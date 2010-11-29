Atlas of Liver Pathology
3rd Edition
The Atlas of Liver Pathology, by Drs. Gary C. Kanel and Jacob Korula, provides the visual guidance you need to accurately diagnose all forms of liver disease. Organized by disease type, it points out major histological features, updates disease parameters with new images and diagrams, and helps you understand the clinical aspects of each disease. In print and online, it provides quick and convenient reference to virtually all of the liver disorders commonly seen today. Nine-hundred-plus high-quality, full-color images capture the gross and histological presentation of liver pathology ideal for comparison to the specimens you encounter in practice.
- Interpret liver specimens systematically by first considering the morphology, the differential diagnoses, and then the clinical features, including descriptions of the clinical and biologic behavior, treatment, and prognosis.
Quickly and easily retrieve the information you need using a templated format that includes concise, bulleted text and abundant tables.
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455706266
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247184
Gary Kanel Author
Professor of Clinical Pathology, University of Southern California, Associate Pathologist, Los Angeles County & USC Medical Center and USC University Hospital, Los Angeles, CA
Jacob Korula Author
Comprehensive Liver Disease Center St. Vincent Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA