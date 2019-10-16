Over the past decade, tremendous innovations in technology, clinical applications, and implant design have transformed the field of facial implant surgery, leading to improved outcomes and greater patient satisfaction. The highly anticipated 2nd Edition of Atlas of Facial Implants, led by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Michael J. Yaremchuk, brings you fully up to date with these changes, offering authoritative coverage of both aesthetic and reconstructive applications of alloplastic implants for recontouring the craniofacial skeleton.