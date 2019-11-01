Atlas of Endoscopy Imaging in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
1st Edition
Description
Atlas of Endoscopy Imaging in Inflammatory Bowel Disease is a complete reference providing all aspects of endoscopy imaging in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Building on the etiology and pathogenesis of IBD and taking into account the wide range of clinical presentations and phenotypes that reflect a long list of endoscopic features, this book systematically and exclusively presents all IBD-related endoscopy imaging for optimal understanding, diagnosis and management.
Key Features
- Provides systemic classification and characterization of endoscopy imaging in the surgically altered bowel and in healthy and diseased IBD patients
- Incorporates state-of-the-art research in the area of endoscopy imaging in CD and UC, from current literature and the vast experience of a panel of national and international experts
- Covers all possible aspects related to endoscopic imaging in Inflammatory bowel disease
Readership
Medical students, residents, fellows, practicing clinicians, GI endoscopists, IBD specialists, advanced health care providers and different specialties including physicians and surgeons
Table of Contents
- Introduction and classification of IBD
2. Set up of endoscopy in IBD
3. Normal GI mucosa
4. Crohn’s Disease: Inflammatory Type
5. Crohn’s Disease: Fibrostenotic Type
6. Crohn’s Disease: Penetrating Type
7. Crohn’s Disease-Perianal
8. Crohn’s Disease: Post-surgical
9. Ulcerative Colitis
10. Indeterminate Colitis and IBD-U
11. Ulcerative Colitis-Post Surgical
12. Neoplasia in IBD
13. Diversion bowel disease
14. Scoring endoscopic mucosal inflammation and mucosal healing
15. Scoring histologic mucosal inflammation and mucosal healing
16. IBD surgery associated complications
17. Capsule endoscopy in IBD
18. Enteroscopy
19. Chromoendoscopy
20. Confocal endomicroscopy
21. Molecular imaging
22. Other Image-enhanced endoscopy in IBD
23. Superimposed infection on IBD
24. IBD-associated digestive disorders
25. IBD-like conditions: Infectious
26. IBD-like conditions: Immune-mediated
27. IBD after organ transplant
28. IBD-like conditions: Vasculopathy
29. IBD-like conditions: Medications
30. IBD-like conditions: Immune deficiency
31. IBD-like conditions: Monogenetic disorders
32. IBD-like conditions: Miscellaneous
33. Intestinal ulcers and stricture with unknown etiology
34. Histology correlation with common endoscopic abnormalities
35. Transluminal imaging in IBD
36. Bleeding lesions in IBD
37. Bezoars and foreign bodies in IBD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128148112
About the Editor
Bo Shen
Prof. Shen is the Ed and Joey Story Endowed Chair, Professor of Medicine of Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University, Section Head of IBD and Director of IBD Fellowship at Department of Gastroenterology/Hepatology/Nutrition, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio. Prof. Shen is specialized in medical and endoscopic management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colorectal surgery-associated complications, and ileal pouch disorders. He established the subspecialty Pouchitis Clinic in 2002 and the Interventional IBD (i-IBD) Unit in 2009 at Cleveland Clinic, the first and the largest of its kind in the world. Prof. Shen has conducted numerous clinical and translational research projects in IBD, endoscopy, and pouch disorders. Dr. Shen’s research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), Broad Foundation, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (CCF), American Society of Colorectal Surgeons, American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), Broad Foundation, and philanthropy. He lectures extensively in the US and overseas. He has published more than 430 peer-reviewed articles in high-impact journals, including Science, Nat Immunol, PNAS, Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol, Gastroenterology, Gut, Am J Gastroenterol, and Ann Surg. He is a contributor for UpToDate®. He edited or co-edited 4 textbook/reference books in IBD, pouch disorders and interventional IBD. He has been visiting professor/guest professor in more than 60 leading academic institutions in the US and abroad. He is also a grant reviewer for the NIH and professional societies. Prof. Shen serves in editorial boards in a dozen of professional journals and has also served in advisory board for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Prof. Shen holds Fellowships in ACG, AGA, and ASGE (American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy). Prof. Shen has won multiple institutional and national awards. He has been the research mentor for more than 100 medical students, medical and surgical residents/fellows, junior faculty, and oversea scholars.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ed and Joey Story Endowed Chair Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Director of IBD Fellowship at Department of Gastroenterology/Hepatology/Nutrition, Cleveland Clinic Foundation