Atlas of Shiatsu
1st Edition
The Meridians of Zen Shiatsu
Authors: Wilfried Rappenecker Meike Kockrick
eBook ISBN: 9780080982540
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th October 2008
Page Count: 192
Description
Atlas of Shiatsu presents clear, detailed descriptions of the twelve main meridians used in Shiatsu practice. The study of the meridians is a difficult aspect of Shiatsu training and this highly-illustrated atlas explains and illustrates their positions within the body. The description of each meridian is supported by 15-30 illustrations.
Key Features
- Clear and detailed descriptions of each of the twelve main meridians used in Shiatsu practice
- Highly illustrated, with 15-30 illustrations supporting the description of each meridian
- Attractively designed
- The first atlas of shiatsu
About the Author
Wilfried Rappenecker
Affiliations and Expertise
GP, Founder, Hamburg Shiatsu College; Director, International Shiatsu School Kiental, Switzerland
Meike Kockrick
Affiliations and Expertise
Naturopath
