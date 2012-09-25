Atlas of Surgical Techniques for Colon, Rectum and Anus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416052227, 9780323246361

Atlas of Surgical Techniques for Colon, Rectum and Anus

1st Edition

(A Volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series) (Expert Consult - Online and Print

Series Editors: Courtney Townsend B. Mark Evers
Authors: James Fleshman Elisa Birnbaum Steven Hunt Matthew Mutch Ira Kodner Bashar Safar
eBook ISBN: 9780323246361
eBook ISBN: 9781455756278
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416052227
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th September 2012
Page Count: 424
Description

Master the full range of colorectal procedures performed today with Atlas of Surgical Techniques for the Colon, Rectum, and Anus. In this volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series, top authorities provide expert, step-by-step guidance on surgery of the large bowel, rectum, and anus - including both open and closed approaches for many procedures - to help you expand your repertoire and hone your clinical skills.

Key Features

  • Easily review normal anatomy and visualize the step-by-step progression of each procedure thanks to more than 600 detailed anatomic line drawings and clinical photographs.
  • Master both open and laparoscopic techniques for numerous surgeries, such as abdominal perineal resection, abdominal colectomy, and low anterior resection.
  • Apply the latest developments in colorectal surgery, including restorative and reconstructive techniques (such as pelvic floor reconstruction after abdominal perineal resection or sacrectomy) and the newest procedures in transanal endoscopic microsurgery (TEM).
  • Effectively interpret preoperative and postoperative imaging studies for improved decision making and outcomes.
  • Avoid complications with pearls and pitfalls from the authors for every technique.
  • Access the entire text online and download all the images at www.expertconsult.com.

Table of Contents

Open Right Colectomy

Laparoscopic Right Colectomy

Extended Right Colectomy with Ileosigmoid Anastomosis

Extended Left Colectomy with Right Colon to Rectal Anastomosis

Open Left and Sigmoid Colectomy

Laparoscopic Left Colectomy

Open Total Abdominal Colectomy with Ileorectal Anastomosis

Laparoscopic Total Abdominal Colectomy and IRA

Open Total Proctocolectomy and Ileal Pouch

Low Anterior Resection of Rectum – Open

Laparoscopic Low Anterior Resection

Open Abdominal Perineal Resection

Laparoscopic APR

Perineal Proctectomy for Prolapse (Altmeier/Prassad)

Open Resection Rectopexy for Rectal Prolapse

Laparoscopic Rectopexy

Completion Proctectomy for Crohn’s

Transanal Excision of Rectal Lesions

Transanal Endoscopic Microsurgery

Anal Stricturoplasty and Skin Flaps

Excisional Hemorrhoidectomy

Stapled Hemorrhoidectomy

Open Lateral Internal Sphincterotomy

Sliding Flap Repair of Rectovaginal Fistula

Excision of Anal Bowen’s or Paget’s Disease with a V-Y Advancement Flap

Hanley Procedure for Fistula/Abscess

Anal Sphincter Reconstruction

End Ileostomy/Loop Ileostomy

Colostomy: End and Divided Loop

Local Parastomal Hernia Repair

Small Bowel Strictureplasty

Resection of Rectorectal Tumor with Sacrectomy

Debulking and Peritoneal Stripping with Placement of Port-a-Caths for Carcinomatosis

About the Series Editor

Courtney Townsend

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas

B. Mark Evers

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice-Chair for Research, Department of Surgery, Director, Lucille P. Markey Cancer Center, Markey Cancer Foundation Endowed Chair, Physician-in-Chief, Oncology Service Line UK Healthcare, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky

About the Author

James Fleshman

Affiliations and Expertise

Seeger Professor and Chairman of Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center, Professor of Surgery, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Dallas, Texas

Elisa Birnbaum

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery , Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

Steven Hunt

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

Matthew Mutch

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

Ira Kodner

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

Bashar Safar

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

