Atlas of Surgical Techniques for Colon, Rectum and Anus
1st Edition
(A Volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series) (Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Master the full range of colorectal procedures performed today with Atlas of Surgical Techniques for the Colon, Rectum, and Anus. In this volume in the Surgical Techniques Atlas Series, top authorities provide expert, step-by-step guidance on surgery of the large bowel, rectum, and anus - including both open and closed approaches for many procedures - to help you expand your repertoire and hone your clinical skills.
Key Features
- Easily review normal anatomy and visualize the step-by-step progression of each procedure thanks to more than 600 detailed anatomic line drawings and clinical photographs.
- Master both open and laparoscopic techniques for numerous surgeries, such as abdominal perineal resection, abdominal colectomy, and low anterior resection.
- Apply the latest developments in colorectal surgery, including restorative and reconstructive techniques (such as pelvic floor reconstruction after abdominal perineal resection or sacrectomy) and the newest procedures in transanal endoscopic microsurgery (TEM).
- Effectively interpret preoperative and postoperative imaging studies for improved decision making and outcomes.
- Avoid complications with pearls and pitfalls from the authors for every technique.
- Access the entire text online and download all the images at www.expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
Open Right Colectomy
Laparoscopic Right Colectomy
Extended Right Colectomy with Ileosigmoid Anastomosis
Extended Left Colectomy with Right Colon to Rectal Anastomosis
Open Left and Sigmoid Colectomy
Laparoscopic Left Colectomy
Open Total Abdominal Colectomy with Ileorectal Anastomosis
Laparoscopic Total Abdominal Colectomy and IRA
Open Total Proctocolectomy and Ileal Pouch
Low Anterior Resection of Rectum – Open
Laparoscopic Low Anterior Resection
Open Abdominal Perineal Resection
Laparoscopic APR
Perineal Proctectomy for Prolapse (Altmeier/Prassad)
Open Resection Rectopexy for Rectal Prolapse
Laparoscopic Rectopexy
Completion Proctectomy for Crohn’s
Transanal Excision of Rectal Lesions
Transanal Endoscopic Microsurgery
Anal Stricturoplasty and Skin Flaps
Excisional Hemorrhoidectomy
Stapled Hemorrhoidectomy
Open Lateral Internal Sphincterotomy
Sliding Flap Repair of Rectovaginal Fistula
Excision of Anal Bowen’s or Paget’s Disease with a V-Y Advancement Flap
Hanley Procedure for Fistula/Abscess
Anal Sphincter Reconstruction
End Ileostomy/Loop Ileostomy
Colostomy: End and Divided Loop
Local Parastomal Hernia Repair
Small Bowel Strictureplasty
Resection of Rectorectal Tumor with Sacrectomy
Debulking and Peritoneal Stripping with Placement of Port-a-Caths for Carcinomatosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 25th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246361
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455756278
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416052227
About the Series Editor
Courtney Townsend
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and John Woods Harris Distinguished Chairman, Robertson-Poth Distinguished Chair in General Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas
B. Mark Evers
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice-Chair for Research, Department of Surgery, Director, Lucille P. Markey Cancer Center, Markey Cancer Foundation Endowed Chair, Physician-in-Chief, Oncology Service Line UK Healthcare, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky
About the Author
James Fleshman
Affiliations and Expertise
Seeger Professor and Chairman of Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center, Professor of Surgery, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Dallas, Texas
Elisa Birnbaum
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery , Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
Steven Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
Matthew Mutch
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
Ira Kodner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
Bashar Safar
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, Section of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri