Atlas of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Periodontal Surgery
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of the Atlas of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Periodontal Surgery is fully redesigned and expanded to reflect the state of the art and science in periodontic surgery. Each procedure is laid out in a set-by-step fashion, and is supplemented by clinical case examples - now enhanced with hundreds of full-colour images and illustrations.
The new edition is more hefty, with 29 chapters—and as with earlier editions, Dr. Cohen succinctly outlines the advantages, disadvantages, and related challenges for each procedure.
The new edition of this classic text is the most complete periodontal surgical atlas available—an essential resource for periodontal surgeons and students in all dental specialties.
Key Features
· Advanced surgical procedures have been integrated throughout the text and added as featured chapters
· Five new chapters in a section on Anterior Tooth Exposure to discuss diagnosis to passive eruption
· The text outlines the pros and cons for each procedure
· Enhanced and expanded—now with full colour images and illustrations
Table of Contents
Part I. Basics
Section 1. Fundamentals
1. Prognosis
2. Surgical Basics
3. Sutures and Suturing
4. Scaling, Root Planing, and Curettage
Section 2. Basic Surgical Modalities
5. Gingivectomy
6. Mucogingival Surgery
7. Palatal Flaps
8. Cosmetic Treatment of Maxillary Anterior Teeth
Section 3. Osseous Surgery
9. Resective Osseous Surgery
10. Inductive Osseous Surgery
11. Guided Tissue Regeneration
12. Furcations
Part II. Fundamentals of Dental Esthetics
Section 1. Analysis
13. Visual Perception
14. Esthetic Structural Analysis
Section 2. Anterior Tooth Exposure
15. Differential Diagnosis
16. Biologic Width
17. Peiodontal Biotypes
18. Crown Lengthening
19. Altered Passive Eruption
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © BC Decker 2007
- Published:
- 16th April 2007
- Imprint:
- BC Decker
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781550092677
About the Author
Edward Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Dental Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA, USA