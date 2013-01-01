Atlas of Stored-Product Insects and Mites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Stored-Product Insects
Table 2.1 Abbreviations used in the tables and text
Table 2.2 Insect species associated with stored-products
Table 2.3 Numbers of stored-product insect species reported for each country and region
Table 2.4 Comparison of species list for nine countries that have reported large numbers of species
Table 2.5 Insect species reported from other countries
Chapter 3. Classification of Commodities
Table 3.1 Overall percentages of the 1010 commodities in each of 28 categories
Table 3.2 Commodities in each of 28 categories
Table 3.3 Scientific names of plants
Table 3.4 Species associated with more than 75% of the commodity categories
Table 3.5 Percentage of the commodity infestation records for bruchids that are legume seed
Chapter 4. Commodity Suitability
Table 4.1 Suitability of commodities as food for stored-product insect
Table 4.2 Number of commodities per species for which suitability has been studied
Table 4.3 Species of stored-product insects feeding on fungi
Chapter 5. Infestation Records
Table 5.1 Commodities reported to be infested by each insect species and literature sources for records
Table 5.2 Species-commodity combinations with 10 or more literature records
Table 5.3 Numbers of records per source, percent unique records and geographical region or type of record
Chapter 6. Stored-product Mites
Table 6.1 Mites species associated with stored products
Table 6.2 Ranking of stored-product mite species by number of commodities per species
Table 6.3 Families of mites associated with stored products
Table 6.4 Mite genus name changes
Chapter 7. Pest Management
Table 7.1 Topics in books with broad coverage of stored-product insect pest management
Table 7.2 Books covering fewer stored-product insect pest management topics in greater depth
Table 7.3 Books that are very specialized covering only a few topics
Table 7.4 Strengths and limitations of aeration
Table 7.5 Strengths and limitations of biological control
Table 7.6 Strengths and limitations of extreme temperature
Table 7.7 Strengths and limitations of fumigation
Table 7.8 Strengths and limitations of impact and pest removal
Table 7.9 Strengths and limitations of ionizing radiation
Table 7.10 Strengths and limitations of residual insecticides
Table 7.11 Strengths and limitations of sanitation and pest exclusion
Table 7.12 Combinations of pest management methods that have been evaluated
Description
No other reference offers such an extensive hands-on guide to the most common stored-product pests. Atlas of Stored-Product Insects and Mites includes photographs and summary information for each of the 235 stored product insect species. Summary information includes common names, synonyms for scientific names, records of geographic distribution, suitability of commodities as insect food and commodity infestation, literature citations for life history studies and a list of natural enemies. Similar summary information is provided for 280 species of mites (Acari) reported to be associated with stored products.
The high quality photographs and summary information make this reference essential to the fast and accurate specific identification needed for effective pest management. The authors also cover the tools and information that should be considered when developing a pest management program and provide reference sources for additional information on pest management.
Atlas of Stored-Product Insects and Mites will make solving stored-product pest problems faster and easier making this an essential desk reference for anyone working with stored-product insects or mites.
Special features
- High quality color photographs for 235 species of stored product insects
- Common names and synonyms for 235 insect and 280 mite species
- Suitability of 537 commodities as food for 84 stored product insect species
- Summarizes 15,611 infestation records for 1010 commodities reported in the literature
- References for life history studies of insect and mite species
- Geographic distribution of each species
- List of natural enemies
- Discussion of tools and information needed for pest management
An essential reference for:
- Extension personnel
- Food industry sanitarians
- Food industry managers
- Legislators
- Pest management professionals
- Pest management consultants
- Plant quarantine inspectors
- Regulators
- Seed technologists
- Stored-product entomologist
- Stored-product acarologists
- Students
- Urban entomologists
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st January 2013
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104316