Atlas of Pediatric Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781550092233

Atlas of Pediatric Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

1st Edition

Authors: Harland Winter Stephen Murphy Jean-Francois Mougenot Samy Cadranel
Hardcover ISBN: 9781550092233
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 13th February 2006
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. History of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Chapter 2. Endoscopic Equipment
Technical design aspects / Fibreoptics
Flexible endoscopes: Design, Types and Technology
(gastroscopes, colonoscopes, duodenoscopes, enteroscopes)
Accessory equipment: Biopsy forceps, Injection needles, Diathermy, Snares,
Magnets, Lasers, Ultrasound probes, etc
Rigid endoscopy: uses, Limitations, Equipment (esophagoscopy, proctosigmoidoscopy)
Videoscopes and imaging systems

Chapter 3. The Endoscopy Unit
Setting up a Unit / Organizing Facilities: Where and by Whom
Sterilization and Maintenance of Scopes
The Endoscopy Nurse
Documentation / Databases

Chapter 4. Patient Management
Informed consent
Patient preparation (starvation, antibiotics, bowel preps, etc)
Intravenous sedation / General anesthesia
Recovery and discharge

Chapter 5. Practical Pediatric Endoscopy
Esophagogastroduodenoscopy
Enteroscopy: push & intraoperative
ERCP
Colonoileoscopy
(Each section to include: Indications, Patient positioning, Instrumentation and routine survey, Common problems, Complications and their prevention)

SECTION II

Chapter 6. Diagnostic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
Normal appearances
Esophagus
Stomach
Duodenum
ERCP
Jejunum
Ileum
Colon (inflammatory bowel disease, polyps - including FAP, juvenile, lymphoid and SRUS, vascular malformations, malignancy, bacterial and pseudomembranous colitis, ileal lymphoma, worms, FB, etc)

Chapter 7. Therapeutic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
Esophageal strictures, Foreign Bodies (coins, batteries, etc), Upper gastrointestinal bleeding, Treatment of esophageal varices, Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy, Pseudocysts
Therapeutic ERCP: Sphincterotomy, Stone extraction, Balloon dilatation, Stenting
Therapeutic colonoscopy (polypectomy, laser/diathermy of vascular lesions, cecostomy tube insertion)
Complications and their prevention

Chapter 8. Training and Accreditation

Chapter 9. Future Developments
Ultrasound, Miniaturization, Virtual Endoscopy, etc

Appendix
Suppliers of endoscopic equipment

About the Author

Harland Winter

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

Stephen Murphy

Affiliations and Expertise

The Children's Hospital and Institute of Child Health, Birmingham, UK

Jean-Francois Mougenot

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of the Paediatric Digestive Endoscopy Unit, Robert Debre Hospital and Enfants-Malades Hospital, Paris, France; Director of the InterUniversity Certificat of Paediatric Digestive Endoscopy, Faculty of Medicine Xavier Bichat, Paris VII University, France

Samy Cadranel

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of the Department of Gastroenterology-Hepatology, Queen Fabiola Children's Hospital, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels, Belgium

