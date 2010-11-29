Atlas of Liver Pathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437707656, 9781455706266

Atlas of Liver Pathology

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Gary Kanel Jacob Korula
eBook ISBN: 9781455706266
eBook ISBN: 9780323247184
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th November 2010
Page Count: 528
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Atlas of Liver Pathology, by Drs. Gary C. Kanel and Jacob Korula, provides the visual guidance you need to accurately diagnose all forms of liver disease. Organized by disease type, it points out major histological features, updates disease parameters with new images and diagrams, and helps you understand the clinical aspects of each disease. In print and online, it provides quick and convenient reference to virtually all of the liver disorders commonly seen today. Nine-hundred-plus high-quality, full-color images capture the gross and histological presentation of liver pathology ideal for comparison to the specimens you encounter in practice.

Key Features

  • Interpret liver specimens systematically by first considering the morphology, the differential diagnoses, and then the clinical features, including descriptions of the clinical and biologic behavior, treatment, and prognosis.

Quickly and easily retrieve the information you need using a templated format that includes concise, bulleted text and abundant tables.

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455706266
eBook ISBN:
9780323247184

About the Authors

Gary Kanel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Pathology, University of Southern California, Associate Pathologist, Los Angeles County & USC Medical Center and USC University Hospital, Los Angeles, CA

Jacob Korula Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Comprehensive Liver Disease Center St. Vincent Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.