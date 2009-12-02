Atlas of Oral Implantology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323045100, 9780323079860

Atlas of Oral Implantology

3rd Edition

Authors: Pankaj Singh A. Norman Cranin
eBook ISBN: 9780323079860
eBook ISBN: 9780323168007
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd December 2009
Page Count: 544
Description

Use this expert guide to enhance your skills in implant surgery! With more than 1,500 illustrations, Atlas of Oral Implantology, 3rd Edition covers key topics including diagnosis and planning, basic implant surgery, advanced implant surgery, implant prosthodontics, and implant management. You will learn how to select patients who are best suited for dental implants, evaluate host sites, select the proper type of implant for each patient, and place dental implants step-by-step. You’ll also learn to observe patients, diagnose incipient problems, institute remedial techniques for problems, and perform a wide variety of restorative modalities.

Key Features

  • Explains techniques with easy-to-follow instructions.
  • Demonstrates how to manage and maintain patients during the postoperative period.
  • Includes long-term follow-up cases accurately showing “real life” examples.
  • Includes extensive appendices with information ranging from antibiotic prophylactic regimens to CAD-CAM computed tomography.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Atlas of Oral Implantology

    2. Implant Types and Their Uses

    3. Evaluation and Selection of the Implant Patient

    4. How to Choose the Proper Implant

    5. Prosthetic Options That Influence Implant Selections

    6. Preparations for Implant Surgery

    7. Soft Tissue Management and Grafting

    8. Hard Tissue Surgery and Bone Grafting

    9. Root Form Implant Surgery: Generic

    10. Root Form Implant Surgery: Proprietary I

    11. Root Form Implant Surgery: Proprietary II

    12. Blade and Plate-Form Implant Surgery

    13. Ramus Frame and Ramus Blade Implant Surgery

    14. Mandibular Subperiosteal Implant Surgery

    15. Maxillary Pterygohamular Subperiosteal Implant Surgery

    16. Intramucosal Insert and Endodontic Stablilizers

    17. Zygomatic Implant Surgery and Prosthodontics

    18. All-on-4

    19. Crête Mince, Mini-implant, Transitional, Temporary Anchorage Devices (TAD’s) and other Implant Surgical and Prosthodontic Procedures

    20. Preliminary Prosthodontics: Fabricating a Template

    21. Provisional Prostheses

    22. Root Form Implant Prosthodontics: Abutments

    23. Root Form Implant Prosthodontics: Single Tooth Implant Restorations

    24 Implant Prosthodontics: Fixed and Fixed-Detachable Prosthesis Design and Fabrication

    25. Implant Prosthodontics: Hybrid Bridge Fixed-Detachable Prosthesis Design and Fabrication

    26. Implant Prosthodontics: Overdentures and Their Mesostructure Bars

    27. Principles of Occlusion in Implantology

    28. Diagnosis and Treatment of Complications

    29. Maintenance and Hygiene

    Glossary

    Appendices

    A. Past Medical and Dental History

    B. Laboratory Values

    C. CAD-CAM Computed Tomography

    D. Stereolithographic Reproduction of Anatomic Structures Using C-T Scan or CBVT Scan

    E. Treatment of Metals

    F. Implant Surgery Consent Form

    G. Postoperative Guidelines for the Surgeon

    H. Postoperative Instructions for the Patient

    I. Recommended Diet Following Implant Surgery

    J. Implant Patient Follow-up Form

    K. Equipment & Materials - Manufacturers and Suppliers

    L. Distributors of Musculoskeletal Tissue

    M. Antibiotic Prophylactic Regimens

    N. Surgical Guide Generic and NobelGuide

About the Author

Pankaj Singh

A. Norman Cranin

