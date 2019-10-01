Atlas of Reconstructive Breast Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323511148

Atlas of Reconstructive Breast Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Lee Pu Nolan Karp
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323511148
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 360
Description

Concise, practical, and highly illustrated, Atlas of Reconstructive Breast Surgery focuses exclusively on non-cosmetic procedures performed due to cancer, accidents, or congenital defects of the breast. Covering both autologous and implant-based reconstruction techniques, this uniquely comprehensive reference provides step-by-step visual guidance on correcting dysfunctional areas and repairing defects to restore normal appearance and function.

360
English
© Elsevier 2020
Elsevier
9780323511148

Lee Pu

Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of California, Davis, UC Davis Medical Center

Nolan Karp

Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery

