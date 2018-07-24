Gain a clear understanding of the entire spectrum of today’s rhinology and anterior skull base surgery with Atlas of Endoscopic Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, 2nd Edition. This thoroughly updated title increases your knowledge and skill regarding both basic or advanced procedures, taking you step by step through endoscopic approaches to chronic sinus disease, nasal polyps, pituitary tumors, cerebrospinal fluid leaks, sinonasal tumors, and more. All-new videos provide real-time guidance for procedures such as endoscopic anterior craniofacial resection, endoscopic approach and removal of orbital tumors, sphenoidotomy, and many more.