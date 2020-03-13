Atlas of Interventional Pain Management - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323654074, 9780323654081

Atlas of Interventional Pain Management

5th Edition

Authors: Steven Waldman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654074
eBook ISBN: 9780323654081
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2020
Page Count: 1036
An essential resource for pain medicine clinicians at all levels of practice and training, Atlas of Interventional Pain Management, 5th Edition, is a comprehensive, easy-to-follow guide to delivering safe, accurate, and cost-effective relief for patients with acute and chronic pain. Dr. Steven D. Waldman walks you step by step through each procedure, incorporating all clinically appropriate imaging modalities to help you achieve the best possible outcomes for more than 160 nerve block procedures.

No. of pages:
1036
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
13th March 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323654074
eBook ISBN:
9780323654081

Steven Waldman

Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.

