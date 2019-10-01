Atlas of Reconstructive Breast Surgery
1st Edition
Authors: Lee Pu Nolan Karp
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323511148
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 360
Description
Concise, practical, and highly illustrated, Atlas of Reconstructive Breast Surgery focuses exclusively on non-cosmetic procedures performed due to cancer, accidents, or congenital defects of the breast. Covering both autologous and implant-based reconstruction techniques, this uniquely comprehensive reference provides step-by-step visual guidance on correcting dysfunctional areas and repairing defects to restore normal appearance and function.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323511148
About the Author
Lee Pu
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of California, Davis, UC Davis Medical Center
Nolan Karp
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.