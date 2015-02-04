Atlas of Oral Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128022344, 9780128025314

Atlas of Oral Microbiology

1st Edition

From Healthy Microflora to Disease

Editors: Xuedong Zhou Yuqing Li
eBook ISBN: 9780128025314
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128022344
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th February 2015
Page Count: 118
Description

Atlas of Oral Microbiology provides a complete description of the oral microbial systems, illustrating them with a large variety of bacteria culture images and electron microscopy photos. This work is by far the most thorough and best illustrated oral microbiology atlas available. In addition, it also describes in detail a variety of experimental techniques, including microbiological isolation, culture and identification.

This valuable reference book, with its strong practical function, will serve a broad audience, and meet the needs of researchers, clinicians, teachers and students who major in biology, microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases. This monograph will also facilitate teaching and international academic exchange.

Key Features

  • Brings together interdisciplinary research on microbiology, oral biology and infectious diseases
  • Collects a large number of oral microbial pictures, providing the most abundantly illustrated oral microbiology atlas available
  • Describes in detail, a variety of experimental techniques, including microbiological isolation, culture and identification
  • Provides a complete update of already existing information, as well as the latest views on oral manifestations of infections

Readership

researchers in microbiology, (medical, clinical oral), basic medicine, bacteriology, immunology and infectious diseases

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter 1. Basic Biology of Oral Microbes
    • 1.1. Cytological Basis Of Microorganisms
    • 1.2. Microbial Morphology
    • 1.3. Microbial Cell Structure
    • 1.4. Microbial Physiology
    • 1.5. Microbial Genetics
  • Chapter 2. Techniques for Oral Microbiology
    • 2.1. Smear and Stain Techniques
    • 2.2. Isolation, Incubation, and Identification Techniques
    • 2.3. Microscopy Techniques
    • 2.4. Oral Microecology Techniques
    • 2.5. Oral Microbiome Techniques
  • Chapter 3. Supragingival Microbes
    • 3.1. Gram-positive bacteria
    • 3.2. Gram-negative bacteria
  • Chapter 4. Subgingival Microbes
    • 4.1. Gram-Positive Bacteria
    • 4.2. Gram-Negative Bacteria
  • Chapter 5. Oral Mucosal Microbes
    • 5.1. Gram-Positive Bacteria
    • 5.2. Gram-Negative Bacteria
    • 5.3. Mycoplasma
    • 5.4. Fungi
    • 5.5. Virus

About the Editor

Xuedong Zhou

Affiliations and Expertise

State Key Laboratory of Oral Diseases, West China Hospital of Stomatology, Sichuan University, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Yuqing Li

Affiliations and Expertise

State Key Laboratory of Oral Diseases, West China Hospital of Stomatology, Sichuan University, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

