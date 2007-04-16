Atlas of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Periodontal Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781550092677

Atlas of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Periodontal Surgery

3rd Edition

Authors: Edward Cohen
Paperback ISBN: 9781550092677
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 16th April 2007
Page Count: 450
Description


The third edition of the Atlas of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Periodontal Surgery is fully redesigned and expanded to reflect the state of the art and science in periodontic surgery. Each procedure is laid out in a set-by-step fashion, and is supplemented by clinical case examples - now enhanced with hundreds of full-colour images and illustrations.

The new edition is more hefty, with 29 chapters—and as with earlier editions, Dr. Cohen succinctly outlines the advantages, disadvantages, and related challenges for each procedure.

The new edition of this classic text is the most complete periodontal surgical atlas available—an essential resource for periodontal surgeons and students in all dental specialties.

Key Features

· Advanced surgical procedures have been integrated throughout the text and added as featured chapters
· Five new chapters in a section on Anterior Tooth Exposure to discuss diagnosis to passive eruption
· The text outlines the pros and cons for each procedure
· Enhanced and expanded—now with full colour images and illustrations

Table of Contents



Part I. Basics

Section 1. Fundamentals
1. Prognosis
2. Surgical Basics
3. Sutures and Suturing
4. Scaling, Root Planing, and Curettage

Section 2. Basic Surgical Modalities
5. Gingivectomy
6. Mucogingival Surgery
7. Palatal Flaps
8. Cosmetic Treatment of Maxillary Anterior Teeth

Section 3. Osseous Surgery
9. Resective Osseous Surgery
10. Inductive Osseous Surgery
11. Guided Tissue Regeneration
12. Furcations

Part II. Fundamentals of Dental Esthetics

Section 1. Analysis
13. Visual Perception
14. Esthetic Structural Analysis

Section 2. Anterior Tooth Exposure
15. Differential Diagnosis
16. Biologic Width
17. Peiodontal Biotypes
18. Crown Lengthening
19. Altered Passive Eruption

About the Author

Edward Cohen

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Dental Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA, USA

