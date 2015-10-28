Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323225526, 9780323396165

Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery

4th Edition

Authors: Michael Baggish Mickey Karram
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323225526
eBook ISBN: 9780323396165
eBook ISBN: 9780323529549
eBook ISBN: 9780323226639
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2015
Page Count: 1408
Description

The updated edition of Atlas of Pelvic Anatomy and Gynecologic Surgery richly illustrates pelvic anatomy and surgical operations through full-color anatomic drawings, correlative surgical artwork with step-by-step photographs, and computer-assisted hybrid photo illustrations. Covering a compendium of gynecologic operations, including major and minor procedures and approaches, the techniques described feature a myriad of laparotomy, laparoscopic, robotic, hysteroscopic, vaginal, vulvar and cystoscopic operations. It is a truly comprehensive resource that's well suited for practicing obstetricians-gynecologists, obstetrics-gynecology residents, general surgeons, subspecialists, nurses, and medical students with an interest in gynecology.

Key Features

  • Half-tone images and four-color clinical photographs aid in comprehending complex anatomic relationships.
  • Comprehensive coverage of conventional and endoscopic surgeries helps you master the full spectrum of surgical procedures.

Table of Contents

Part 1 PRINCIPALS OF PELVIC ANATOMY & GYNECOLOGIC SURGERY

Section 1 Pelvic Anatomy

  1. Basic Pelvic Anatomy

  2. Advanced Pelvic Anatomy

  3. Max Broedel's Pelvic Anatomy

    4. Section 2 Basic Foundations for Gynecologic Surgery

  4. Instrumentation

  5. Suture Material, Suturing Techniques, and Knot Tying

  6. Energy Devices

  7. Positioning and Nerve Injury

    8. Part 2 ABDOMINAL SURGERY

    Section 3 Anterior Abdominal Wall

  8. Anatomy of the Lower Abdominal Wall

  9. Abdominal Incisions

    10. Section 4 Uterus

  10. Intra-abdominal Pelvic Anatomy

  11. Dilatation and Curettage

  12. Abdominal Hysterectomy

  13. Radical Hysterectomy

  14. Endometrial Carcinoma With Lymph Node Sampling

  15. Myomectomy

  16. Surgical Treatment of Unusual Myoma Conditions

  17. Unification of Bicornuate Uterus

    18. Section 5 Abdominal Surgery During Pregnancy

  18. Abdominal Cerclage of the Cervix Uteri

  19. Cesarean Section

  20. Cesarean Section Hysterectomy

  21. Hypogastric Artery Ligation

  22. Trophoblastic Disease

    23. Section 6 Adnexa

  23. Ovarian Cystectomy and Cystotomy

  24. Surgery for Pyosalpinx, Tubo-Ovarian Abcess and Pelvic Abcess

  25. Adhesiolysis

  26. Surgical Management of Pelvic Endometriosis

  27. Surgical Management of Ectopic Pregnancy

  28. Surgical Management of Ovarian Residual and Remnant.

  29. Ovarian Tumor Debulking

  30. Tuboplasty

  31. Tubal Sterilziation

    32. Section 7 Retropubic Space

  32. Anatomy of the Retropubic Space

  33. Operative setup and entry into the Retropubic Space

  34. Retropubic Urethropexy for Stress Incontinence

  35. Retropubic Paravaginal Repair

  36. Retropubic Vesicourethrolysis

    37. Section 8 Retroperitoneum and Presacral Space

  37. Anatomy of the Retroperitoneum and Presacral Space

  38. Identifying and Avoiding Ureteral Injury

  39. Presacral Neurectomy

  40. Uterosacral Nerve Transection

  41. Lymph Node Sampling

    42. Section 9 Abdominal Operations for Enterocele and Vault Prolapse

  42. Native Tissue Suture Repair of Vaginal Vault Prolapse: Abdominal Approach

  43. Abdominal Sacral Colpopexy and Colpohysteropexy

    44. Part 3 CERVICAL, VAGINAL, VULVAR SURGERY

    Section 10 Cervical Surgery

  44. Anatomy of the Cervix

  45. Cervical Biopsy, Endocervical Curettage, and Cervical Biopsy During Pregnancy

  46. Conization of the Cervix

  47. Cervical Polypectomy

  48. Relief of Cervical Stenosis

  49. Cervical Cerclage

  50. Cervical Stump Excision (Trachlectomy)

    51. Section 11 Vaginal Surgery

  51. Anatomy of the Vagina

  52. Anatomy of the Support of the Anterior and Posterior Vaginal Walls

  53. Vaginal Hysterectomy

  54. Native Tissue Vaginal Repair of Cystocele, Rectocele and Enterocele

  55. Vaginal Native Tissue Suture Repair of Vaginal Vault Prolapse

  56. Obliterative Procedures for the Correction of Pelvic Organ Prolapse

  57. Use of Biological and Sysnthetic Mesh to AugmentVaginal Prolapse Repair

  58. Synthetic Midurethral Slings for the Correction of Stress Incontinence

  59. Avoiding and Managing Synthetic Mesh Complications After Surgeries for Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse

