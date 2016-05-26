Atlas of Histology of the Juvenile Rat
1st Edition
Description
Atlas of Histology of the Juvenile Rat should be of interest to toxicologic pathologists, toxicologists, and other biological scientists who are interested in the histomorphology of juvenile rats. For several decades the laboratory rat has been used extensively in nonclinical toxicology studies designed to detect potential human toxicity of drugs, agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, and environmental hazards. These studies traditionally have involved young adult rats that are 8-10 weeks of age as studies are started. It is becoming increasingly apparent that children and young animals may have different responses to drug/chemical exposures, therefore, regulatory agencies are emphasizing toxicology studies in juvenile animals.
While the histologic features of organs from young adult and aged laboratory rats are well known, less is known about the histologic features of organs from juvenile rats. Final histologic maturity of many organs is achieved postnatally, thus immature histologic features must be distinguished from chemical- or drug-related effects. While this postnatal organ development is known to exist as a general concept, detailed information regarding postnatal histologic development is not readily available. The Atlas includes organs that are typically sampled in nonclinical toxicology studies and presents the histologic features at weekly intervals, starting at birth and extending through postnatal day 42.
Key Features
- Written and edited by highly experienced, board-certified toxicologic pathologists
- Includes more than 700 high-resolution microscopic images from organs that are typically examined in safety assessment toxicology studies
- Detailed figure legends and chapter narratives present the salient features of each organ at each time interval
- Figures are available for further study via Elsevier’s Virtual Microscope, which allows viewing of microscopic images at higher magnification
- Valuable resource for toxicologic pathologists who are confronted with interpretation of lesions in juvenile rats in situations where age-matched concurrent controls are not available for comparison, e.g., with unscheduled decedents
Readership
Toxicologic pathologists, toxicologists, and other biological scientists who are interested in the histomorphology of juvenile rats
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Goals
- Developmental Stages
- Materials and Methods
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 1. Skin and Mammary Gland
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Skin (Histologic Anatomy and Development)
- Histologic Anatomy of the Skin
- Postnatal Development of the Skin
- Mammary Gland
- References
- Chapter 2. Musculoskeletal System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Skeletal Muscle
- Bone
- References
- Chapter 3. Nervous System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Brain
- Spinal Cord
- Peripheral Nerves
- References
- Chapter 4. Respiratory System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Embryologic Development of the Respiratory Tract
- Nasal Cavity
- Larynx and Trachea
- Bronchi, Bronchioles, and Terminal Bronchioles
- Lung
- References
- Chapter 5. Gastrointestinal Tract
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Control of Postnatal Development
- Tongue
- Esophagus
- Stomach
- Small Intestine
- Large Intestine
- References
- Chapter 6. Liver, Exocrine Pancreas, and Salivary Glands
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Liver
- Exocrine Pancreas
- Salivary Glands
- References
- Chapter 7. Female Reproductive System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Ovary
- Oviduct
- Uterus
- Cervix
- Vagina
- References
- Chapter 8. Male Reproductive System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Testes
- Epididymis
- Vas Deferens
- Seminal Vesicles
- Prostate Gland
- References
- Chapter 9. The Endocrine System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pituitary Gland
- Pancreatic Endocrine Tissue
- Thyroid Gland
- Parathyroid Gland
- Adrenal Gland
- References
- Chapter 10. Immune System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Bone Marrow
- Thymus
- Spleen
- Lymph Nodes
- Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT)
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 11. Hematopoietic System
- Abstract
- Hematopoiesis
- References
- Chapter 12. The Eye and Harderian Gland
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Embryological Development of the Eye
- Postnatal Development of the Eye
- References
- Chapter 13. Urinary System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Kidney
- Lower Urinary Tract
- References
- Chapter 14. Cardiovascular System
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Transition From Fetal to Postnatal Circulation
- Heart
- Great Vessels
- References
- Index
About the Editor
George Parker
Dr. Parker received the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, completed a veterinary pathology residency at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, and received a PhD degree in immunology from Rutgers University. He is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists as well as the American Board of Toxicology, and a Fellow of the International Academy of Toxicologic Pathology. He has more than 30 years of experience as a toxicologic pathologist, and has served as study pathologist on several hundred drug and chemical safety studies that were performed in a number of laboratory animal species, most commonly rats. He has published numerous book chapters and peer-reviewed journal articles that have been focused primarily on toxicologic pathology. In his current position of Vice President of Global Pathology at WIL Research, he provides scientific and professional guidance to 20 full-time and 10 consultant pathologists in the U.S. and Europe. His major scientific interests are in the areas of immunopathology and toxicologic pathology of juvenile animals.
Catherine Picut
Dr. Catherine Picut is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, completed a residency program in veterinary pathology at Cornell University, and received a law degree from Yale University. She is a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists and the American Board of Toxicology as well as a registered patent attorney and quality assurance professional (RQAP-GLP). She has 22 years of experience providing research pathology services on studies involving the safety evaluation of new drugs, biologics, medical devices and chemicals. She has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and has been author or co-author on numerous book chapters. Her special research interests are in reproductive and juvenile toxicology. Currently she is a senior pathologist at the Hillsborough, North Carolina site of WIL Research.
Reviews
"Although this atlas is an essential resource for the toxicological community, it is also relevant for pathologists, veterinarians, and anatomists because of the tremendous detail, precise terminology, and excellent images, along with historical and contemporary references." --Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association
"...an excellent reference to aid the pathologist in both proficiently recognizing distinguishing features of the juvenile rat compared to the adult and identifying possible developmental disturbances. This text will be useful to anyone interpreting pathology endpoints in studies using juvenile rats, whether in industrial or academic research." --Veterinary Pathology