Atlas of Deformed and Metamorphosed Rocks from Proterozoic Orogens
1st Edition
Description
Atlas of Deformed and Metamorphosed Rocks from Proterozoic Orogens is a richly illustrated reference book featuring 400 full-color images of varied rock compositions, each with a concise description providing location, lithology, structural fabric, possible deformational history, metamorphic features, and other important geological information. Its relevance and significance in understanding the geological and tectonic history of the region is highlighted by providing relevant key references. The high-grade rocks included in the Atlas are mostly from the regions of Proterozoic orogenic belts. However, some of the regions in these orogenic belts are often covered by sediments, glacial deposits or vegetation, and therefore, inaccessible for scientific research.
Atlas of Deformed and Metamorphosed Rocks from Proterozoic Orogens provides a range of lithologies and associated structural features that are captured from well-exposed sections of Proterozoic orogenic belts of India, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Western Australia, Southern Africa, the Arabian Shield, and Antarctica. The Atlas provides an important source of information and reading for a broad range of earth scientists, graduate and undergraduate students, researchers, academicians and other professionals. This will also be useful for specialists in structural geology, petrology, geochemistry, geochronology, isotope studies, exploration geology, economic geology, and geophysics.
Key Features
- Features 400 full-color photographs representing typical lithologies and associated structural and metamorphic features from different Proterozoic orogens
- Includes line drawings of the photographs for clarity and better understanding
- Presents regional geologic maps from Proterozoic orogens worldwide
Readership
Geologists, Petrologists, Geophysicists, Geochemists, Geochronologists, Exploration Geologists, Seismologists, Volcanologists
Table of Contents
1. Proterozoic orogens: Introduction
2. Indian shield
3. Sri Lanka
4. Southern Africa
5. East African orogen
6. East Antarctica
7. Western Australia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179789
About the Authors
T.R.K. Chetty
Dr. T.R.K.Chetty has initiated and perfected, at CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, a rewarding methodology in structural mapping of large areas with Satellite images in different segments of Precambrian orogens of India. His focused efforts for over 4 decades led to seminal contributions in understanding the structural architecture and tectonic evolution of Proterozoic orogens of India that revolutionized conventional thoughts and provided profound influence in all geoscientific interpretations. He discovered shear zone systems that led to several innovative ideas and modern concepts like collage of juxtaposed terranes, Proterozoic flower structures, transpressional tectonics, constrictional deformation, dismembered ophiolites and collisional processes , which are acknowledged nationally and internationally. He led many international collaborative projects with the scientists from Germany, France, Russia, Australia and Japan.He was a visiting professor and delivered lectures in many Universities abroad. He was responsible for the discovery of soil covered rich Diamond bearing Kimberlite in 1986 and the novel concepts proposed by him provided an impetus for Kimberlite exploration in India. Dr. Chetty is honored with INSA-Royal Society Visiting Professor, 1987; INSA-JSPS Fellowship, CSIR-DAAD (Senior) Fellowship, 1997; Fellow of Andhra Pradesh Academy of Sciences; and visiting professor in many universities in India and abroad. Dr.Chetty is a recipient of National mineral Award (2006), Australian Endeavour Executive Award (2008) and is the first Indian to be elected as the President, International Association of Gondwana Research (IAGR).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Scientist, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, India
Wilbert Kehelpannala
Prof. K.V. Wilbert Kehelpannala (Ph.D.), Department of Geology, University of Botswana, has nearly 30 years of experience as an active geoscientist with focus on the application of field geology, structural geology, tectonics, metamorphic geology, petrology and remote sensing to the study of continental crustal evolution and lower crustal processes in Precambrian terrains. Before joining the University of Botswana in July 2011, he was a senior researcher at the former Institute of Fundamental Studies, Kandy, Sri Lanka and a Visiting Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geology, University of Peradeniya (1994-2011).He has made notable contributions in predicting the possibility of destructive tsunamis, structural studies of the Proterozoic basement, discovery of a Neoproterozoic plate boundary, and in recognizing mantle origin for the fluid-deposited vein graphite deposits of Sri Lanka. His researches in Botswana led to the discovery of a major, deformed and metamorphosed Archaean layered igneous intrusions and post-metamorphic K-metasomatism. Prof. Kehelpannala was involved in international collaborations from Germany, Japan, France, and Australia, and was a member/convenor of three UNESCO-IGCP Projects (368, 440 and 648). He is currently an associate editor of the Elsevier Journal of African Earth Sciences and has co-edited the first issue of the volume 28 of the Journal of Asian Earth Sciences (2006).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geology, University of Botswana, Gaborone, Botswana
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
