Atlas of Diagnostic Oncology
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Atlas of Diagnostic Oncology, 4th Edition, by Arthur T. Skarin, MD, FACP, FCCP, provides the guidance you need to diagnose a full range of neoplastic conditions with greater accuracy for better patient outcomes. An unrivaled collection of more than 2,500 images and drawings—combined with succinct, clinically focused text—equips you with essential information on pathology, diagnostic studies, staging, and clinical manifestations. New discussions on modern diagnostic PET imaging of cancer, and expanded coverage on the side effects of chemotherapy, bring you up to date on the issues impacting research and treatment. Expert Consult functionality—new to this edition—further enhances your reference power with convenient online access to the complete contents of the text, along with case studies that demonstrate effective approaches to diagnosis.
Key Features
- A superb collection of more than 2,500 images encompasses the full spectrum of pathologic and radiologic studies, staging, and clinical manifestations, highlighting the pathologic anatomy of common clinical entities.
- A consistent chapter organization covers each disease’s incidence, epidemiology, etiology, and histopathology — as well as molecular biology, clinical features, diagnostic studies, and current clinical and pathologic staging — providing all the assistance you need to evaluate and monitor your patients effectively.
- This unique pictorial resource is a superb complement to treatment handbooks and major oncological texts.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 654
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 23rd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323415620
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248891
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323059053
About the Author
Arthur Skarin
Arthur T. Skarin, MD, FACP, FCCP, earned his MD from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1961, and received postgraduate training in internal medicine at the Millard Fillmore Teaching Hospital in Buffalo. After a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Boston City Hospital, he joined Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) in 1970. He served as Clinical Director of the DFCI Hematology Laboratory as well as Chairman of the Laboratory Committee from 1970 to 1998. He established the multimodality thoracic oncology clinic in 1975 and has served as Medical Director since then. During that time he also was chair of the human protection committee (IRB) for 12 years and became Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He has been the Principal Investigator (PI) as well as site PI on numerous clinical research Phase I, II and III trials, both at DFCI Partners Cancer Care and the Cancer and Leukemia Group B (CALGB). He was appointed a Research Subject Advocate (RSA) in 2002 for NIH funded studies at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital General Clinical Research Center (GCRC) and DFCI. Dr. Skarin is a board member of the American Journal of Oncology Review, the Journal of Cinical Oncology, Hospital Physician and also president of the Massachusetts Society of Clinical Oncologists. He has published 150 original articles, 97 abstracts, 67 chapters in books and 4 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; Senior Attending Physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, USA
Reviews
***2010 BMA Book Awards - First Prize Oncology category***
“This is very comprehensive, up-to-date (eg PET scans and new genetic markers included), and includes online access. It would be a good companion to a regular oncology text book which will not contain this degree of pathological detail and, as such, it could take some of the mystery out of the pathologist’s interpretation of surgical specimens in the MDT!” Judges quote