Atlas of Orthoses and Assistive Devices
5th Edition
Advances in the material sciences, 3D printing technology, functional electrical stimulation, smart devices and apps, FES technology, sensors and microprocessor technologies, and more have lately transformed the field of orthotics, making the prescription of these devices more complex than ever before. Atlas of Orthoses and Assistive Devices, 5th Edition, brings you completely up to date with these changes, helping physiatrists, orthopaedic surgeons, prosthetists, orthotists, and other rehabilitation specialists work together to select the appropriate orthotic device for optimal results in every patient.
- Provides an introduction to Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) systems relating to Assistive Technology (AT) systems and orthotics.
- Includes Key Points in every chapter so you can quickly access expert guidance.
- Maintains a valuable balance of content that is essential for both physiatrists and orthopaedic surgeons.
Section 1. Basics
Section 1 Introduction
1. The Orthotic Prescription
2. Materials Science
3. Principles of Fabrication
4. Principles of Normal and Pathologic Gait
Section 2. Spinal Orthoses
Section 2 Introduction
5. Biomechanics of the Spine
6. Principles and Components of Spinal Orthoses
7. Orthoses for Spinal Pain
8. Orthoses for Spinal Deformities
9. Orthoses for Spinal Trauma and Postoperative Care
10. Orthoses for Osteoporosis
Section 3. Upper Limb Orthoses
Section 3 Introduction
11. Biomechanics of the Upper Limb
12. Principles and Components of Upper Limb Orthoses
13. Upper Limb Orthoses for the Stroke and Brain-Injured Patient
14. Upper limb Orthoses for Persons with Spinal Cord Injury and Brachial Plexus Injuries
15. Orthoses for the Burned Hand
16. Orthotic Considerations for Arthritis and Overuse Syndromes in the Upper Extremity
17. Functional Bracing of Selected Upper Limb Fractures
Section 4. Lower Limb Orthoses
Section 4 Introduction
18. Biomechanics of the Hip, Knee, and Ankle
19. Foot Biomechanics
20. Shoes and Shoe Modifications
21. Foot Orthoses
22. Lower Limb Orthoses
23. Lower Limb Orthoses for Persons with Spinal Cord Injury
24. Orthoses in Total Joint Arthroplasty
25. Knee Orthoses for Sports-Related Issues
26. Orthotic Management of Neuropathic and Dysvascular Feet
27. Orthotic Management of Polio and Postpolio Syndrome
28. Lower Limb Orthoses for Persons Who Have Had a Stroke
29. Assessment and Orthotic Management of Gait Dysfunction in Individuals with Traumatic Brain Injury
Section 5. Pediatric Orthoses
Section 5 Introduction
30. Congenital and Acquired Disorders
31. Pediatric Hip Orthoses
32. Orthoses for the Muscle Disease Patient
33. Orthoses for Cerebral Palsy
34. Orthoses for Myelomeningocele
35. Cranial Remolding Orthoses
Section 6. Assistive Devices
Section 6 Introduction
36. Canes, Crutches, and Walkers
37. Wheeled Mobility: Evaluation for Orthotic Seating and Positioning
38. Wheeled Mobility: Device Prescription and Care
39. Wheelchair and Assistive Device Considerations for Remote Settings
40. Communication Devices and Electronic Aids
41. Sports Adaptations and Assistive Devices for Recreation
42. Driving and Related Assistive Devices
43. Neuromuscular Stimulation
44. Exoskeletal Assisted Rehabilitation after Spinal Cord Injury
45. Future Trends and Research in Orthoses
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 25th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323483230
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323554268
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323554275
Joseph Webster
Director, Amputation Care, Clinician, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia
Douglas Murphy
Director, Regional Amputation Center, Clinician, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia