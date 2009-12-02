Atlas of Oral Implantology
3rd Edition
Authors: Pankaj Singh A. Norman Cranin
eBook ISBN: 9780323079860
eBook ISBN: 9780323168007
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd December 2009
Page Count: 544
Description
Use this expert guide to enhance your skills in implant surgery! With more than 1,500 illustrations, Atlas of Oral Implantology, 3rd Edition covers key topics including diagnosis and planning, basic implant surgery, advanced implant surgery, implant prosthodontics, and implant management. You will learn how to select patients who are best suited for dental implants, evaluate host sites, select the proper type of implant for each patient, and place dental implants step-by-step. You’ll also learn to observe patients, diagnose incipient problems, institute remedial techniques for problems, and perform a wide variety of restorative modalities.
Key Features
- Explains techniques with easy-to-follow instructions.
- Demonstrates how to manage and maintain patients during the postoperative period.
- Includes long-term follow-up cases accurately showing “real life” examples.
- Includes extensive appendices with information ranging from antibiotic prophylactic regimens to CAD-CAM computed tomography.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Atlas of Oral Implantology
2. Implant Types and Their Uses
3. Evaluation and Selection of the Implant Patient
4. How to Choose the Proper Implant
5. Prosthetic Options That Influence Implant Selections
6. Preparations for Implant Surgery
7. Soft Tissue Management and Grafting
8. Hard Tissue Surgery and Bone Grafting
9. Root Form Implant Surgery: Generic
10. Root Form Implant Surgery: Proprietary I
11. Root Form Implant Surgery: Proprietary II
12. Blade and Plate-Form Implant Surgery
13. Ramus Frame and Ramus Blade Implant Surgery
14. Mandibular Subperiosteal Implant Surgery
15. Maxillary Pterygohamular Subperiosteal Implant Surgery
16. Intramucosal Insert and Endodontic Stablilizers
17. Zygomatic Implant Surgery and Prosthodontics
18. All-on-4
19. Crête Mince, Mini-implant, Transitional, Temporary Anchorage Devices (TAD’s) and other Implant Surgical and Prosthodontic Procedures
20. Preliminary Prosthodontics: Fabricating a Template
21. Provisional Prostheses
22. Root Form Implant Prosthodontics: Abutments
23. Root Form Implant Prosthodontics: Single Tooth Implant Restorations
24 Implant Prosthodontics: Fixed and Fixed-Detachable Prosthesis Design and Fabrication
25. Implant Prosthodontics: Hybrid Bridge Fixed-Detachable Prosthesis Design and Fabrication
26. Implant Prosthodontics: Overdentures and Their Mesostructure Bars
27. Principles of Occlusion in Implantology
28. Diagnosis and Treatment of Complications
29. Maintenance and Hygiene
Glossary
Appendices
A. Past Medical and Dental History
B. Laboratory Values
C. CAD-CAM Computed Tomography
D. Stereolithographic Reproduction of Anatomic Structures Using C-T Scan or CBVT Scan
E. Treatment of Metals
F. Implant Surgery Consent Form
G. Postoperative Guidelines for the Surgeon
H. Postoperative Instructions for the Patient
I. Recommended Diet Following Implant Surgery
J. Implant Patient Follow-up Form
K. Equipment & Materials - Manufacturers and Suppliers
L. Distributors of Musculoskeletal Tissue
M. Antibiotic Prophylactic Regimens
N. Surgical Guide Generic and NobelGuide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 2nd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079860
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168007
About the Author
Pankaj Singh
A. Norman Cranin
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.