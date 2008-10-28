Atlas of Shiatsu - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702029622, 9780080982540

Atlas of Shiatsu

1st Edition

The Meridians of Zen Shiatsu

Authors: Wilfried Rappenecker Meike Kockrick
eBook ISBN: 9780080982540
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th October 2008
Page Count: 192
Description

Atlas of Shiatsu presents clear, detailed descriptions of the twelve main meridians used in Shiatsu practice. The study of the meridians is a difficult aspect of Shiatsu training and this highly-illustrated atlas explains and illustrates their positions within the body. The description of each meridian is supported by 15-30 illustrations.

Key Features

  • Clear and detailed descriptions of each of the twelve main meridians used in Shiatsu practice
  • Highly illustrated, with 15-30 illustrations supporting the description of each meridian
  • Attractively designed
  • The first atlas of shiatsu

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780080982540

About the Author

Wilfried Rappenecker

Affiliations and Expertise

GP, Founder, Hamburg Shiatsu College; Director, International Shiatsu School Kiental, Switzerland

Meike Kockrick

Affiliations and Expertise

Naturopath

