Written by recognized experts in this fast-changing field, this highly practical text by Drs. Jay T. Bishoff, Louis R. Kavoussi, and David A. Leavitt has been completely revised and greatly expanded to cover what you need to know about today’s laparoscopic and robotic technology and techniques. Atlas of Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery is a concise, thorough, superbly illustrated reference, perfect for learning new techniques or briefly reviewing before a case. You’ll be guided through today’s best minimally invasive approaches using new surgical systems and equipment, including third- and fourth-generation robotic devices. More than three hours of video instruction, step-by-step illustrations, tips and tricks, and information on complications helps you sharpen your skills in this high-demand area.