Atlas of Drosophila Morphology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123846884, 9780123846891

Atlas of Drosophila Morphology

1st Edition

Wild-type and Classical Mutants

Authors: Sylwester Chyb Nicolas Gompel
eBook ISBN: 9780123846891
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123846884
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd May 2013
Page Count: 242
Description

The Atlas of Drosophila Morphology: Wild-type and Classical Mutants is the guide every Drosophila researcher wished they had when first learning genetic markers, and the tool they wish they had now as a handy reference in their lab research. Previously, scientists had only poor-quality images or sketches to work with, and then scattered resources online - but no single visual resource quickly at their fingertips when explaining markers to new members of the lab, or selecting flies to do their genetic crosses, or hybrids.

This alphabetized guide to Drosophila genetic markers lays flat in the lab for easy referencing. It contains high-resolution images of flies and the appropriate marker on the left side of each page and helpful information for the marker on the facing page, such as symbol, gene name, synonyms, chromosome location, brief informative description of the morphology, and comments on marker reliability. A companion website with updated information, useful links, and additional data provided by the authors complements this extremely valuable resource.

 

Key Features

  • Provides an opening chapter with a well-illustrated introduction to Drosophila morphology
  • Features high-resolution illustrations, including those of the most common markers used by Drosophila researchers
  • Contains brief, practical descriptions and tips for deciphering the phenotype
  • Includes material relevant for beginners and the most experienced fly pushers

Readership

Researchers and professionals working with Drosophila in the fields of genetics, developmental biology, cell biology, neuroscience and related disciplines; academics working with different organisms that are considering using Drosophila and want a tool to make the transition easier; graduate/upper undergraduate students studying Drosophila

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

Introduction

How to use this book

Resources

Technical notes

Acknowledgments

Wild-type morphology

Basics

Sexual dimorphism

Head

Head appendages

Thorax (dorsal view)

Thorax (lateral view)

Wings and halteres

Legs

Life stages: third instar larva and pupa

Pupal development

Eclosion and virgins

Bristle markers

Bristle Bl

diminutive dm

extra macrochaetae emc

forked f

hairy h

Humeral Hu(AntpHu)

javelin jv

Minute M

Pin Pin

scute sc

Scutoid Sco(snaSco)

singed sn

Sternopleural Sp(wgSp-1)

spineless ss

Stubble Sb

Wing markers

cubitus interruptus ci

cut ct

curled cu

Curly Cy

Dichaete D

dumpy dp

Lyra Ly

miniature m

Notch N

radius incompletus ri(kniri-1)

Serrate Ser

veinlet ve(rhove-1)

vestigial vg

wingless wg

Xasta Xa

Markers of other appendages

aristaless al

Antennapedia Antp

Distal-less Dll

Sex combs reduced Scr

thread th

Ultrabithorax Ubx

Eye shape markers

Bar B

Deformed Dfd

Drop Dr

eyeless-dominant ey

Glued Gl

glass gl

Glazed Gla(wgGla)

Irregular facets If(KrIf-1)

Lobe L

ocelliless oc

rough ro

Rough eye Roi(amosRoi)

roughoid ru

Eye color markers

brown bw

claret ca

cinnabar cn

garnet g

Henna Hn

karmoisin kar

light lt

Moiré Mé

pink p

purple pr

rosy ry

sepia se

scarlet st

vermillion v

white w

Body markers

Black cells Bc

ebony e

pentagon ptg

speck sp

Tubby Tb

yellow y

Marker summary plates

Thorax

Eye shape

Eye color

Wings

Balancer chromosomes

First Multiple 6 FM6

First Multiple 7a FM7a

First Multiple 7c FM7c

First Multiple 7d FM7d

First Multiple 7i FM7i

Curly of Oster CyO

Second Multiple 1 SM1

Second Multiple 5 SM5

Second Multiple 6a SM6a

Second Multiple 6b SM6b

Translocation CyO-TM9 T(2;3)CyO-TM9

Minute-Rosy-Stubble MRS

Minute-Karmoisin- Rosy-Stubble MKRS

Third Multiple 1 TM1

Third Multiple 2 TM2

Third Multiple 3 TM3

Third Multiple 6 TM6

Third Multiple 6B TM6B

Third Multiple 6C TM6C

Third Multiple 8 TM8

Third Multiple 9 TM9

D. melanogaster subgroup species

D. melanogaster

D. simulans

D. sechellia

D. mauritania

D. teissieri

D. erecta

D. orena

D. yakuba

D. santomea

Male epandria summary plates

Index

About the Author

Sylwester Chyb

Sylwester Chyb

Sylwester Chyb is a Visiting Scholar at Trinity College, University of Cambridge. He is interested in the molecular mechanisms underlying insect sensory systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Trinity College, University of Cambridge, UK

Nicolas Gompel

Nicolas Gompel

Nicolas Gompel is an investigator at the Institute de Biologie du Développement de Marseille (France). His research focuses on the evolution of morphology and behavior in fruit flies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut de Biologie du Développement de Marseille-Luminy, CNRS UMR, Marseille, France

Reviews

"...a must have book for every Drosophila laboratory....successfully fills a long-lasting gap in Drosophila literature and will serve as a high-quality quick reference of standard material for experts as well as beginners." --European Journal of Entomology, 'vol. 111 (2014), iss. 4

"The authors have produced a splendid and tremendously valuable resource for the Drosophila laboratory that may also be a fun flip-through for non-Drosophilists…This volume should soon populate the microscope benches of fly rooms worldwide…This is a noteworthy work both for its utility and for its beauty." --The Quarterly Review of Biology, June 2014

"Chyb and Gompel present this new spiral-bound atlas for Drosophila researchers featuring sharp digital color photographs…Technical information on genomic location is also provided where available, and mutations are referenced to the online Drosophila genetics database FlyBase." --Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

"The Atlas of Drosophila Morphology provides a valuable, as well as beautiful, reference source for all those who need to recognize fly mutant phenotypes or who need to decipher the impenetrable jargon of fly anatomical names.  A much needed update to the classic works of Demerec and Lindsley & Grell … A must for any fly lab." --Ralph J. Greenspan, Kavli Institute for Brain and Mind, UCSD

"Chyb and Gompel have produced a must-have book for every Drosophilist. The Atlas of Drosophila Morphology presents crisp, high-definition color images of all the classic morphological mutants a fly pusher needs to recognize, displayed side-by-side with a wild type fly." --Leslie B. Vosshall, HHMI-The Rockefeller University

"Drosophila is an exceptionally favorable model to investigate a plethora of biological problems. This book appears remarkably valuable not only for professional drosophilists but is particularly well suited for biologists with a modest background in fly genetics, who wish to use Drosophila as a model organism for their specific interests. The beautiful pictures featured in this book, often showing side-by-side mutant flies and wild-type counterparts, will enable easy identifications of the genetic phenotype, and add to the value of this volume." --Professor Jules Hoffmann, University of Strasbourg, France

