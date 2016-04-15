Atlas of Complex Orthodontics

<TENTATIVE>

SECTION 1: VERTICAL PROBLEMS

Chapter 1: Management of Patients with Deep Bite

Case 1-1. Incisor intrusion for the excessive gingival display

Case 1-2. Intrusion arch for levelling the mandibular Curve of Spee

Case 1-3. Increase of the vertical dimension with implants and midline correction with a mini-plate in a patient with a multiple missing teeth

Case 1-4. Deep bite correction with anterior bite stops

Case 1-5. Combined orthognathic surgery, orthodontics, and prosthodontics in a severe brachifacial pattern

Chapter 2: Management of Patients with Open Bite

Case 2-1. Targeted mechanics for the correction of an anterior open bite

Case 2-2. Anterior open bite correction by mini-implant assisted posterior intrusion

Case 2-3. Mini- plate supported posterior intrusion with posterior acrylic plate for open bite correction

Case 2-4. Correction of a Class III malocclusion with vertical excess with the Surgery First Approach

Chapter 3: Management of Canted Occlusal Planes

Case 3-1: Biomechanical treatment of an asymmetric open bite

Chapter 4: Management of Vertical Maxillary Excess

Case 4-1: Orthognathic surgery for significant vertical excess, facial convexity, and large interlabial gap

SECTION 2: ANTERO-POSTERIOR PROBLEMS

Chapter 5: Correction of Class I malocclusions with antero-posterior problems

Case 5-1: Intrusion and retraction of the anterior maxillary teeth by means of a three piece intrusion assembly

Case 5-2: Correction of bimaxillary protrusion using fiber reinforced composite for space closure

Chapter 6: Non-extraction correction of Class II malocclusions

Case 6-1: Anchorage control with a cantilever in an unilateral Class II malocclusion

Case 6-2: Tip back-tip forward mechanics for the correction of the Class II subdivision

Case 6-3: Use of a fixed functional appliance for Class II correction

Case 6-4: Class II treatment with distalizing appliances followed by TADs to maintain anchorage

Chapter 7: Correction of Class III malocclusions

Case 7-1: Two-phase palatal mini-implant supported Class III correction

Case 7-2: Mini-plate supported nonextraction Class III correction

Case 7-3: Unilateral mandibular premolar extraction for midline correction and unilateral maxillary canine substitution

Case 7-4: Conventional orthognathic surgery in a severe Class III malocclusion

SECTION 3: TRANSVERSE PROBLEMS

Chapter 8: Correction of Maxillary Constriction

Case 8-1: Maxillary expansion and stop advance wire for the correction of a mild Class III malocclusion

Case 8-2: Bidimensional distraction for maxillary unitlateral crossbite and canine retraction

Chapter 9: Correction of Midline Discrepancy

Case 9-1: Correction of a canted maxillary incisal plane with different approaches to a one couple system

SECTION 4: IMPACTED TEETH

Chapter 10: Management of impacted canines

Case 10-1: Maxillary impacted canine and anterior restorations for microdontic lateral incisors

Case 10-2: Cantilever based eruption of impacted maxillary canines

Case 10-3: Eruption of maxillary impacted canines and mandibular second premolar with cantilever mechanics

Case 10-4: Use of lip bumper for severely impacted mandibular canines

Chapter 11: Management of Impacted Second Molars

Case 11-1: Molar uprighting of severely mesioangulated mandibular second molars

SECTION 5: MULTIDISCIPLINARY TREATMENT

Chapter 12: Full Mouth Rehabilitation

Case 12-1: Restoration of a mutilated dentition with preprosthetic TADs to intrude the mandibular dentition

Chapter 13: Management of Missing Maxillary Lateral Incisors

Case 13-1: Unilateral canine impaction with maxillary canine substitution

Case 13-2: Multidisciplinary approach of multiple missing teeth with bone grafts and endosseous implants

Chapter 14: Management of Missing Molars with Orthodontic Space Closure

Case 14-1: Space closure after extraction of a hopeless maxillary molar and build-up of a peg lateral

Case 14-2: Mini-implant supported space closure of missing first molars and maxillary premolar extractions

Case 14-3: Mandibular second molar protraction into a first molar space with a fixed functional appliance

SECTION 6: STRATEGIES TO EXPEDITE ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT

Chapter 15: Corticotomy-assisted Orthodontic Treatment

Case 15-1: Maxllary impacted canine and anterior restorations for microdontic lateral incisors

Chapter 16: Correction of Dentofacial Deformity with Surgery First Approach

Case 16-1: Virtual 3D plan and Surgery First Approach in Orthognathic Surgery

Chapter 17: Correction of Malocclusion Restricted to Anterior Teeth using Targeted Mechanics.

Case 17-1: Targeted mechanics for impacted canines

SECTION 7: ADJUNCTIVE ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT

Chapter 18: Development of Vertical Alveolar Bone for Prosthetic Implant Placement

Case 18-1: Vertical ridge development in severe attachment loss of a maxillary central incisor

Chapter 19: Management of Dental Trauma

Case 19-1: Autotransplantation of second premolars into the site of extracted maxillary central incisors due to trauma

SECTION 8: ESTHETICS

Chapter 20: Esthetic and Finishing Strategies

Case 20-1: Orthognathic surgery and reduction of the open gingival embrasures "black triangles" to maximize facial and smile esthetics

Case 20-2: Reduction of incisal gingival display with incisor intrusion and gingivectomy

Case 20-3: Reduction of the gingival display with an intrusion arch

Case 20-4: Incisal cant correction and composite restoration in maxillary anterior teeth

Case 20-5: Orthodontic extrusion to match gingival margins and composite veneers on maxillary anterior teeth

Case 20-6: Mandibular implants and anterior maxillary veneers for esthetics

