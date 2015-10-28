Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery
4th Edition
Description
The updated edition of Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery richly illustrates pelvic anatomy and surgical operations through full-color anatomic drawings, correlative surgical artwork with step-by-step photographs, and computer-assisted hybrid photo illustrations. Covering a compendium of gynecologic operations, including major and minor procedures and approaches, the techniques described feature a myriad of laparotomy, laparoscopic, robotic, hysteroscopic, vaginal, vulvar and cystoscopic operations. It is a truly comprehensive resource that's well suited for practicing obstetricians-gynecologists, obstetrics-gynecology residents, general surgeons, subspecialists, nurses, and medical students with an interest in gynecology.
Key Features
- Half-tone images and four-color clinical photographs aid in comprehending complex anatomic relationships.
- Comprehensive coverage of conventional and endoscopic surgeries helps you master the full spectrum of surgical procedures.
Table of Contents
Part 1 PRINCIPALS OF PELVIC ANATOMY & GYNECOLOGIC SURGERY
Section 1 Pelvic Anatomy
- Basic Pelvic Anatomy
- Advanced Pelvic Anatomy
- Max Broedel's Pelvic Anatomy
- Instrumentation
- Suture Material, Suturing Techniques, and Knot Tying
- Energy Devices
- Positioning and Nerve Injury
- Anatomy of the Lower Abdominal Wall
- Abdominal Incisions
- Intra-abdominal Pelvic Anatomy
- Dilatation and Curettage
- Abdominal Hysterectomy
- Radical Hysterectomy
- Endometrial Carcinoma With Lymph Node Sampling
- Myomectomy
- Surgical Treatment of Unusual Myoma Conditions
- Unification of Bicornuate Uterus
- Abdominal Cerclage of the Cervix Uteri
- Cesarean Section
- Cesarean Section Hysterectomy
- Hypogastric Artery Ligation
- Trophoblastic Disease
- Ovarian Cystectomy and Cystotomy
- Surgery for Pyosalpinx, Tubo-Ovarian Abcess and Pelvic Abcess
- Adhesiolysis
- Surgical Management of Pelvic Endometriosis
- Surgical Management of Ectopic Pregnancy
- Surgical Management of Ovarian Residual and Remnant.
- Ovarian Tumor Debulking
- Tuboplasty
- Tubal Sterilziation
- Anatomy of the Retropubic Space
- Operative setup and entry into the Retropubic Space
- Retropubic Urethropexy for Stress Incontinence
- Retropubic Paravaginal Repair
- Retropubic Vesicourethrolysis
- Anatomy of the Retroperitoneum and Presacral Space
- Identifying and Avoiding Ureteral Injury
- Presacral Neurectomy
- Uterosacral Nerve Transection
- Lymph Node Sampling
- Native Tissue Suture Repair of Vaginal Vault Prolapse: Abdominal Approach
- Abdominal Sacral Colpopexy and Colpohysteropexy
- Anatomy of the Cervix
- Cervical Biopsy, Endocervical Curettage, and Cervical Biopsy During Pregnancy
- Conization of the Cervix
- Cervical Polypectomy
- Relief of Cervical Stenosis
- Cervical Cerclage
- Cervical Stump Excision (Trachlectomy)
- Anatomy of the Vagina
- Anatomy of the Support of the Anterior and Posterior Vaginal Walls
- Vaginal Hysterectomy
- Native Tissue Vaginal Repair of Cystocele, Rectocele and Enterocele
- Vaginal Native Tissue Suture Repair of Vaginal Vault Prolapse
- Obliterative Procedures for the Correction of Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- Use of Biological and Sysnthetic Mesh to AugmentVaginal Prolapse Repair
- Synthetic Midurethral Slings for the Correction of Stress Incontinence
- Avoiding and Managing Synthetic Mesh Complications After Surgeries for Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- Biological Bladder Neck Pubovaginal Slings for the Correction of Stress Incontinence
