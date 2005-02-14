Atlas of Orthopedic Surgical Procedures of the Dog and Cat

TABLE OF CONTENTS:



SURGICAL PROCEDURES FOR JOINT DISEASES

Shoulder

1. OCD removal after craniolateral or caudolateral approach

2. Infraspinatus contracture

3. shoulder medial luxation stabilize

4. Shoulder lateral luxation stabilize

5. Surgical procedure for shoulder arthrodesis

Elbow

6. FCP, OCD removal after medial approach to the joint

7. Elbow luxation stabilize with suture anchor or screw and washer

8. UAP removal or screw fixation

9. Proximal ulnar osteotomy or ostectomy with or without fixation

10. Surgical procedure for elbow arthrodesis

Carpus

11. Carpal subluxation and luxation

12. Surgical procedure for pancarpal arthrodesis

13. Surgical procedure for partial carpal arthrodesis with a plate

14. Surgical procedure for partial carpal arthrodesis with intramedullary pins

Hip

15. Stabilization of a hip luxation with suture anchors, screws and washers, and wire suture

16. Stabilization of the hip with a toggle pin

17. FHO with gluteal flap, biceps tendon flap

18. Triple pelvic osteotomy

Stifle

19. Patella luxation stabilized with recession wedge, medial release, tibial tuberosity transplant and lateral imbrication

20. Deranged stifle stabilized with suture anchors, screws and suture

21. Cranial cruciate - lateral fabellar suture

22. Cranial cruciate - intrarticular repair

23. Meniscectomy

24. Surgical procedure for stifle arthrodesis

Tarsus

25. Achilles tendon repair

26. Shearing injury with tarsal luxation

27. OCD removal after two lateral approaches

28. OCD removal after two medial approaches

29. Surgical procedure for pantarsal arthrodesis

30. Surgical procedure for proximal intertarsal and/or tarsometatarsal arthrodesis with plate

31. Surgical procedure for proximal intertarsal or tarsometatarsal arthrodesis with intramedullary pin and wire

Amputations

32. Forelimb amputation with scapulectomy

33. Scapulectomy

34. Mandibulectomy

35. Rear limb amputation

36. Digit removal

37. Digit arthrodesis

Additional Corrective Osteotomies

38. Surgical procedure for oblique osteotomy stabilized with a Type II external fixator

39. Surgical procedure for a transverse derotational osteotomy stabilized with a plate

SURGICAL PROCEDURES FOR FRACTURES

General principles for diaphyseal fractures

40. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a transverse or short oblique fracture reduction and stabilization with compression plate

41. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a transverse or short oblique fracture with an IM pin and external fixator

42. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a transverse or short oblique fracture with a Type Ib external fixator

43. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a long oblique diaphyseal fracture with lag screws and a neutralization plate

44. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a long oblique diaphyseal with an IM pin and multiple cerclage wires

45. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a comminuted diaphyseal fracture with an IM pin and bridging plate

46. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a comminuted diaphyseal fracture with a Type II external fixator

47. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a comminuted diaphyseal fracture with an interlocking nail

48. Surgical procedure for cancellous bone autograft

Mandible

49. Surgical procedure for stabilizing a mandibular symphyseal fracture with a cerclage wire

50. Surgical procedure for stabilization of transverse and oblique mandibular body fractures with orthopedic wire

51. Surgical procedure for closed reduction and stabilization of comminuted mandibular body fractures with acrylic external fixation

Scapula

52. Surgical procedure for transverse scapular body fractures

53. Surgical procedure for supraglenoid tuberosity fractures

54. Surgical procedure for intra-articular and scapular neck fractures

Humerus

55. Surgical procedure for proximal humeral physeal fractures

56. Surgical procedure for fracture of the lateral portion of the humeral condyle

57. Surgical procedure for T or Y fracture of the distal humerus

58. Application of an intramedullary pin or interlocking nail to the humerus

59. Application of a plate to the humerus

60. Application of an external fixator to the humerus

Radius

61. Application of a plate to the radius

62. Application of an external fixator to the radius

63. Surgical procedure for distal radial physeal fracture

Ulna

64. Surgical procedure for proximal ulnar fractures

Pelvis

65. Surgical procedure for sacroiliac luxation

66. Surgical procedure for ilial body fracture

67. Surgical procedure for transverse or short oblique acetabular fractures

Femur

68. Surgical procedure for proximal femoral physeal fractures

69. Surgical procedure for femoral neck fracture

70. Surgical procedure for distal femur physeal fracture

71. Application of an intramedullary pin or interlocking nail to the femur

72. Application of a plate to the femur

73. Application of an external fixator to the femur

Tibial fractures

74. Surgical procedure for proximal tibial physeal fracture and tibial tuberosity fracture

75. Surgical procedure for distal tibial physeal fracture

76. Surgical procedure for malleolar fractures

77. Application of an intramedullary pin or interlocking nail to the tibia

78. Application of a plate to the tibia

79. Application of an external fixator to the tibia

Carpus/Tarsus

80. Surgical procedures for radial carpal bone fractures

81. Surgical procedures for tarsal fractures

Metacarpal bones, metatarsal bones and digits

82. Surgical procedures for fractures of the metacarpal and metatarsal bones

SURGICAL PROCEDURES FOR SPINE

83. Fenestration of cervical discs

84. Cervical slot

85. Hemilaminectomy

86. Fenestration of thoracolumbar discs

87. Dorsal laminectomy of L7-S1