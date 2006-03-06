Atlas of Neutron Resonances
5th Edition
Resonance Parameters and Thermal Cross Sections. Z=1-100
Description
The Atlas of Neutron Resonances provides detailed information on neutron resonances, thermal neutron cross sections, and average resonance properties which are important to neutron physicist, astrophysicists, solid state physicists, reactor engineers, scientists involved in activation analysis, and evaluators of neutron cross sections.
Key Features
· Compilation and evaluation of the world's thermal neutron cross-sections and resonance parameters for neutron physicists, reactor engineers, and neutron evaluators. · Compilation and evaluation of coherent scattering lengths for solid state physicists and evaluators · Compilation and evaluation of average 30-keV capture cross sections for astrophysicists. · Nuclear level density parameters derived from average spacings of neutron resonances following a new approach (new feature for this edition). · Brief review of sub-threshold fission. · Comparisons of optical model predictions with neutron strength function data and scattering lengths. · Estimation of average E1 radiative widths on the basis of the generalized Landau-Fermi liquid model (a new feature for this edition).
Readership
Neutron Physicists, Nuclear Physicists, Solid State Physicists, Astrophysicists, Graduate Students and Research Libraries.
Table of Contents
Preface Acknowledgements Contents List of Figures List of Tables
- Thermal Cross Sections
- Resonance Properties
- Individual Resonance Parameters
- Notation and Nomenclature Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 6th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461069
About the Author
Said Mughabghab
Dr. Mughabghab joined Brookhaven National Laboratory in 1963 to carry out neutron research at the Graphite Reactor and later at the High Flux beam Reactor. This was followed by the compilation and evaluation of neutron data at the National Nuclear Data Center. The latter activity resulted in the publications of the well-known BNL-325 reports and Neutron Cross Sections, Volume 1 (4th edition) published by Academic Press (1966-1984); these compendia are frequently referenced in the scientific literature. The former investigations culminated in the findings of non-statistical effects and valence neutron capture in the thermal and resonance neutrons.
These activities resulted in collaborative work with physicists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories, and Harwell. Due to interest in these investigations, the author received international invitations to speak at conferences and neutron schools held at Budapest, Petten, Bologna, Dubna, Bulgaria, and Pruhonice. In the period 1986-1994, the author was involved in the design of a small-size reactor to be utilized in nuclear propulsion for possible future missions to Mars. During this period, the author participated in the analysis and measurements of spallation neutrons. In 1995-2000, the author devoted his attention to the study of the nuclear level density parameters, reported in Physical Rev. Lett. 81,4083 (1998), and the interpretation of average radiative widths of neutron resonances in terms of the Giant Dipole Resonance and within the framework of the generalized Landau-Fermi Liquid model (Phys. Lett. B 487, 155-164, 2000).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Senior Physicist, National Nuclear Data Center, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, USA