- Benign Lesions of the Vaginal Wall
- Congenital Vaginal Abnormalities
- Iatrogenic Vaginal Constriction
- Vaginectomy
- Vulvar and Perineal Anatomy
- Atlas of Vulvar Disorders
- Bartholin Duct Cyst and Abscess
- Surgery for Vulvar Vestibulitis Syndrome (Vulvodynia)
- Wide Excision with or without Skin Graft
- Laser Excision and Vaporization
- Anatomy of the Groin and Femoral Triangle
- Vulvectomy
- Radical Vulvectomy with Tunnel Groin Dissection
- Vulvar Hematoma
- Correction of Clitoral Phimosis
- Hymenectomy (Hymenotomy)
- Plastic Repair of the Perineum (Perineorrhaphy)
- Benign Lesions of the Groin and the Canal of Nuck
- Surgery for Other Benign Lesions of the Vulva
- Therapeutic Injection
- Episiotomy
- Anatomy of the Urethra
- Surgical Repair of Urethral Prolapse
- Repair of Urethrovaginal Fistula
- Repair of Suburetheral Diverticulum
- Martius Fat Pad Transposition and Urethral Reconstruction
- Surgical Anatomy of the Bladder and Pelvic Ureter
- Suprapubic Catheter Placement
- Repair of Advertent and Inadvertent Cystotomy
- Abdominal Repair of Vesicovaginal and Vesicouterine Fistula
- Vaginal Repair of Vesicovaginal Fistula
- Managing Ureteral Injury During Pelvic Surgery
- Surgical Management of Detrusor Compliance Abnormalities
- Intestinal Surgery
- Small Bowel Repair/Resection
- Closure of a Simple Transmural Injury to the Small Intestine
- Meckel’s Diverticulum
- Appendectomy
- Colon Repair/Colostomy Creation
- Repair of Rectovaginal Fistulas
- Anal SphincterRepair with Perineal Reconstruction
- Transperineal Repair of Rectal Prolapse
- Surgery for Labial Hypertrophy
- Vaginoplasty with Perineal Reconstruction
- The Breast
- Hysteroscopic Instrumentation
- Indications and Techniques
- Removal of Uterine Septum
- Ablation Techniques
- Minimally Invasive Non-Hysteroscopic Endometrial Ablation
- Resection of Submucous Myoma
- Complications of Hysteroscopy
- Pelvic Anatomy from the Laparoscopic View
- Trocar Placement
- Diagnostic Laparoscopy
- Laparoscopic Hysterectomy
- Laparoscopic Adnexal Surgery
- Laparoscopic Surgery for Stress Urinary Incontience
- Laparoscopic Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- Robotic Surgery in Gynecologic
- Major Complications Associated with Laparoscopic Surgery
- Cystourethroscopy
Section 2 Basic Foundations for Gynecologic Surgery
Part 2 ABDOMINAL SURGERY
Section 3 Anterior Abdominal Wall
Section 4 Uterus
Section 5 Abdominal Surgery During Pregnancy
Section 6 Adnexa
Section 7 Retropubic Space
Section 8 Retroperitoneum and Presacral Space
Section 9 Abdominal Operations for Enterocele and Vault Prolapse
Part 3 CERVICAL, VAGINAL, VULVAR SURGERY
Section 10 Cervical Surgery
Section 11 Vaginal Surgery
Section 12 Vulvar and Perineal Surgery
Part 4 OTHER RELATED GYNECOLOGIC SURGERY
Section 13 Surgical Procedures Performed on the Lower Urinary Tract
Section 14 Bowel Surgery
Section 15 Cosmetic and Gender Reassignment Surgery
Section 16 The Breast
Part 5 ENDOSCOPY AND ENDOSCOPIC SURGERY
Section 17 Hysteroscopy
Section 18 Laparoscopy
Section 19 Cystourethroscopy
Part 6 SURGERY FOR TRANSGENDER Conditions
Section 20 Surgery for Transgender Conditions
123 Surgery for Transgender Conditions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 28th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323225526
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396165
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323529549
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226639
About the Author
Michael Baggish
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco; Gynecologist, The Women's Center of Saint Helena And Saint Helena Hospital, Saint Helena, California
Mickey Karram
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio