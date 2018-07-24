Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery
2nd Edition
Description
Gain a clear understanding of the entire spectrum of today’s rhinology and anterior skull base surgery with Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, 2nd Edition. This thoroughly updated title increases your knowledge and skill regarding both basic or advanced procedures, taking you step by step through endoscopic approaches to chronic sinus disease, nasal polyps, pituitary tumors, cerebrospinal fluid leaks, sinonasal tumors, and more. All-new videos provide real-time guidance for procedures such as endoscopic anterior craniofacial resection, endoscopic approach and removal of orbital tumors, sphenoidotomy, and many more.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Nasal Surgery
1. Septoplasty
Marcelo Antunes, Sam Becker, Michael Lupa and Dan Becker
2. Middle and Inferior Turbinates
Richard Orlandi, Peter Hwang and Reza Vaezeafshar
3. Sphenopalatine/Internal Maxillary Artery Ligation
Amber Luong, Martin Citardi, Li-Xing Man and Samer Fakhri
4. Endoscopic and Open Anterior/Posterior Ethmoid Artery Ligation
PJ Wormald and Yuresh Naidoo
5. Endoscopic Repair of Choanal Atresia
Shirley Shizue Nagata Pignatari, Aldo Cassol Stamm and Leonardo Lopes Balsalobre Filho
Part 2: Basics of Primary Endoscopic Sinus Surgery
6. Maxillary Antrostomy
Alexander Chiu and James N. Palmer
7. Partial and Complete Ethmoidectomy
Alexander Chiu, James N. Palmer and Nithin D. Adappa
8. Sphenoidotomy
Alexander Chiu and Nithin D. Adappa
9. Frontal Sinusotomy Draf I and IIa
Alexander Chiu, Nithin D. Adappa and James N. Palmer
10. Frontal Sinusotomy - Draf llb
James N. Palmer, Vijay R. Ramakrishnan and Henry Pipes Barham
11. Frontal Sinusotomy - Draf lll
Richard Harvey, Eugene Ritter Sansoni and Raymond Sacks
12. Postoperative Debridement
Arjun Parasher, Robert T. Adelson, Calvin Wei, Noam Cohen and Nithin D. Adappa
13. Balloon Dilatation of the Maxillary, Frontal, and Sphenoid Sinuses
David B. Conley and Aaron N. Pearlman
Part 3: Revision Endoscopic Sinus Surgery for Inflammatory Disease
14. Revision Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery: Completion Sphenoethmoidectomy
Rakesh K. Chandra and Randy Leung
15. Modified Medial Maxillectomy for Recalcitrant Maxillary Sinusitis
Bradford Woodworth and Jessica Grayson
16. Extended Sphenoid Sinus Antrostomy and Radical Sphenoidectomy
John Lee and Jonathan Yip
Part 4: Orbital Surgery
17. Endoscopic Dacryocystorhinostomy
Raymond Sacks and Yuresh Naidoo
18. Endoscopic Orbital Decompression
Raj Sindwani and Brian C. Lobo
19. Optic Nerve Decompression
Vijay R. Ramakrishnan, Todd Kingdom and Henry Pipes Barham
20. Endoscopic Approach and Removal of Orbital Tumors
Benjamin Bleier and Marcel Menon Miyake
Part 5: Sinonasal Tumors
21. Endoscopic Medial Maxillectomy for Inverted Papilloma
Kevin Welch and Elisabeth Ference
22. Endoscopic Denkers Approach for Anterior Maxilla Tumors
Alexander Chiu and Jivianne T. Lee
23. Endoscopic Vidian Neurectomy
Raymond Sacks and Rahuram Sivasubramaniam
24. Approach to Pterygopalatine Fossa and JNA
Edward Kuan, Rakesh K. Chandra, Nithin D. Adappa and Bert W. O'Mally
25. Endoscopic Craniofacial Resection for Esthesioneuroblastoma
Vijay R. Ramakrishnan, Jeffrey D. Suh, Alexander Chiu, James N. Palmer and Nithin D. Adappa
Part 6: Skull Base Reconstruction
26. Repair of Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak and Encephalocele of the Cribriform Plate
Avinash V. Mantravadi and Kevin Welch
27. Sphenoid Sinus Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak and Encephalocele Repair
Benjamin Bleier and Rod Schlosser
Part 7: Anterior and Central Skull Base Approaches
28. Endoscopic Resection of Pituitary Tumors
Stephanie A. Joe, Alexander Chiu, James N. Palmer and Nithin D. Adappa
29. Endoscopic Transplanum and Sellar Approach
Eric W. Wang, Rod Schlosser, Arjun Parasher, William A. Vandergrift III and Jose Mattos
30. Endoscopic Resection of Clival Chordomas/Chondrosarcoma
Peter Hwang, Alexander Chiu, James N. Palmer, Nithin D. Adappa and Jayakar V. Nayak
31. Large Skull Base Defect Reconstruction with and without Pedicled Flaps
Richard Harvey, Arjun Parasher and Eugene Ritter Sansoni
Part 8: Combined Endoscopic and Open Approaches--Frontal Sinus
32. Frontal Sinus Trephine
Alfred Marc C. Iloreta, Nithin D. Adappa and Satish Govindaraj
33. Osteoplastic Flap with and without Obliteration
Kevin Welch
Details
344
- 344
English
- English
© Elsevier 2019
- © Elsevier 2019
24th July 2018
- 24th July 2018
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323553452
- 9780323553452
9780323553469
- 9780323553469
9780323476645
- 9780323476645
About the Authors
Nithin Adappa
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Division of Rhinology and Skull Base Surgery, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
James Palmer
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Director, Division of Rhiology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Alexander Chiu
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Professor, Department of Surgery University Medical Center University of Arizona Health
