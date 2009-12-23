Atlas of Diagnostic Oncology

Arthur T. Skarin, MD, FACP, FCCP, earned his MD from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1961, and received postgraduate training in internal medicine at the Millard Fillmore Teaching Hospital in Buffalo. After a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Boston City Hospital, he joined Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) in 1970. He served as Clinical Director of the DFCI Hematology Laboratory as well as Chairman of the Laboratory Committee from 1970 to 1998. He established the multimodality thoracic oncology clinic in 1975 and has served as Medical Director since then. During that time he also was chair of the human protection committee (IRB) for 12 years and became Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He has been the Principal Investigator (PI) as well as site PI on numerous clinical research Phase I, II and III trials, both at DFCI Partners Cancer Care and the Cancer and Leukemia Group B (CALGB). He was appointed a Research Subject Advocate (RSA) in 2002 for NIH funded studies at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital General Clinical Research Center (GCRC) and DFCI. Dr. Skarin is a board member of the American Journal of Oncology Review, the Journal of Cinical Oncology, Hospital Physician and also president of the Massachusetts Society of Clinical Oncologists. He has published 150 original articles, 97 abstracts, 67 chapters in books and 4 books.