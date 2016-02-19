Atlas of Human Anatomy - 17th Edition - ISBN: 9781483229249, 9781483282633

Atlas of Human Anatomy

17th Edition

Splanchnology · Ductless Glands · Heart

Authors: Ferenc Kiss János Szentágothai
eBook ISBN: 9781483282633
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 232
Description

Atlas of Human Anatomy, Volume Two compiles illustrations that categorize the anatomy of the human body.

This book is divided into five main topics. The first three topics focus on three systems of the body—digestive system, respiratory system, and urogenital system. Some of the organs identified in the digestive system include the salivary glands, pharynx, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and rectum. The parts of the respiratory system, such as the nose, nasal cavity, larynx, trachea, and lungs are also cited. The anatomy of the urogenital system that consists of the reproductive organs and urinary system are likewise named. The last two topics distinguish the structure of the ductless glands and heart.

This volume is recommended for medical students and clinicians conducting work on the human anatomy.

Table of Contents


﻿Splanchnologia — Splanchnology

I. Apparatus Digestorius — I. The Digestive System

II. Apparatus Respiratorius — II. The Respiratory System

III. Apparatus Urogenitalis — III. The Urogenital System

Glandulae Sine Ductibus - The Ductless Glands

COR — The Heart

Index

Abbreviations — Abbreviations

Register Figurarum — Figure Index

