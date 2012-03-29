Atlas of Image-Guided Spinal Procedures
1st Edition
Description
Give your patients the non-surgical pain relief they need with help from the Atlas of Image-Guided Spinal Procedures. This medical reference book features a highly visual format that shows you exactly how to perform each technique to get the best results.
Key Features
• Safely and efficiently relieve your patients’ pain thanks to an atlas format that displays each procedure step-by-step.
• See properly performed injections for yourself with an algorithmic,image-guided approach for each technique: trajectory view (demonstrates fluoroscopic “set up”); multi-planar confi rmation views (AP, lateral, oblique); and “safety view” (what should be avoided during injection), along with optimal and suboptimal contrast patterns.
• Special chapters on Needle Techniques, Fluoroscopic Imaging Pearls, Radiation Safety, and L5-S1 Disc Access provide additional visual instruction.
• View drawings of radiopaque landmarks and key radiolucent anatomy that cannot be viewed fluoroscopically.
Table of Contents
Section I Introduction
Chapter 1 Introduction: How to Use This Atlas
Chapter 2 Needle Techniques
Chapter 3 Fluoroscopic Techniques/Procedural Pearls
Chapter 4 Radiation Safety
Section II Sacral/Coccygeal
Chapter 5 Caudal Epidural Steroid Injection
Chapter 6 Ganglion Impar Injection =
Chapter 7 Sacral Insufficiency Fracture Repair/Sacroplasty, Short Axis Approach
Chapter 8 Sacroiliac Intraarticular Joint Injections, Posterior Approach, Inferior Entry
Chapter 9 S1 Transforaminal Epidural Steroid Injection
Section III Lumbar/Lumbosacral
Chapter 10 Lumbar Transforaminal Epidural Steroid Injection, Supraneural (Traditional) Approach
Chapter 11 Lumbar Transforaminal Epidural Steroid Injection, Infraneural Approach
Chapter 12 Lumbar Interlaminar Epidural Steroid Injection, Paramedian Approach
Chapter 13 Lumbar Zygapophysial Joint Intraarticular Joint Injection, Posterior Approach
Chapter 14 Lumbar Zygapophysial Joint Nerve (Medial Branch) Injection, Oblique Approach
Chapter 15 Lumbar Zygapophysial Joint Nerve (Medial Branch) Radiofrequency Neurotomy, Posterior Approach
Chapter 16 Lumbar Sympathetic Block
Chapter 17 Lumbar Provocation Discography/Disc Access
Chapter 18 L5-S1 Disc Access
Section IV Thoracolumbar
Chapter 19 Thoracolumbar Spinal Cord Stimulation
Chapter 20 Vertebral Augmentation (Vertebroplasty/Kyphoplasty), Transpedicular Approach
Section V Thoracic
Chapter 21 Thoracic Transforaminal Epidural Steroid Injection, Infraneural Approach
Chapter 22 Thoracic Interlaminar Epidural Steroid Injection, Paramedian Approach
Chapter 23 Thoracic Zygapophysial Joint Intraarticular Injection, Posterior Approach
Chapter 24 Thoracic Zygapophysial Joint Nerve (Medial Branch) Injection, Posterior Approach
Chapter 25 Thoracic Zygapophysial Joint Nerve (Medial Branch) Radiofrequency Neurotomy, Posterior Approach
Chapter 26 Intercostal Blockade
Chapter 27 Thoracic Disc Access
Section VI Cervical
Chapter 28 Cervical Transforaminal Epidural Steroid Injection
Chapter 29 Cervical Interlaminar Epidural Steroid Injection, Paramedian Approach
Chapter 30 Cervical Spinal Cord Stimulation
Chapter 31 Cervical Zygapophysial Joint Intraarticular Injection, Posterior Approach
Chapter 32 Cervical Zygapophysial Joint Intraarticular Injection, Lateral Approach
Chapter 33 Cervical Zygapophysial Joint Nerve (Medial Branch) Injection, Lateral Approach
Chapter 34 Cervical Zygapophysial Joint Nerve (Medial Branch) Radiofrequency Neurotomy and Nerve Injection, Posterior Approach
Chapter 35 Atlantoaxial Joint Intraarticular Injection
Chapter 36 Atlantooccipital Joint Intraarticular Injection
Chapter 37 Stellate Ganglion Block
Chapter 38 Cervical Discography/Disc Access
About the Editor
Michael Furman
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Temple University School of Medicine, PhiladelphiA, Pennsylvania