COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323654005

Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery

5th Edition

Authors: Michael Baggish Mickey Karram
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654005
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 1417
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Combining detailed descriptions of pelvic anatomy with easy-to-follow instructions for gynecologic procedures, Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery, 5th Edition, is a comprehensive, up-to-date atlas that reflects current practices in this fast-changing field. Pelvic anatomy and surgical operations are depicted through full-color anatomic drawings, correlative surgical artwork with step-by-step photographs, and computer-assisted hybrid photo illustrations. Complete coverage of both conventional and endoscopic surgeries helps you master the full spectrum of surgical procedures.

Details

No. of pages:
1417
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323654005

About the Author

Michael Baggish

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco; Gynecologist, The Women's Center of Saint Helena And Saint Helena Hospital, Saint Helena, California

Mickey Karram

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.