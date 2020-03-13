Atlas of Interventional Pain Management
5th Edition
Description
An essential resource for pain medicine clinicians at all levels of practice and training, Atlas of Interventional Pain Management, 5th Edition, is a comprehensive, easy-to-follow guide to delivering safe, accurate, and cost-effective relief for patients with acute and chronic pain. Dr. Steven D. Waldman walks you step by step through each procedure, incorporating all clinically appropriate imaging modalities to help you achieve the best possible outcomes for more than 160 nerve block procedures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1036
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 13th March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323654074
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323654081
About the Author
Steven Waldman
Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.