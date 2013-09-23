Atlas of Sleep Medicine
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Effectively diagnose and manage adult and pediatric sleep disorders with help from Atlas of Sleep Medicine, the most comprehensive and detailed source of pictorial and video guidance available. A full-color design with an entirely new image collection and video segments facilitates the observation and interpretation of sleep-related events and recordings. Whether you are preparing for the sleep medicine fellowship examination, or simply want to offer your patients today's best care, this sleep medicine book is an ideal resource!
- Confidently treat sleep-related breathing disorders with a practical step-by-step approach to positive pressure titration, summarizing merits, demerits, dangers, and limitations.
- Observe, evaluate, and treat unusual, uncommon, and often unrecognized PSG patterns.
1. Polysomnographic Recording Technique
2. Electroencephalography for the Sleep Specialist
3. Sleep Stages and Scoring Technique
4. Sleep-Disordered Breathing and Scoring
5. Basic Circadian Rhythms and Circadian Sleep Disorders
6. Hypnogram Analysis
7. Sleep-Related Movements and Scoring Techniques
8. Cardiac Arrhythmias
9. Uncommon, Atypical, and Often Unrecognized PSG Patterns
10. Motor Disorders During Sleep
11. Sleep and Epilepsy
12. Sleep Dysfunction and Sleep-Disordered Breathing in Miscellaneous Neurological Disorders
13. Neuroimaging Techniques
14. Specialized Techniques
14A. Multiple Sleep latency Testing
14B. Actigraphy
14C. Recommendations for Practical Use of Pulse Transit Time as a Tool for Respiratory Effort Measurements During Sleep and Microarousal Recognition
14D. The Cyclic Alternating Pattern
14E. Peripheral Arterial Tonometry
14F. The Electrocardiogram-Spectrogram
15. Positive Pressure Titration
16. Oral Appliances and Surgical Techniques for Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome Therapy
17. Pediatric Polysomnography
Appendix: Video Vignettes
Vignette 1: Narcolepsy: Unequivocal Diagnosis After Split-Screen, Video-Polysomnographic Analysis of a Prolonged Cataplectic Attack
Vignette 2: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Associated With Cerebral Hypoxemia
Vignette 3: The Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Behavior Disorder Leading to a Subdural Hemorrhage
Vignette 4: Isolated Sleep Paralysis: An REM- "Sleep" Polysomnographic Phenomenon as Documented With Simultaneous Clinical and Electrophysiologic Assessment
Vignette 5: Confusional Arousals
Vignette 6: Sleepwalking
Vignette 7: Hypnagogic Hallucination
Vignette 8: Sleep Terrors
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 23rd September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712687
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245753
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455712670
Sudhansu Chokroverty
Professor and Co-Chair of Neurology, Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, New Jersey Neuroscience Institute at JFK Medical Center and Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey
Robert Thomas
Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Department of Medicine; Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts