ATLAS OF ORAL HISTOLOGY
2nd Edition
Authors: Harikrishnan Prasad Anuthama Krishnamurthy
Paperback ISBN: 9788131254837
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 13th May 2019
Page Count: 96
Description
The second edition of Atlas of Oral Histology has been upgraded to include some new photomicrographs, and also provides useful hints and points to remember for each chapter. This will be handy when preparing for viva-voce. This edition also comes with an accompanying video guide for oral histology slides which will provide readers with the benefit of being able to go through and revise the slides at their own comfort.
Key Features
- Covers the recommended undergraduate syllabus for oral histology as per the Dental Council of India norms
- Over 50 photomicrographs taken personally by the authors from their personal collection
- Accompanying digitized schematic diagrams will help understand the photomicrographs better and also be useful to learn to draw these diagrams
- Includes condensed text matter discussing essential review information about the features being depicted
- Useful hints and points to remember provided at the end of each chapter
- A video guide for the slides is also included along with the textbook
- Useful as a teaching material for practical and theory classes in oral histology
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Development of Tooth
3 Enamel
4 Dentin
5 Pulp
6 Cementum
7 Periodontal Ligament
8 Bone
9 Salivary Glands
10 Oral Mucous Membrane
11 Maxillary Sinus
