Atlas of Endoscopy Imaging in Inflammatory Bowel Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128148112

Atlas of Endoscopy Imaging in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Bo Shen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128148112
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 608
Description

Atlas of Endoscopy Imaging in Inflammatory Bowel Disease is a complete reference providing all aspects of endoscopy imaging in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Building on the etiology and pathogenesis of IBD and taking into account the wide range of clinical presentations and phenotypes that reflect a long list of endoscopic features, this book systematically and exclusively presents all IBD-related endoscopy imaging for optimal understanding, diagnosis and management.

Key Features

  • Provides systemic classification and characterization of endoscopy imaging in the surgically altered bowel and in healthy and diseased IBD patients
  • Incorporates state-of-the-art research in the area of endoscopy imaging in CD and UC, from current literature and the vast experience of a panel of national and international experts
  • Covers all possible aspects related to endoscopic imaging in Inflammatory bowel disease

Readership

Medical students, residents, fellows, practicing clinicians, GI endoscopists, IBD specialists, advanced health care providers and different specialties including physicians and surgeons

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and classification of IBD
    2. Set up of endoscopy in IBD
    3. Normal GI mucosa
    4. Crohn’s Disease: Inflammatory Type
    5. Crohn’s Disease: Fibrostenotic Type
    6. Crohn’s Disease: Penetrating Type
    7. Crohn’s Disease-Perianal
    8. Crohn’s Disease: Post-surgical
    9. Ulcerative Colitis
    10. Indeterminate Colitis and IBD-U
    11. Ulcerative Colitis-Post Surgical
    12. Neoplasia in IBD
    13. Diversion bowel disease
    14. Scoring endoscopic mucosal inflammation and mucosal healing
    15. Scoring histologic mucosal inflammation and mucosal healing
    16. IBD surgery associated complications
    17. Capsule endoscopy in IBD
    18. Enteroscopy
    19. Chromoendoscopy
    20. Confocal endomicroscopy
    21. Molecular imaging
    22. Other Image-enhanced endoscopy in IBD
    23. Superimposed infection on IBD
    24. IBD-associated digestive disorders
    25. IBD-like conditions: Infectious
    26. IBD-like conditions: Immune-mediated
    27. IBD after organ transplant
    28. IBD-like conditions: Vasculopathy
    29. IBD-like conditions: Medications
    30. IBD-like conditions: Immune deficiency
    31. IBD-like conditions: Monogenetic disorders
    32. IBD-like conditions: Miscellaneous
    33. Intestinal ulcers and stricture with unknown etiology
    34. Histology correlation with common endoscopic abnormalities
    35. Transluminal imaging in IBD
    36. Bleeding lesions in IBD
    37. Bezoars and foreign bodies in IBD

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128148112

About the Editor

Bo Shen

Bo Shen

Prof. Shen is the Ed and Joey Story Endowed Chair, Professor of Medicine of Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University, Section Head of IBD and Director of IBD Fellowship at Department of Gastroenterology/Hepatology/Nutrition, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio. Prof. Shen is specialized in medical and endoscopic management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colorectal surgery-associated complications, and ileal pouch disorders. He established the subspecialty Pouchitis Clinic in 2002 and the Interventional IBD (i-IBD) Unit in 2009 at Cleveland Clinic, the first and the largest of its kind in the world. Prof. Shen has conducted numerous clinical and translational research projects in IBD, endoscopy, and pouch disorders. Dr. Shen’s research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), Broad Foundation, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (CCF), American Society of Colorectal Surgeons, American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), Broad Foundation, and philanthropy. He lectures extensively in the US and overseas. He has published more than 430 peer-reviewed articles in high-impact journals, including Science, Nat Immunol, PNAS, Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol, Gastroenterology, Gut, Am J Gastroenterol, and Ann Surg. He is a contributor for UpToDate®. He edited or co-edited 4 textbook/reference books in IBD, pouch disorders and interventional IBD. He has been visiting professor/guest professor in more than 60 leading academic institutions in the US and abroad. He is also a grant reviewer for the NIH and professional societies. Prof. Shen serves in editorial boards in a dozen of professional journals and has also served in advisory board for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Prof. Shen holds Fellowships in ACG, AGA, and ASGE (American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy). Prof. Shen has won multiple institutional and national awards. He has been the research mentor for more than 100 medical students, medical and surgical residents/fellows, junior faculty, and oversea scholars.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ed and Joey Story Endowed Chair Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Director of IBD Fellowship at Department of Gastroenterology/Hepatology/Nutrition, Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Ratings and Reviews

