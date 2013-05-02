"...a must have book for every Drosophila laboratory....successfully fills a long-lasting gap in Drosophila literature and will serve as a high-quality quick reference of standard material for experts as well as beginners." --European Journal of Entomology, 'vol. 111 (2014), iss. 4

"The authors have produced a splendid and tremendously valuable resource for the Drosophila laboratory that may also be a fun flip-through for non-Drosophilists…This volume should soon populate the microscope benches of fly rooms worldwide…This is a noteworthy work both for its utility and for its beauty." --The Quarterly Review of Biology, June 2014

"Chyb and Gompel present this new spiral-bound atlas for Drosophila researchers featuring sharp digital color photographs…Technical information on genomic location is also provided where available, and mutations are referenced to the online Drosophila genetics database FlyBase." --Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

"The Atlas of Drosophila Morphology provides a valuable, as well as beautiful, reference source for all those who need to recognize fly mutant phenotypes or who need to decipher the impenetrable jargon of fly anatomical names. A much needed update to the classic works of Demerec and Lindsley & Grell … A must for any fly lab." --Ralph J. Greenspan, Kavli Institute for Brain and Mind, UCSD

"Chyb and Gompel have produced a must-have book for every Drosophilist. The Atlas of Drosophila Morphology presents crisp, high-definition color images of all the classic morphological mutants a fly pusher needs to recognize, displayed side-by-side with a wild type fly." --Leslie B. Vosshall, HHMI-The Rockefeller University

"Drosophila is an exceptionally favorable model to investigate a plethora of biological problems. This book appears remarkably valuable not only for professional drosophilists but is particularly well suited for biologists with a modest background in fly genetics, who wish to use Drosophila as a model organism for their specific interests. The beautiful pictures featured in this book, often showing side-by-side mutant flies and wild-type counterparts, will enable easy identifications of the genetic phenotype, and add to the value of this volume." --Professor Jules Hoffmann, University of Strasbourg, France