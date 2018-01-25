Atlas of Orthoses and Assistive Devices - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323483230, 9780323554268

Atlas of Orthoses and Assistive Devices

5th Edition

Authors: Joseph Webster Douglas Murphy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323483230
eBook ISBN: 9780323554268
eBook ISBN: 9780323554275
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th January 2018
Page Count: 480
Description

Advances in the material sciences, 3D printing technology, functional electrical stimulation, smart devices and apps, FES technology, sensors and microprocessor technologies, and more have lately transformed the field of orthotics, making the prescription of these devices more complex than ever before. Atlas of Orthoses and Assistive Devices, 5th Edition, brings you completely up to date with these changes, helping physiatrists, orthopaedic surgeons, prosthetists, orthotists, and other rehabilitation specialists work together to select the appropriate orthotic device for optimal results in every patient.

Key Features

  • Provides an introduction to Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) systems relating to Assistive Technology (AT) systems and orthotics.

  • Includes Key Points in every chapter so you can quickly access expert guidance.

  • Maintains a valuable balance of content that is essential for both physiatrists and orthopaedic surgeons.

Table of Contents

Section 1. Basics

Section 1 Introduction

1. The Orthotic Prescription

2. Materials Science

3. Principles of Fabrication

4. Principles of Normal and Pathologic Gait

Section 2. Spinal Orthoses

Section 2 Introduction

5. Biomechanics of the Spine

6. Principles and Components of Spinal Orthoses

7. Orthoses for Spinal Pain

8. Orthoses for Spinal Deformities

9. Orthoses for Spinal Trauma and Postoperative Care

10. Orthoses for Osteoporosis

　　

Section 3. Upper Limb Orthoses

Section 3 Introduction

11. Biomechanics of the Upper Limb

12. Principles and Components of Upper Limb Orthoses

13. Upper Limb Orthoses for the Stroke and Brain-Injured Patient

14. Upper limb Orthoses for Persons with Spinal Cord Injury and Brachial Plexus Injuries

15. Orthoses for the Burned Hand

16. Orthotic Considerations for Arthritis and Overuse Syndromes in the Upper Extremity

17. Functional Bracing of Selected Upper Limb Fractures

Section 4. Lower Limb Orthoses

Section 4 Introduction

18. Biomechanics of the Hip, Knee, and Ankle

19. Foot Biomechanics

20. Shoes and Shoe Modifications

21. Foot Orthoses

22. Lower Limb Orthoses

23. Lower Limb Orthoses for Persons with Spinal Cord Injury

24. Orthoses in Total Joint Arthroplasty

25. Knee Orthoses for Sports-Related Issues

26. Orthotic Management of Neuropathic and Dysvascular Feet

27. Orthotic Management of Polio and Postpolio Syndrome

28. Lower Limb Orthoses for Persons Who Have Had a Stroke

29. Assessment and Orthotic Management of Gait Dysfunction in Individuals with Traumatic Brain Injury

Section 5. Pediatric Orthoses

Section 5 Introduction

30. Congenital and Acquired Disorders

31. Pediatric Hip Orthoses

32. Orthoses for the Muscle Disease Patient

33. Orthoses for Cerebral Palsy

34. Orthoses for Myelomeningocele

35. Cranial Remolding Orthoses

Section 6. Assistive Devices

Section 6 Introduction

36. Canes, Crutches, and Walkers

37. Wheeled Mobility: Evaluation for Orthotic Seating and Positioning

38. Wheeled Mobility: Device Prescription and Care

39. Wheelchair and Assistive Device Considerations for Remote Settings

40. Communication Devices and Electronic Aids

41. Sports Adaptations and Assistive Devices for Recreation

42. Driving and Related Assistive Devices

43. Neuromuscular Stimulation

44. Exoskeletal Assisted Rehabilitation after Spinal Cord Injury

45. Future Trends and Research in Orthoses

About the Author

Joseph Webster

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Amputation Care, Clinician, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia

Douglas Murphy

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Regional Amputation Center, Clinician, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia

