Combining detailed descriptions of pelvic anatomy with easy-to-follow instructions for gynecologic procedures, Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery, 5th Edition, is a comprehensive, up-to-date atlas that reflects current practices in this fast-changing field. Pelvic anatomy and surgical operations are depicted through full-color anatomic drawings, correlative surgical artwork with step-by-step photographs, and computer-assisted hybrid photo illustrations. Complete coverage of both conventional and endoscopic surgeries helps you master the full spectrum of surgical procedures.