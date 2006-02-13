Atlas of Pediatric Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. History of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
Chapter 2. Endoscopic Equipment
Technical design aspects / Fibreoptics
Flexible endoscopes: Design, Types and Technology
(gastroscopes, colonoscopes, duodenoscopes, enteroscopes)
Accessory equipment: Biopsy forceps, Injection needles, Diathermy, Snares,
Magnets, Lasers, Ultrasound probes, etc
Rigid endoscopy: uses, Limitations, Equipment (esophagoscopy, proctosigmoidoscopy)
Videoscopes and imaging systems
Chapter 3. The Endoscopy Unit
Setting up a Unit / Organizing Facilities: Where and by Whom
Sterilization and Maintenance of Scopes
The Endoscopy Nurse
Documentation / Databases
Chapter 4. Patient Management
Informed consent
Patient preparation (starvation, antibiotics, bowel preps, etc)
Intravenous sedation / General anesthesia
Recovery and discharge
Chapter 5. Practical Pediatric Endoscopy
Esophagogastroduodenoscopy
Enteroscopy: push & intraoperative
ERCP
Colonoileoscopy
(Each section to include: Indications, Patient positioning, Instrumentation and routine survey, Common problems, Complications and their prevention)
SECTION II
Chapter 6. Diagnostic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
Normal appearances
Esophagus
Stomach
Duodenum
ERCP
Jejunum
Ileum
Colon (inflammatory bowel disease, polyps - including FAP, juvenile, lymphoid and SRUS, vascular malformations, malignancy, bacterial and pseudomembranous colitis, ileal lymphoma, worms, FB, etc)
Chapter 7. Therapeutic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
Esophageal strictures, Foreign Bodies (coins, batteries, etc), Upper gastrointestinal bleeding, Treatment of esophageal varices, Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy, Pseudocysts
Therapeutic ERCP: Sphincterotomy, Stone extraction, Balloon dilatation, Stenting
Therapeutic colonoscopy (polypectomy, laser/diathermy of vascular lesions, cecostomy tube insertion)
Complications and their prevention
Chapter 8. Training and Accreditation
Chapter 9. Future Developments
Ultrasound, Miniaturization, Virtual Endoscopy, etc
Appendix
Suppliers of endoscopic equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © BC Decker 2005
- Published:
- 13th February 2006
- Imprint:
- BC Decker
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781550092233
About the Author
Harland Winter
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Stephen Murphy
Affiliations and Expertise
The Children's Hospital and Institute of Child Health, Birmingham, UK
Jean-Francois Mougenot
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of the Paediatric Digestive Endoscopy Unit, Robert Debre Hospital and Enfants-Malades Hospital, Paris, France; Director of the InterUniversity Certificat of Paediatric Digestive Endoscopy, Faculty of Medicine Xavier Bichat, Paris VII University, France
Samy Cadranel
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Gastroenterology-Hepatology, Queen Fabiola Children's Hospital, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels, Belgium