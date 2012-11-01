Atlas of Peripheral Nerve Surgery E-Book - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455723270

Atlas of Peripheral Nerve Surgery E-Book

2nd Edition

Authors: Daniel Kim Alan Hudson David Kline
eBook ISBN: 9781455723270
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2012
Description

Now in its second edition and featuring a brand-new layout, Atlas of Peripheral Nerve Surgery continues to be the surgical atlas dedicated to the field of peripheral nerves. This neurosurgery reference presents surgical steps laid out step by step in a highly readable and accessible format, making it an ideal resource for trainees and busy surgeons alike.

Key Features

  • Consult this title on your favorite e-reader, conduct rapid searches, and adjust font sizes for optimal readability.
  • Gain a well-rounded understanding of today's latest knowledge concerning the various types of nerve lesions and their management.

Table of Contents

I Upper Extremity

1 Anatomy and Function in the Upper Extremity

2 The Brachial Plexus

3 Posterior Subscapular Approach to the Brachial Plexus

4 Brachial Plexus Injury Types

5 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

6 Spinal Accessory Nerve

7 Suprascapular Nerve

8 Axillary Nerve

9 Musculocutaneous Nerve

10 Radial Nerve

11 Median Nerve

12 Ulnar Nerve

II Lower Extremity

13 Anatomy and Function in the Lower Extremity

14 Ilioguinal, Iliohypogastric, and Genitofemoral Nerves and Lateral Cutaneous Nerve of the Thigh

15 Femoral Nerve

16 Sciatic Nerve

17 Peroneal Nerve

18 Tibial Nerve

19 Sural Nerve

III Surgical Techniques

20 Surgical Techniques for Nerve Tumors

21 External and Internal Neurolysis

22 Epineurial Suture, Split, and Graft Repair

23 Nerve Action Potential Recording

24 Nerve Transfers

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455723270

About the Author

Daniel Kim

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Director of Spinal Neurosurgery and Reconstructive Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Department of Neurosurgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Alan Hudson

David Kline

Affiliations and Expertise

Boyd Professor and Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery, Louisiana State University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA

