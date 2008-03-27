Atlas of Living & Surface Anatomy for Sports Medicine with DVD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103162, 9780702050688

Atlas of Living & Surface Anatomy for Sports Medicine with DVD

1st Edition

Authors: Philip Harris Craig Ranson
eBook ISBN: 9780702050688
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th March 2008
Page Count: 206
Description

This title is a comprehensive, highly illustrated atlas of human living and surface anatomy for effective physical examination of sports injuries. It covers normal surface and living human anatomy on a regional basis in sufficient depth to facilitate effective physical examination and manipulative techniques. Full colour photographs of anatomy and skeletal parts show how to locate and identify structures.

Key Features

  • Detailed methodology on how to locate structures, how to palpate them, how to test muscle actions and joint movements and how to detect derangements.
  • The inclusion of photographs of relevant bony structures and prosections of specific parts of the body to assist in identifying features in the living subject is a unique feature.
  • Problem-solving case studies employing knowledge of living anatomy.
  • Full colour throughout.

Table of Contents

1 Head and Neck

2. Back and Spine

3. Trunk and Groin

4. Shoulder and Arm

5. Elbow and Forearm

6. Wrist and Hand

7. Hip, Gluteal Region, and Thigh

8. Knee

9. Leg and Ankle

10. Foot

Answers to clinical problems

Index

No. of pages: 206
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702050688

About the Author

Philip Harris

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Anatomy, University of Manchester, UK

Craig Ranson

Presently submitting for PhD Physiotherapy co-ordinator for the England & Wales Cricket Board, previously physiotherapist for the Derbyshire Cricket Club.

Affiliations and Expertise

England and Wales Cricket Board Lead Physiotherapist. Special Lecturer, Centre for Sports Medicine, Queens Medical Centre, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottingham, UK

