Atlas of Regional Anesthesia - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416063971, 9780323295154

Atlas of Regional Anesthesia

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: David Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780323295154
eBook ISBN: 9781437737882
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st July 2010
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Atlas of Regional Anesthesia, by Dr. David L. Brown, has been the go-to reference for many years, helping clinicians master a myriad of nerve block techniques in all areas of the body. This meticulously updated new edition brings you state-of-the-art coverage and streaming online videos of ultrasound-guided techniques, as well as new coverage of the latest procedures. Hundreds of high-quality full-color illustrations of anatomy and conventional and ultrasound-guided techniques provide superb visual guidance. You’ll also have easy access to the complete contents online, fully searchable, at expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Obtain superior visual guidance thanks to hundreds of high-quality illustrations of cross-sectional, gross, and surface anatomy paired with outstanding illustrations of conventional and ultrasound-guided techniques.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323295154
eBook ISBN:
9781437737882

About the Author

David Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Cardiovascular Division, Washington Univerisity School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.