  60. Biological Bladder Neck Pubovaginal Slings for the Correction of Stress Incontinence

  61. Benign Lesions of the Vaginal Wall

  62. Congenital Vaginal Abnormalities

  63. Iatrogenic Vaginal Constriction

  64. Vaginectomy

    65. Section 12 Vulvar and Perineal Surgery

  65. Vulvar and Perineal Anatomy

  66. Atlas of Vulvar Disorders

  67. Bartholin Duct Cyst and Abscess

  68. Surgery for Vulvar Vestibulitis Syndrome (Vulvodynia)

  69. Wide Excision with or without Skin Graft

  70. Laser Excision and Vaporization

  71. Anatomy of the Groin and Femoral Triangle

  72. Vulvectomy

  73. Radical Vulvectomy with Tunnel Groin Dissection

  74. Vulvar Hematoma

  75. Correction of Clitoral Phimosis

  76. Hymenectomy (Hymenotomy)

  77. Plastic Repair of the Perineum (Perineorrhaphy)

  78. Benign Lesions of the Groin and the Canal of Nuck

  79. Surgery for Other Benign Lesions of the Vulva

  80. Therapeutic Injection

  81. Episiotomy

    82. Part 4 OTHER RELATED GYNECOLOGIC SURGERY

    Section 13 Surgical Procedures Performed on the Lower Urinary Tract

  82. Anatomy of the Urethra

  83. Surgical Repair of Urethral Prolapse

  84. Repair of Urethrovaginal Fistula

  85. Repair of Suburetheral Diverticulum

  86. Martius Fat Pad Transposition and Urethral Reconstruction

  87. Surgical Anatomy of the Bladder and Pelvic Ureter

  88. Suprapubic Catheter Placement

  89. Repair of Advertent and Inadvertent Cystotomy

  90. Abdominal Repair of Vesicovaginal and Vesicouterine Fistula

  91. Vaginal Repair of Vesicovaginal Fistula

  92. Managing Ureteral Injury During Pelvic Surgery

  93. Surgical Management of Detrusor Compliance Abnormalities

    94. Section 14 Bowel Surgery

  94. Intestinal Surgery

  95. Small Bowel Repair/Resection

  96. Closure of a Simple Transmural Injury to the Small Intestine

  97. Meckel’s Diverticulum

  98. Appendectomy

  99. Colon Repair/Colostomy Creation

  100. Repair of Rectovaginal Fistulas

  101. Anal SphincterRepair with Perineal Reconstruction

  102. Transperineal Repair of Rectal Prolapse

    103. Section 15 Cosmetic and Gender Reassignment Surgery

  103. Surgery for Labial Hypertrophy

  104. Vaginoplasty with Perineal Reconstruction

    105. Section 16 The Breast

  105. The Breast

    106. Part 5 ENDOSCOPY AND ENDOSCOPIC SURGERY

    Section 17 Hysteroscopy

  106. Hysteroscopic Instrumentation

  107. Indications and Techniques

  108. Removal of Uterine Septum

  109. Ablation Techniques

  110. Minimally Invasive Non-Hysteroscopic Endometrial Ablation

  111. Resection of Submucous Myoma

  112. Complications of Hysteroscopy

    113. Section 18 Laparoscopy

  113. Pelvic Anatomy from the Laparoscopic View

  114. Trocar Placement

  115. Diagnostic Laparoscopy

  116. Laparoscopic Hysterectomy

  117. Laparoscopic Adnexal Surgery

  118. Laparoscopic Surgery for Stress Urinary Incontience

  119. Laparoscopic Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse

  120. Robotic Surgery in Gynecologic

  121. Major Complications Associated with Laparoscopic Surgery

    122. Section 19 Cystourethroscopy

  122. Cystourethroscopy

Part 6 SURGERY FOR TRANSGENDER Conditions

Section 20 Surgery for Transgender Conditions

123 Surgery for Transgender Conditions

Details

No. of pages:
1408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323225526
eBook ISBN:
9780323396165
eBook ISBN:
9780323529549
eBook ISBN:
9780323226639

About the Author

Michael Baggish

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco; Gynecologist, The Women's Center of Saint Helena And Saint Helena Hospital, Saint Helena, California

Mickey Karram

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

