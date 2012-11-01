Atlas of Peripheral Nerve Surgery E-Book
2nd Edition
Description
Now in its second edition and featuring a brand-new layout, Atlas of Peripheral Nerve Surgery continues to be the surgical atlas dedicated to the field of peripheral nerves. This neurosurgery reference presents surgical steps laid out step by step in a highly readable and accessible format, making it an ideal resource for trainees and busy surgeons alike.
Key Features
- Consult this title on your favorite e-reader , conduct rapid searches, and adjust font sizes for optimal readability.
- Gain a well-rounded understanding of today's latest knowledge concerning the various types of nerve lesions and their management.
Table of Contents
I Upper Extremity
1 Anatomy and Function in the Upper Extremity
2 The Brachial Plexus
3 Posterior Subscapular Approach to the Brachial Plexus
4 Brachial Plexus Injury Types
5 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
6 Spinal Accessory Nerve
7 Suprascapular Nerve
8 Axillary Nerve
9 Musculocutaneous Nerve
10 Radial Nerve
11 Median Nerve
12 Ulnar Nerve
II Lower Extremity
13 Anatomy and Function in the Lower Extremity
14 Ilioguinal, Iliohypogastric, and Genitofemoral Nerves and Lateral Cutaneous Nerve of the Thigh
15 Femoral Nerve
16 Sciatic Nerve
17 Peroneal Nerve
18 Tibial Nerve
19 Sural Nerve
III Surgical Techniques
20 Surgical Techniques for Nerve Tumors
21 External and Internal Neurolysis
22 Epineurial Suture, Split, and Graft Repair
23 Nerve Action Potential Recording
24 Nerve Transfers
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 1st November 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723270
About the Author
Daniel Kim
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of Spinal Neurosurgery and Reconstructive Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Department of Neurosurgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Alan Hudson
David Kline
Affiliations and Expertise
Boyd Professor and Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery, Louisiana State University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA