Atlas of Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery

3rd Edition

Authors: Jay Bishoff Louis Kavoussi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393263
eBook ISBN: 9780323394055
eBook ISBN: 9780323394048
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2016
Page Count: 376
Description

Written by recognized experts in this fast-changing field, this highly practical text by Drs. Jay T. Bishoff, Louis R. Kavoussi, and David A. Leavitt has been completely revised and greatly expanded to cover what you need to know about today’s laparoscopic and robotic technology and techniques. Atlas of Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery is a concise, thorough, superbly illustrated reference, perfect for learning new techniques or briefly reviewing before a case. You’ll be guided through today’s best minimally invasive approaches using new surgical systems and equipment, including third- and fourth-generation robotic devices. More than three hours of video instruction, step-by-step illustrations, tips and tricks, and information on complications helps you sharpen your skills in this high-demand area.

Key Features

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, Q&As, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Basic Techniques in Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery

1. Patient Preparation and Positioning for Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery

2. Laparoscopic/Robotic Camera and Lens Systems

3. Basic Instrumentation

4. Stapling and Reconstruction

5. The da Vinci Surgical System

6. Considerations for the Assistant

7. Anesthetic Considerations of Laparoscopic/Robotic Surgery

8. Insufflators and the Pneumoperitoneum

9. Ports and Establishing Access into the Peritoneal Cavity

10. Retroperitoneal Access

11. Exiting the Abdomen and Closure Techniques

12. Complications of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery

Section 2 Lymphadenectomy

13. Laparoscopic and Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection

14. Laparoscopic and Robot-Assisted Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection

15. Endoscopic Subcutaneous Modified Inguinal Lymph Node Dissection for Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Penis

Section 3 Renal Surgery

16. Laparoscopic Simple Nephrectomy

17. Laparoscopic Radical Nephrectomy

18. Nephroureterectomy

19. Laparoscopic Partial Nephrectomy

20. Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy

21. Laparoscopic Renal Cyst Decortication

22. Laparoscopic Renal Biopsy

23. Laparoscopic and Percutaneous Delivery of Renal Ablative Technology

24. Minimally Invasive Renal Recipient Surgery

Section 4 Ureteral Surgery

25. Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty

26. Ureterolysis

27. Laparoscopic and Robot-Assisted Ureteral Reimplantation

28. Laparoscopic/Robotic Boari Flap Ureteral Reimplantation

29. Laparoscopic Appendiceal On-lay Flap and Bowel Reconfiguration for Complex Ureteral Stricture Reconstruction

30. Buccal Mucosa Graft for Ureteral Strictures

31. Pyelo/ureterolithotomy

Section 5 Prostate Surgery

32. Robotic-Assisted and Laparoscopic Simple Prostatectomy

33. Nerve-Sparing Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy: Transperitoneal Technique

34. Preperitoneal Robot-Assisted Radical Prostatectomy

Section 6 Bladder Surgery

35. Robot-Assisted Radical Cystectomy

36. Robot-Assisted Intracorporeal Ileal Conduit

37. Continent Urinary Diversion

38. Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Partial Cystectomy

39. NOTES-Assisted Laparoscopic Transvesical Bladder Diverticulectomy

Section 7 Adrenal Surgery

40. Adrenalectomy

41. Partial Adrenalectomy

Section 8 Testicular Surgery

42. Laparoscopic Orchiopexy

43. Laparoscopic Orchiectomy

44. Laparoscopic Varicocelectomy

45. Laparoscopic Denervation for Chronic Testiscular Pain

About the Author

Jay Bishoff

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The Intermountain Urological Institute, Adjunct Professor of Surgery, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Louis Kavoussi

Louis R. Kavoussi, MD

Professor and Chair, Department of Urology

Affiliations and Expertise

Waldbaum-Gardner Professor and Chairman of Urology, The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY

