Atlas of the Developing Mouse Brain
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of Atlas of the Developing Mouse Brain at E17.5, P0, and P6 builds on the features of the successful first edition. The second edition is a comprehensive and convenient reference for all the areas of the mouse brain at Fetal-Day 17.5 (E17.5), Day-of-Birth (P0), and Day-Six postnatal (P6). It also delineates the parts of the eye, features of the skull, ganglia, nerves, arteries, veins, bones and foramina. This atlas is an essential tool for researchers and students who study the development of the mouse brain, or who interpret the findings from genetic manipulation.
Key Features
- 176 high-resolution colour scans of Nissl-stained coronal sections of the brain and skull of the fetal (E17.5), Day-of-Birth (P0), and Day-Six postnatal mouse (P6)
- Corresponding diagrams delineating all the structures of the brain, as well as peripheral nerves, ganglia, muscles, bones, veins, and arteries of the head
- Approximately 5000 corrections and updates from the first edition
- Colour coding of the veins, arteries, nerves, ganglions of the skull in diagrams
- Pallial markers within E17.5 mouse to help identify developmental boundaries
Readership
Standard neuroanatomy lab atlas for all labs doing neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, neuropharmacology, behavioral neuroscience, or molecular expression/cloning/neurogenetics in the mouse brain
Table of Contents
Preface to the second edition
Reproduction of altas figures in other publications
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Histology
Preparation of photographs and drawings
The construction of abbreviations in the Paxinos/Watson nomenclature
Identification of sctuctures
Refereces
List of structures
Index of abbreviations
Figures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128185438
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128226469
About the Author
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Glenda Halliday
Glenda Halliday works at the University of Sydney in NSW, Sydney, Australia..
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sydney, NSW, Sydney, Australia
Charles Watson
Charles Watson is a neuroscientist and public health physician. His qualifications included a medical degree (MBBS) and two research doctorates (MD and DSc). He is Professor Emeritus at Curtin University, and holds adjunct professorial research positions at the University of New South Wales, the University of Queensland, and the University of Western Australia. He has published over 100 refereed journal articles and 40 book chapters, and has co-authored over 25 books on brain and spinal cord anatomy. The Paxinos Watson rat brain atlas has been cited over 80,000 times. His current research is focused on the comparative anatomy of the hippocampus and the claustrum. He was awarded the degree of Doctor of Science by the University of Sydney in 2012 and received the Distinguished Achievement Award of the Australasian Society for Neuroscience in 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Health Science, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW Sydney, Australia
Mustafa Kassem
Mustafa S. Kassem works at Neuroscience Research Australia in NSW, Sydney, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW, Sydney, Australia