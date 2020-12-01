Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery
5th Edition
Description
Combining detailed descriptions of pelvic anatomy with easy-to-follow instructions for gynecologic procedures, Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery, 5th Edition, is a comprehensive, up-to-date atlas that reflects current practices in this fast-changing field. Pelvic anatomy and surgical operations are depicted through full-color anatomic drawings, correlative surgical artwork with step-by-step photographs, and computer-assisted hybrid photo illustrations. Complete coverage of both conventional and endoscopic surgeries helps you master the full spectrum of surgical procedures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1417
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323654005
About the Author
Michael Baggish
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco; Gynecologist, The Women's Center of Saint Helena And Saint Helena Hospital, Saint Helena, California
Mickey Karram
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.