Atlas of Facial Implants
2nd Edition
Authors: Michael Yaremchuk
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323624763
eBook ISBN: 9780323708616
eBook ISBN: 9780323708623
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th October 2019
Page Count: 228
Description
Over the past decade, tremendous innovations in technology, clinical applications, and implant design have transformed the field of facial implant surgery, leading to improved outcomes and greater patient satisfaction. The highly anticipated 2nd Edition of Atlas of Facial Implants, led by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Michael J. Yaremchuk, brings you fully up to date with these changes, offering authoritative coverage of both aesthetic and reconstructive applications of alloplastic implants for recontouring the craniofacial skeleton.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
About the Author
Michael Yaremchuk
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
