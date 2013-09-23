Atlas of Sleep Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455712670, 9781455712687

Atlas of Sleep Medicine

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Sudhansu Chokroverty Robert Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9781455712687
eBook ISBN: 9780323245753
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455712670
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd September 2013
Page Count: 416
Description

Effectively diagnose and manage adult and pediatric sleep disorders with help from Atlas of Sleep Medicine, the most comprehensive and detailed source of pictorial and video guidance available. A full-color design with an entirely new image collection and video segments facilitates the observation and interpretation of sleep-related events and recordings. Whether you are preparing for the sleep medicine fellowship examination, or simply want to offer your patients today's best care, this sleep medicine book is an ideal resource!

Key Features

  • Confidently treat sleep-related breathing disorders with a practical step-by-step approach to positive pressure titration, summarizing merits, demerits, dangers, and limitations.
  • Observe, evaluate, and treat unusual, uncommon, and often unrecognized PSG patterns.

Table of Contents

1. Polysomnographic Recording Technique

2. Electroencephalography for the Sleep Specialist

3. Sleep Stages and Scoring Technique

4. Sleep-Disordered Breathing and Scoring

5. Basic Circadian Rhythms and Circadian Sleep Disorders

6. Hypnogram Analysis

7. Sleep-Related Movements and Scoring Techniques

8. Cardiac Arrhythmias

9. Uncommon, Atypical, and Often Unrecognized PSG Patterns

10. Motor Disorders During Sleep

11. Sleep and Epilepsy

12. Sleep Dysfunction and Sleep-Disordered Breathing in Miscellaneous Neurological Disorders

13. Neuroimaging Techniques

14. Specialized Techniques

14A. Multiple Sleep latency Testing

14B. Actigraphy

14C. Recommendations for Practical Use of Pulse Transit Time as a Tool for Respiratory Effort Measurements During Sleep and Microarousal Recognition

14D. The Cyclic Alternating Pattern

14E. Peripheral Arterial Tonometry

14F. The Electrocardiogram-Spectrogram

15. Positive Pressure Titration

16. Oral Appliances and Surgical Techniques for Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome Therapy

17. Pediatric Polysomnography

Appendix: Video Vignettes

Vignette 1: Narcolepsy: Unequivocal Diagnosis After Split-Screen, Video-Polysomnographic Analysis of a Prolonged Cataplectic Attack

Vignette 2: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Associated With Cerebral Hypoxemia

Vignette 3: The Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Behavior Disorder Leading to a Subdural Hemorrhage

Vignette 4: Isolated Sleep Paralysis: An REM- "Sleep" Polysomnographic Phenomenon as Documented With Simultaneous Clinical and Electrophysiologic Assessment

Vignette 5: Confusional Arousals

Vignette 6: Sleepwalking

Vignette 7: Hypnagogic Hallucination

Vignette 8: Sleep Terrors

About the Author

Sudhansu Chokroverty

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Co-Chair of Neurology, Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, New Jersey Neuroscience Institute at JFK Medical Center and Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey

Robert Thomas

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Department of Medicine; Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts

