Atlas of Sexually Transmitted Diseases and AIDS
4th Edition
Expert Consult
Description
The Atlas of Sexually Transmitted Diseases and AIDS, 4th Edition, by Drs. Stephen A. Morse, King K. Holmes, Adele A. Moreland, MD, and Ronald C. Ballard, provides you with an exclusive gallery of STD and AIDS images so you can better diagnose and treat these diseases. Approximately 1,100 unique images – most in full color and 30% new to this edition – depict the clinical signs associated with each type of infection, and can now be accessed and downloaded online via Expert Consult for the very first time. You’ll also find expert guidance on new vaccines, screening techniques, treatment guidelines, and best practices in the field.
Key Features
- Get expert advice on the tests available to reach a definitive diagnosis and review therapeutic options, treatment guidelines, prevention strategies, and management of complications.
- Access appendices on the selection and evaluation of diagnostic tests, quality control, and test technologies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 17th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047640
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058004
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702040603
About the Author
Stephen Morse
Dr. Morse attended graduate school at the School of Public Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received his M.S.P.H. (’66) in environmental chemistry and biology and a Ph.D. (’69) in microbiology. In 1984, he joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as Director of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Research Program, National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID); and in 1996, became the Associate Director for Science of the newly created Division of AIDS, STDs and Tuberculosis Laboratory Research. From 1999 - 2007, he served as the Associate Director for Science, Division of Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response where he worked on national and international bioterrorism-related issues. In 2008, he became the Associate Director for Environmental Microbiology, CDC. He has published 325 peer reviewed articles, books and chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, GA, USA
King Holmes
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, Director, Center for AIDS and STD, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Ronald Ballard
Affiliations and Expertise
Branch Chief, Division of AIDS, STDs, and TB Laboratory Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, GA