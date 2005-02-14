Atlas of Orthopedic Surgical Procedures of the Dog and Cat
1st Edition
Description
This atlas vividly illustrates step-by-step procedures for common orthopedic techniques used to treat small animals. It features the latest techniques for arthrotomy, joint stabilization, arthrodesis, fracture repair, corrective osteotomies, and limb amputation.
Key Features
- Step-by-step format provides clear guidance for performing procedures
- The user-friendly layout features text on the left side of each spread with corresponding art on the right side
- Covers amputation procedures including digit removal
- Includes a section devoted to surgical procedures for fractures
- Features a section on corrective osteotomies
- Covers specific forelimb fractures including the humerus and pelvis
- Covers surgical procedures for joint disease including shoulder, elbow, carpus, and hip
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
SURGICAL PROCEDURES FOR JOINT DISEASES
Shoulder
1. OCD removal after craniolateral or caudolateral approach
2. Infraspinatus contracture
3. shoulder medial luxation stabilize
4. Shoulder lateral luxation stabilize
5. Surgical procedure for shoulder arthrodesis
Elbow
6. FCP, OCD removal after medial approach to the joint
7. Elbow luxation stabilize with suture anchor or screw and washer
8. UAP removal or screw fixation
9. Proximal ulnar osteotomy or ostectomy with or without fixation
10. Surgical procedure for elbow arthrodesis
Carpus
11. Carpal subluxation and luxation
12. Surgical procedure for pancarpal arthrodesis
13. Surgical procedure for partial carpal arthrodesis with a plate
14. Surgical procedure for partial carpal arthrodesis with intramedullary pins
Hip
15. Stabilization of a hip luxation with suture anchors, screws and washers, and wire suture
16. Stabilization of the hip with a toggle pin
17. FHO with gluteal flap, biceps tendon flap
18. Triple pelvic osteotomy
Stifle
19. Patella luxation stabilized with recession wedge, medial release, tibial tuberosity transplant and lateral imbrication
20. Deranged stifle stabilized with suture anchors, screws and suture
21. Cranial cruciate - lateral fabellar suture
22. Cranial cruciate - intrarticular repair
23. Meniscectomy
24. Surgical procedure for stifle arthrodesis
Tarsus
25. Achilles tendon repair
26. Shearing injury with tarsal luxation
27. OCD removal after two lateral approaches
28. OCD removal after two medial approaches
29. Surgical procedure for pantarsal arthrodesis
30. Surgical procedure for proximal intertarsal and/or tarsometatarsal arthrodesis with plate
31. Surgical procedure for proximal intertarsal or tarsometatarsal arthrodesis with intramedullary pin and wire
Amputations
32. Forelimb amputation with scapulectomy
33. Scapulectomy
34. Mandibulectomy
35. Rear limb amputation
36. Digit removal
37. Digit arthrodesis
Additional Corrective Osteotomies
38. Surgical procedure for oblique osteotomy stabilized with a Type II external fixator
39. Surgical procedure for a transverse derotational osteotomy stabilized with a plate
SURGICAL PROCEDURES FOR FRACTURES
General principles for diaphyseal fractures
40. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a transverse or short oblique fracture reduction and stabilization with compression plate
41. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a transverse or short oblique fracture with an IM pin and external fixator
42. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a transverse or short oblique fracture with a Type Ib external fixator
43. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a long oblique diaphyseal fracture with lag screws and a neutralization plate
44. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a long oblique diaphyseal with an IM pin and multiple cerclage wires
45. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a comminuted diaphyseal fracture with an IM pin and bridging plate
46. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a comminuted diaphyseal fracture with a Type II external fixator
47. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a comminuted diaphyseal fracture with an interlocking nail
48. Surgical procedure for cancellous bone autograft
Mandible
49. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a mandibular symphyseal fracture with a cerclage wire
50. Surgical procedure for stabilization of transverse and oblique mandibular body fractures with orthopedic wire
51. Surgical procedure for closed reduction and stabilization of comminuted mandibular body fractures with acrylic external fixation
Scapula
52. Surgical procedure for transverse scapular body fractures
53. Surgical procedure for supraglenoid tuberosity fractures
54. Surgical procedure for intra-articular and scapular neck fractures
Humerus
55. Surgical procedure for proximal humeral physeal fractures
56. Surgical procedure for fracture of the lateral portion of the humeral condyle
57. Surgical procedure for T or Y fracture of the distal humerus
58. Application of an intramedullary pin or interlocking nail to the humerus
59. Application of a plate to the humerus
60. Application of an external fixator to the humerus
Radius
61. Application of a plate to the radius
62. Application of an external fixator to the radius
63. Surgical procedure for distal radial physeal fracture
Ulna
64. Surgical procedure for proximal ulnar fractures
Pelvis
65. Surgical procedure for sacroiliac luxation
66. Surgical procedure for ilial body fracture
67. Surgical procedure for transverse or short oblique acetabular fractures
Femur
68. Surgical procedure for proximal femoral physeal fractures
69. Surgical procedure for femoral neck fracture
70. Surgical procedure for distal femur physeal fracture
71. Application of an intramedullary pin or interlocking nail to the femur
72. Application of a plate to the femur
73. Application of an external fixator to the femur
Tibial fractures
74. Surgical procedure for proximal tibial physeal fracture and tibial tuberosity fracture
75. Surgical procedure for distal tibial physeal fracture
76. Surgical procedure for malleolar fractures
77. Application of an intramedullary pin or interlocking nail to the tibia
78. Application of a plate to the tibia
79. Application of an external fixator to the tibia
Carpus/Tarsus
80. Surgical procedures for radial carpal bone fractures
81. Surgical procedures for tarsal fractures
Metacarpal bones, metatarsal bones and digits
82. Surgical procedures for fractures of the metacarpal and metatarsal bones
SURGICAL PROCEDURES FOR SPINE
83. Fenestration of cervical discs
84. Cervical slot
85. Hemilaminectomy
86. Fenestration of thoracolumbar discs
87. Dorsal laminectomy of L7-S1
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 14th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721693811
About the Author
Ann Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVS, Professor, Department of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois, Urbana, IL
Dianne Dunning
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois, Urbana, IL