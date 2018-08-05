Atlas of Human Cranial Macromorphoscopic Traits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128143858, 9780128143865

Atlas of Human Cranial Macromorphoscopic Traits

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Hefner Kandus Linde
eBook ISBN: 9780128143865
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128143858
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th August 2018
Page Count: 356
Description

Atlas of Human Cranial Macromorphoscopic Traits synthesizes macromorphoscopic traits and their analysis in an accessible manner, providing detailed descriptions and examples of the various character state manifestations intended for use in classrooms, laboratories, and in the field. The volume begins with an outline of the macromorphoscopic dataset, its history, recent modifications to the historical approach, and recent technological and analytical advances. Additional sections cover Nomenclature, Gross Anatomy, Function, Methodology, Line Drawings, Detailed Definitions, Multiple High-resolution Photographs, and Population Variation Data from the Macromorphoscopic Databank (MaMD).

The volume concludes with a chapter outlining the statistical analysis of macromorphoscopic data and a summary of the computer programs and reference databases available to forensic anthropologists for the analysis of these data.

Key Features

  • Provides detailed descriptions, illustrations and high-resolution images of various character state manifestations of seventeen macromorphoscopic traits
  • Applies to both forensic and bioarcheological research
  • Written by the foremost expert on macromorphoscopic trait analysis and estimation of ancestry in forensic anthropology

Readership

Forensic Anthropologists, Bioarchaeologists, as well as upper-level undergraduate and graduate students

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Macromorphoscopic Traits
3. Anterior Nasal Spine
4. Inferior Nasal Aperture
5. Interorbital Breadth
6. Malar Tubercle
7. Nasal Aperture Shape
8. Nasal Aperture Width
9. Nasal Bone Contour
10. Nasal Bone Shape
11. Nasal Overgrowth
12. Nasofrontal Suture
13. Orbital Shape
14. Palate Shape
15. Postbregmatic Depression
16. Posterior Zygomatic Tubercle
17. Supranasal Suture
18. Transverse Palatine Suture
19. Zygomaticomaxillary Suture
20. Analytical Methods
21. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128143865
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128143858

About the Author

Joseph Hefner

Dr. Hefner is an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Michigan State University. He received his PhD from the University of Florida, Gainesville. Dr. Hefner is considered one of the world’s foremost experts on macromorphoscopic trait analysis and the estimation of ancestry in forensic anthropology. His research interests include: human variation, skeletal biology, forensic anthropology, quantitative methods, human osteology, human anatomy, nonparametric statistics, geometric morphometrics, categorical data analysis, and classification statistics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Anthropology Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA

Kandus Linde

Ms. Linde is an archaeologist, technical editor, writer, and freelance photographer. She received her B.A. in Anthropology from Utah State University, Logan. Her research bridges two fields: anthropology and art, with a particular insight on photographing the nuances of the human skeleton. Her artistry spans many mediums, but she considers her son, Milo, to be her greatest masterpiece.

Affiliations and Expertise

Archaeologist, technical editor, writer, and freelance photographer

