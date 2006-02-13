Atlas of Pediatric Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Chapter 1. History of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy



Chapter 2. Endoscopic Equipment

Technical design aspects / Fibreoptics

Flexible endoscopes: Design, Types and Technology

(gastroscopes, colonoscopes, duodenoscopes, enteroscopes)

Accessory equipment: Biopsy forceps, Injection needles, Diathermy, Snares,

Magnets, Lasers, Ultrasound probes, etc

Rigid endoscopy: uses, Limitations, Equipment (esophagoscopy, proctosigmoidoscopy)

Videoscopes and imaging systems



Chapter 3. The Endoscopy Unit

Setting up a Unit / Organizing Facilities: Where and by Whom

Sterilization and Maintenance of Scopes

The Endoscopy Nurse

Documentation / Databases



Chapter 4. Patient Management

Informed consent

Patient preparation (starvation, antibiotics, bowel preps, etc)

Intravenous sedation / General anesthesia

Recovery and discharge



Chapter 5. Practical Pediatric Endoscopy

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy

Enteroscopy: push & intraoperative

ERCP

Colonoileoscopy

(Each section to include: Indications, Patient positioning, Instrumentation and routine survey, Common problems, Complications and their prevention)



SECTION II



Chapter 6. Diagnostic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Normal appearances

Esophagus

Stomach

Duodenum

ERCP

Jejunum

Ileum

Colon (inflammatory bowel disease, polyps - including FAP, juvenile, lymphoid and SRUS, vascular malformations, malignancy, bacterial and pseudomembranous colitis, ileal lymphoma, worms, FB, etc)



Chapter 7. Therapeutic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Esophageal strictures, Foreign Bodies (coins, batteries, etc), Upper gastrointestinal bleeding, Treatment of esophageal varices, Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy, Pseudocysts

Therapeutic ERCP: Sphincterotomy, Stone extraction, Balloon dilatation, Stenting

Therapeutic colonoscopy (polypectomy, laser/diathermy of vascular lesions, cecostomy tube insertion)

Complications and their prevention



Chapter 8. Training and Accreditation



Chapter 9. Future Developments

Ultrasound, Miniaturization, Virtual Endoscopy, etc



Appendix

Suppliers of endoscopic equipment