edition is a comprehensive and convenient reference for all the areas of the mouse brain at Fetal-Day 17.5 (E17.5), Day-of-Birth (P0), and Day-Six postnatal (P6). It also delineates the parts of the eye, features of the skull, ganglia, nerves, arteries, veins, bones and foramina. This atlas is an essential tool for researchers and students who study the development of the mouse brain, or who interpret the findings from genetic manipulation.

Key Features

  • 176 high-resolution colour scans of Nissl-stained coronal sections of the brain and skull of the fetal (E17.5), Day-of-Birth (P0), and Day-Six postnatal mouse (P6)
  • Corresponding diagrams delineating all the structures of the brain, as well as peripheral nerves, ganglia, muscles, bones, veins, and arteries of the head
  • Approximately 5000 corrections and updates from the first edition
  • Colour coding of the veins, arteries, nerves, ganglions of the skull in diagrams
  • Pallial markers within E17.5 mouse to help identify developmental boundaries

Readership

Standard neuroanatomy lab atlas for all labs doing neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, neuropharmacology, behavioral neuroscience, or molecular expression/cloning/neurogenetics in the mouse brain

Table of Contents

Preface to the second edition
Reproduction of altas figures in other publications
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Histology
Preparation of photographs and drawings
The construction of abbreviations in the Paxinos/Watson nomenclature
Identification of sctuctures
Refereces
List of structures
Index of abbreviations
Figures

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128185438
eBook ISBN:
9780128226469

About the Author

George Paxinos

George Paxinos

Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

Glenda Halliday

Glenda Halliday works at the University of Sydney in NSW, Sydney, Australia..

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sydney, NSW, Sydney, Australia

Charles Watson

Charles Watson is a neuroscientist and public health physician. His qualifications included a medical degree (MBBS) and two research doctorates (MD and DSc). He is Professor Emeritus at Curtin University, and holds adjunct professorial research positions at the University of New South Wales, the University of Queensland, and the University of Western Australia. He has published over 100 refereed journal articles and 40 book chapters, and has co-authored over 25 books on brain and spinal cord anatomy. The Paxinos Watson rat brain atlas has been cited over 80,000 times. His current research is focused on the comparative anatomy of the hippocampus and the claustrum. He was awarded the degree of Doctor of Science by the University of Sydney in 2012 and received the Distinguished Achievement Award of the Australasian Society for Neuroscience in 2018.

Affiliations and Expertise

John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Health Science, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW Sydney, Australia

Mustafa Kassem

Mustafa S. Kassem works at Neuroscience Research Australia in NSW, Sydney, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW, Sydney, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.