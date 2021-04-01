Atlas of Deformed and Metamorphosed Rocks from Proterozoic Orogens is a richly illustrated reference book featuring 400 full-color images of varied rock compositions, each with a concise description providing location, lithology, structural fabric, possible deformational history, metamorphic features, and other important geological information. Its relevance and significance in understanding the geological and tectonic history of the region is highlighted by providing relevant key references. The high-grade rocks included in the Atlas are mostly from the regions of Proterozoic orogenic belts. However, some of the regions in these orogenic belts are often covered by sediments, glacial deposits or vegetation, and therefore, inaccessible for scientific research.

Atlas of Deformed and Metamorphosed Rocks from Proterozoic Orogens provides a range of lithologies and associated structural features that are captured from well-exposed sections of Proterozoic orogenic belts of India, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Western Australia, Southern Africa, the Arabian Shield, and Antarctica. The Atlas provides an important source of information and reading for a broad range of earth scientists, graduate and undergraduate students, researchers, academicians and other professionals. This will also be useful for specialists in structural geology, petrology, geochemistry, geochronology, isotope studies, exploration geology, economic geology, and geophysics.