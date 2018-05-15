Atlas of Common Pain Syndromes - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323547314, 9780323550963

Atlas of Common Pain Syndromes

4th Edition

Authors: Steven Waldman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323547314
eBook ISBN: 9780323550963
eBook ISBN: 9780323547321
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th May 2018
Page Count: 568
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The first step in the effective management of patients in pain is making the correct diagnosis . . . and how to diagnose pain is what Waldman’s Atlas of Common Pain Syndromes, 4th Edition is all about.

Written to help practitioners care for their patients in pain, this top-selling text provides complete, concise, step-by-step visual guidance to help simplify the diagnosis and management of over 130 common pain syndromes. The user friendly, easy to reference head-to-toe format gives the practitioner a concise description of each pain syndrome along with full-color art, drawings, clinical photographs, and a full range of radiological and ultrasound images that will help simplify making the correct diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Covers more than 130 common pain conditions with the concise information you need to make the correct diagnosis, making it a useful everyday reference in clinical practice.

  • Using a consistent, easy to follow visual format, each chapter covers one common pain syndrome beginning with the correct ICD-10 code and containing a clear description of the signs and symptoms of each painful condition as well as the tests, differential diagnosis, clinical pearls, and the most up-to-date treatment options.

  • Includes a "Side Effects and Complications" sections in every chapter that help you avoid potential pitfalls in diagnosis and treatment.

Table of Contents

Waldman: Atlas of Common Pain Syndromes, 4th edition

　

　

