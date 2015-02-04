Atlas of Oral Microbiology
1st Edition
From Healthy Microflora to Disease
Description
Atlas of Oral Microbiology provides a complete description of the oral microbial systems, illustrating them with a large variety of bacteria culture images and electron microscopy photos. This work is by far the most thorough and best illustrated oral microbiology atlas available. In addition, it also describes in detail a variety of experimental techniques, including microbiological isolation, culture and identification.
This valuable reference book, with its strong practical function, will serve a broad audience, and meet the needs of researchers, clinicians, teachers and students who major in biology, microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases. This monograph will also facilitate teaching and international academic exchange.
Key Features
- Brings together interdisciplinary research on microbiology, oral biology and infectious diseases
- Collects a large number of oral microbial pictures, providing the most abundantly illustrated oral microbiology atlas available
- Describes in detail, a variety of experimental techniques, including microbiological isolation, culture and identification
- Provides a complete update of already existing information, as well as the latest views on oral manifestations of infections
Readership
researchers in microbiology, (medical, clinical oral), basic medicine, bacteriology, immunology and infectious diseases
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Basic Biology of Oral Microbes
- 1.1. Cytological Basis Of Microorganisms
- 1.2. Microbial Morphology
- 1.3. Microbial Cell Structure
- 1.4. Microbial Physiology
- 1.5. Microbial Genetics
- Chapter 2. Techniques for Oral Microbiology
- 2.1. Smear and Stain Techniques
- 2.2. Isolation, Incubation, and Identification Techniques
- 2.3. Microscopy Techniques
- 2.4. Oral Microecology Techniques
- 2.5. Oral Microbiome Techniques
- Chapter 3. Supragingival Microbes
- 3.1. Gram-positive bacteria
- 3.2. Gram-negative bacteria
- Chapter 4. Subgingival Microbes
- 4.1. Gram-Positive Bacteria
- 4.2. Gram-Negative Bacteria
- Chapter 5. Oral Mucosal Microbes
- 5.1. Gram-Positive Bacteria
- 5.2. Gram-Negative Bacteria
- 5.3. Mycoplasma
- 5.4. Fungi
- 5.5. Virus
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 4th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025314
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022344
About the Editor
Xuedong Zhou
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Oral Diseases, West China Hospital of Stomatology, Sichuan University, Chengdu, Sichuan, China
Yuqing Li
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Oral Diseases, West China Hospital of Stomatology, Sichuan University, Chengdu, Sichuan, China