Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323476645, 9780323553452

Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery

2nd Edition

Authors: Nithin Adappa James Palmer Alexander Chiu
eBook ISBN: 9780323553452
eBook ISBN: 9780323553469
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476645
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th July 2018
Page Count: 344
Description

Gain a clear understanding of the entire spectrum of today’s rhinology and anterior skull base surgery with Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, 2nd Edition. This thoroughly updated title increases your knowledge and skill regarding both basic or advanced procedures, taking you step by step through endoscopic approaches to chronic sinus disease, nasal polyps, pituitary tumors, cerebrospinal fluid leaks, sinonasal tumors, and more. All-new videos provide real-time guidance for procedures such as endoscopic anterior craniofacial resection, endoscopic approach and removal of orbital tumors, sphenoidotomy, and many more.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Nasal Surgery

1. Septoplasty

　　Marcelo Antunes, Sam Becker, Michael Lupa and Dan Becker

2. Middle and Inferior Turbinates

　　Richard Orlandi, Peter Hwang and Reza Vaezeafshar

3. Sphenopalatine/Internal Maxillary Artery Ligation

　　Amber Luong, Martin Citardi, Li-Xing Man and Samer Fakhri

4. Endoscopic and Open Anterior/Posterior Ethmoid Artery Ligation

　　PJ Wormald and Yuresh Naidoo

5. Endoscopic Repair of Choanal Atresia

　　Shirley Shizue Nagata Pignatari, Aldo Cassol Stamm and Leonardo Lopes Balsalobre Filho

Part 2: Basics of Primary Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

6. Maxillary Antrostomy

　　Alexander Chiu and James N. Palmer

7. Partial and Complete Ethmoidectomy

　　Alexander Chiu, James N. Palmer and Nithin D. Adappa

8. Sphenoidotomy

　　Alexander Chiu and Nithin D. Adappa

9. Frontal Sinusotomy Draf I and IIa

　　Alexander Chiu, Nithin D. Adappa and James N. Palmer

10. Frontal Sinusotomy - Draf llb

　　James N. Palmer, Vijay R. Ramakrishnan and Henry Pipes Barham

11. Frontal Sinusotomy - Draf lll

　　Richard Harvey, Eugene Ritter Sansoni and Raymond Sacks

12. Postoperative Debridement

　　Arjun Parasher, Robert T. Adelson, Calvin Wei, Noam Cohen and Nithin D. Adappa

13. Balloon Dilatation of the Maxillary, Frontal, and Sphenoid Sinuses

　　David B. Conley and Aaron N. Pearlman

Part 3: Revision Endoscopic Sinus Surgery for Inflammatory Disease

14. Revision Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery: Completion Sphenoethmoidectomy

　　Rakesh K. Chandra and Randy Leung

15. Modified Medial Maxillectomy for Recalcitrant Maxillary Sinusitis

　　Bradford Woodworth and Jessica Grayson

16. Extended Sphenoid Sinus Antrostomy and Radical Sphenoidectomy

　　John Lee and Jonathan Yip

Part 4: Orbital Surgery

17. Endoscopic Dacryocystorhinostomy

　　Raymond Sacks and Yuresh Naidoo

18. Endoscopic Orbital Decompression

　　Raj Sindwani and Brian C. Lobo

19. Optic Nerve Decompression

　　Vijay R. Ramakrishnan, Todd Kingdom and Henry Pipes Barham

20. Endoscopic Approach and Removal of Orbital Tumors

　　Benjamin Bleier and Marcel Menon Miyake

Part 5: Sinonasal Tumors

21. Endoscopic Medial Maxillectomy for Inverted Papilloma

　　Kevin Welch and Elisabeth Ference

22. Endoscopic Denkers Approach for Anterior Maxilla Tumors

　　Alexander Chiu and Jivianne T. Lee

23. Endoscopic Vidian Neurectomy

　　Raymond Sacks and Rahuram Sivasubramaniam

24. Approach to Pterygopalatine Fossa and JNA

　　Edward Kuan, Rakesh K. Chandra, Nithin D. Adappa and Bert W. O'Mally

25. Endoscopic Craniofacial Resection for Esthesioneuroblastoma

　　Vijay R. Ramakrishnan, Jeffrey D. Suh, Alexander Chiu, James N. Palmer and Nithin D. Adappa

Part 6: Skull Base Reconstruction

26. Repair of Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak and Encephalocele of the Cribriform Plate

　　Avinash V. Mantravadi and Kevin Welch

27. Sphenoid Sinus Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak and Encephalocele Repair

　　Benjamin Bleier and Rod Schlosser

Part 7: Anterior and Central Skull Base Approaches

28. Endoscopic Resection of Pituitary Tumors

　　Stephanie A. Joe, Alexander Chiu, James N. Palmer and Nithin D. Adappa

29. Endoscopic Transplanum and Sellar Approach

　　Eric W. Wang, Rod Schlosser, Arjun Parasher, William A. Vandergrift III and Jose Mattos

30. Endoscopic Resection of Clival Chordomas/Chondrosarcoma

　　Peter Hwang, Alexander Chiu, James N. Palmer, Nithin D. Adappa and Jayakar V. Nayak

31. Large Skull Base Defect Reconstruction with and without Pedicled Flaps

　　Richard Harvey, Arjun Parasher and Eugene Ritter Sansoni

Part 8: Combined Endoscopic and Open Approaches--Frontal Sinus

32. Frontal Sinus Trephine

　　Alfred Marc C. Iloreta, Nithin D. Adappa and Satish Govindaraj

33. Osteoplastic Flap with and without Obliteration

　　Kevin Welch

About the Authors

Nithin Adappa

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Division of Rhinology and Skull Base Surgery, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

James Palmer

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Director, Division of Rhiology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Alexander Chiu

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Professor, Department of Surgery University Medical Center University of Arizona Health