Section I: Headache Pain Syndromes

1. Acute Herpes Zoster of the First Division of the Trigeminal Nerve 　

2. Migraine Headache　　

3. Tension-Type Headache　

4. Cluster Headache

5. Swimmer's Headache　　

6. Analgesic Rebound Headache　　

7. Occipital Neuralgia　　

8. Pseudotumor Cerebri　　

9. Intracranial Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Section II: Facial Pain Syndromes 

10. Trigeminal Neuralgia　　

11. Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction　　

12. Atypical Facial Pain　　

13. Hyoid Syndrome　

14. Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy of the Face　　

Section III: Neck and Brachial Plexus Pain Syndromes

15. Cervical Facet Syndrome　　

16. Cervical Radiculopathy　　

17. Fibromyalgia of the Cervical Musculature　　

18. Cervical Strain　　

19. Longus Colli Tendinitis　　

20. Retropharyngeal Abscess　　

21. Cervicothoracic Interspinous Bursitis　　

22. Brachial Plexopathy　

23. Pancoast’s Tumor Syndrome　

24. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome　　

Section IV: Shoulder Pain Syndromes 

25. Degenerative Arthritis of the Shoulder　　

26. Acromioclavicular Joint Pain　　

27. Subdeltoid Bursitis　

28. Bicipital Tendinitis　　

29. Avascular Necrosis of the Glenohumeral Joint　

30. Adhesive Capsulitis of the Shoulder　

31. Biceps Tendon Tear　　

32. Supraspinatus Syndrome　　

33. Rotator Cuff Tear　　

34. Deltoid Syndrome　　

35. Teres Major Syndrome　　

36. Scapulocostal Syndrome　

Section V: Elbow Pain Syndromes 

37. Arthritis Pain of the Elbow　　

38. Tennis Elbow　　

39. Golfer’s Elbow　　

40. Distal Biceps Tendon Tear　　

41. Thrower's Elbow　　

42. Anconeus Syndrome　　

43. Supinator Syndrome　

44. Brachioradialis Syndrome　　

45. Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow　　

46. Lateral Antebrachial Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment At The Elbow　　

47. Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Elbow　　

48. Olecranon Bursitis　　

Section VI: Wrist Pain Syndromes 

49. Arthritis Pain of The Wrist　　

50. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome　　

51. Flexor Carpi Ulnaris Tendinitis　　

52. de Quervain’s Tenosynovitis　　

53. Arthritis Pain at the Carpometacarpal Joints　

54. Ganglion Cysts of the Wrist　　

SectionVII: Hand Pain Syndromes

55. Trigger Thumb　　

56. Trigger Finger　　

57. Sesamoiditis of the Hand　　

58. Plastic Bag Palsy　　

59. Carpal Boss Syndrome　　

60. Dupuytren’s Contracture　　

Section VIII: Chest Wall Pain Syndromes 

61. Costosternal Syndrome　　

62. Manubriosternal Syndrome　　

63. Intercostal Neuralgia　　

64. Diabetic Truncal Neuropathy　　

65. Tietze’s Syndrome　　

66. Precordial Catch Syndrome　　

67. Fractured Ribs　　

68. Post-Thoracotomy Pain　　

Section IX: Thoracic Spine Pain Syndromes

69. Acute Herpes Zoster of the Thoracic Dermatome　　

70. Costovertebral Joint Syndrome　　

71. Postherpetic Neuralgia　　

72. Nephrolithiasis　　

73. Thoracic Vertebral Compression Fracture　　

Section X: Abdominal and Groin Pain Syndromes

74. Acute Pancreatitis　　

75. Chronic Pancreatitis　　

76. Irritable Bowel Syndrome　　

77. Rectus Nerve Entrapment Syndrome　　

78. Diverticulitis　　

79. Acute Appendicitis　　

80. Ilioinguinal Neuralgia　

81. Genitofemoral Neuralgia　　

Section XI: Lumbar Spine and Sacroiliac Joint Pain Syndromes 

82. Lumbar Radiculopathy　　

83. Latissimus Dorsi Syndrome　　

84. Spinal Stenosis　　

85. Arachnoiditis　　

86. Discitis　　

87. Sacroiliac Joint Pain　　

Section XII: Pelvic Pain Syndromes 

88. Osteitis Pubis　　

89. Gluteus Maximus Syndrome　　

90. Piriformis Syndrome　　

91. Ischiogluteal Bursitis　

92. Endometriosis　　

93. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease　　

94. Interstitial Cystitis　　

95. Testicular Torsion　　

96. Levator Ani Syndrome　　

97. Coccydynia　　

Section XIII: Hip and Lower Extremity Pain Syndromes

98. Arthritis Pain of the Hip　

99. Snapping Hip Syndrome　　

100. Iliopectineal Bursitis　　

101. Ischial Bursitis　

102. Meralgia Paresthetica　　

103. Phantom Limb Pain　

104. Trochanteric Bursitis　

Section XIV: Knee and Distal Lower Extremity Pain Syndromes 

105. Arthritis Pain of the Knee　　

106. Avascular Necrosis of the Knee　　

107. Medial Collateral Ligament Syndrome　　

108. Medial Meniscal Tear　　

109. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Syndrome　

110. Jumper's Knee　　

111. Runner's Knee　　

112. Suprapatellar Bursitis　　

113. Prepatellar Bursitis　　

114. Superficial Infrapatellar Bursitis　　

115. Deep Infrapatellar Bursitis　　

116. Osgood-Schlatter Disease　　

117. Baker’s Cyst of the Knee　　

118. Pes Anserine Bursitis　　

119. Common Peroneal Nerve Entrapment　　

120. Tennis Leg　　

Section XV: Ankle Pain Syndromes 

121. Arthritis Pain of the Ankle　　

122. Arthritis of the Midtarsal Joints　　

123. Deltoid Ligament Strain　　

124. Anterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome　

125. Posterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome　　

126. Achilles Tendinitis　　

127. Achilles Tendon Rupture　　

Section XVI: Foot Pain Syndromes

128. Arthritis Pain of the Toes　　

129. Bunion Pain　　

130. Morton’s Neuroma　

131. Interdigital Burstis　

132. Freiberg Disease　

133. Plantar Fasciitis　

134. Sesamoiditis　

135. Calcaneal Spur Syndrome　　

136. Mallet Toe　

137. Hammer Toe

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323547314
eBook ISBN:
9780323550963
eBook ISBN:
9780323547321

About the Author

Steven Waldman

Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.