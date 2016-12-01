Atlas of Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery
3rd Edition
Written by recognized experts in this fast-changing field, this highly practical text by Drs. Jay T. Bishoff, Louis R. Kavoussi, and David A. Leavitt has been completely revised and greatly expanded to cover what you need to know about today’s laparoscopic and robotic technology and techniques. Atlas of Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery is a concise, thorough, superbly illustrated reference, perfect for learning new techniques or briefly reviewing before a case. You’ll be guided through today’s best minimally invasive approaches using new surgical systems and equipment, including third- and fourth-generation robotic devices. More than three hours of video instruction, step-by-step illustrations, tips and tricks, and information on complications helps you sharpen your skills in this high-demand area.
Section 1 Basic Techniques in Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery
1. Patient Preparation and Positioning for Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery
2. Laparoscopic/Robotic Camera and Lens Systems
3. Basic Instrumentation
4. Stapling and Reconstruction
5. The da Vinci Surgical System
6. Considerations for the Assistant
7. Anesthetic Considerations of Laparoscopic/Robotic Surgery
8. Insufflators and the Pneumoperitoneum
9. Ports and Establishing Access into the Peritoneal Cavity
10. Retroperitoneal Access
11. Exiting the Abdomen and Closure Techniques
12. Complications of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery
Section 2 Lymphadenectomy
13. Laparoscopic and Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection
14. Laparoscopic and Robot-Assisted Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection
15. Endoscopic Subcutaneous Modified Inguinal Lymph Node Dissection for Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Penis
Section 3 Renal Surgery
16. Laparoscopic Simple Nephrectomy
17. Laparoscopic Radical Nephrectomy
18. Nephroureterectomy
19. Laparoscopic Partial Nephrectomy
20. Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy
21. Laparoscopic Renal Cyst Decortication
22. Laparoscopic Renal Biopsy
23. Laparoscopic and Percutaneous Delivery of Renal Ablative Technology
24. Minimally Invasive Renal Recipient Surgery
Section 4 Ureteral Surgery
25. Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty
26. Ureterolysis
27. Laparoscopic and Robot-Assisted Ureteral Reimplantation
28. Laparoscopic/Robotic Boari Flap Ureteral Reimplantation
29. Laparoscopic Appendiceal On-lay Flap and Bowel Reconfiguration for Complex Ureteral Stricture Reconstruction
30. Buccal Mucosa Graft for Ureteral Strictures
31. Pyelo/ureterolithotomy
Section 5 Prostate Surgery
32. Robotic-Assisted and Laparoscopic Simple Prostatectomy
33. Nerve-Sparing Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy: Transperitoneal Technique
34. Preperitoneal Robot-Assisted Radical Prostatectomy
Section 6 Bladder Surgery
35. Robot-Assisted Radical Cystectomy
36. Robot-Assisted Intracorporeal Ileal Conduit
37. Continent Urinary Diversion
38. Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Partial Cystectomy
39. NOTES-Assisted Laparoscopic Transvesical Bladder Diverticulectomy
Section 7 Adrenal Surgery
40. Adrenalectomy
41. Partial Adrenalectomy
Section 8 Testicular Surgery
42. Laparoscopic Orchiopexy
43. Laparoscopic Orchiectomy
44. Laparoscopic Varicocelectomy
45. Laparoscopic Denervation for Chronic Testiscular Pain
Jay Bishoff
Director, The Intermountain Urological Institute, Adjunct Professor of Surgery, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Louis Kavoussi
Louis R. Kavoussi, MD
Professor and Chair, Department of Urology
Waldbaum-Gardner Professor and Chairman of Urology, The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY