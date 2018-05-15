Atlas of Common Pain Syndromes
4th Edition
Description
The first step in the effective management of patients in pain is making the correct diagnosis . . . and how to diagnose pain is what Waldman’s Atlas of Common Pain Syndromes, 4th Edition is all about.
Written to help practitioners care for their patients in pain, this top-selling text provides complete, concise, step-by-step visual guidance to help simplify the diagnosis and management of over 130 common pain syndromes. The user friendly, easy to reference head-to-toe format gives the practitioner a concise description of each pain syndrome along with full-color art, drawings, clinical photographs, and a full range of radiological and ultrasound images that will help simplify making the correct diagnosis.
Key Features
- Covers more than 130 common pain conditions with the concise information you need to make the correct diagnosis, making it a useful everyday reference in clinical practice.
- Using a consistent, easy to follow visual format, each chapter covers one common pain syndrome beginning with the correct ICD-10 code and containing a clear description of the signs and symptoms of each painful condition as well as the tests, differential diagnosis, clinical pearls, and the most up-to-date treatment options.
- Includes a "Side Effects and Complications" sections in every chapter that help you avoid potential pitfalls in diagnosis and treatment.
Table of Contents
Waldman: Atlas of Common Pain Syndromes, 4th edition
Section I: Headache Pain Syndromes
1. Acute Herpes Zoster of the First Division of the Trigeminal Nerve
2. Migraine Headache
3. Tension-Type Headache
4. Cluster Headache
5. Swimmer's Headache
6. Analgesic Rebound Headache
7. Occipital Neuralgia
8. Pseudotumor Cerebri
9. Intracranial Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Section II: Facial Pain Syndromes
10. Trigeminal Neuralgia
11. Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction
12. Atypical Facial Pain
13. Hyoid Syndrome
14. Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy of the Face
Section III: Neck and Brachial Plexus Pain Syndromes
15. Cervical Facet Syndrome
16. Cervical Radiculopathy
17. Fibromyalgia of the Cervical Musculature
18. Cervical Strain
19. Longus Colli Tendinitis
20. Retropharyngeal Abscess
21. Cervicothoracic Interspinous Bursitis
22. Brachial Plexopathy
23. Pancoast’s Tumor Syndrome
24. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Section IV: Shoulder Pain Syndromes
25. Degenerative Arthritis of the Shoulder
26. Acromioclavicular Joint Pain
27. Subdeltoid Bursitis
28. Bicipital Tendinitis
29. Avascular Necrosis of the Glenohumeral Joint
30. Adhesive Capsulitis of the Shoulder
31. Biceps Tendon Tear
32. Supraspinatus Syndrome
33. Rotator Cuff Tear
34. Deltoid Syndrome
35. Teres Major Syndrome
36. Scapulocostal Syndrome
Section V: Elbow Pain Syndromes
37. Arthritis Pain of the Elbow
38. Tennis Elbow
39. Golfer’s Elbow
40. Distal Biceps Tendon Tear
41. Thrower's Elbow
42. Anconeus Syndrome
43. Supinator Syndrome
44. Brachioradialis Syndrome
45. Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at the Elbow
46. Lateral Antebrachial Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment At The Elbow
47. Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Elbow
48. Olecranon Bursitis
Section VI: Wrist Pain Syndromes
49. Arthritis Pain of The Wrist
50. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
51. Flexor Carpi Ulnaris Tendinitis
52. de Quervain’s Tenosynovitis
53. Arthritis Pain at the Carpometacarpal Joints
54. Ganglion Cysts of the Wrist
SectionVII: Hand Pain Syndromes
55. Trigger Thumb
56. Trigger Finger
57. Sesamoiditis of the Hand
58. Plastic Bag Palsy
59. Carpal Boss Syndrome
60. Dupuytren’s Contracture
Section VIII: Chest Wall Pain Syndromes
61. Costosternal Syndrome
62. Manubriosternal Syndrome
63. Intercostal Neuralgia
64. Diabetic Truncal Neuropathy
65. Tietze’s Syndrome
66. Precordial Catch Syndrome
67. Fractured Ribs
68. Post-Thoracotomy Pain
Section IX: Thoracic Spine Pain Syndromes
69. Acute Herpes Zoster of the Thoracic Dermatome
70. Costovertebral Joint Syndrome
71. Postherpetic Neuralgia
72. Nephrolithiasis
73. Thoracic Vertebral Compression Fracture
Section X: Abdominal and Groin Pain Syndromes
74. Acute Pancreatitis
75. Chronic Pancreatitis
76. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
77. Rectus Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
78. Diverticulitis
79. Acute Appendicitis
80. Ilioinguinal Neuralgia
81. Genitofemoral Neuralgia
Section XI: Lumbar Spine and Sacroiliac Joint Pain Syndromes
82. Lumbar Radiculopathy
83. Latissimus Dorsi Syndrome
84. Spinal Stenosis
85. Arachnoiditis
86. Discitis
87. Sacroiliac Joint Pain
Section XII: Pelvic Pain Syndromes
88. Osteitis Pubis
89. Gluteus Maximus Syndrome
90. Piriformis Syndrome
91. Ischiogluteal Bursitis
92. Endometriosis
93. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
94. Interstitial Cystitis
95. Testicular Torsion
96. Levator Ani Syndrome
97. Coccydynia
Section XIII: Hip and Lower Extremity Pain Syndromes
98. Arthritis Pain of the Hip
99. Snapping Hip Syndrome
100. Iliopectineal Bursitis
101. Ischial Bursitis
102. Meralgia Paresthetica
103. Phantom Limb Pain
104. Trochanteric Bursitis
Section XIV: Knee and Distal Lower Extremity Pain Syndromes
105. Arthritis Pain of the Knee
106. Avascular Necrosis of the Knee
107. Medial Collateral Ligament Syndrome
108. Medial Meniscal Tear
109. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Syndrome
110. Jumper's Knee
111. Runner's Knee
112. Suprapatellar Bursitis
113. Prepatellar Bursitis
114. Superficial Infrapatellar Bursitis
115. Deep Infrapatellar Bursitis
116. Osgood-Schlatter Disease
117. Baker’s Cyst of the Knee
118. Pes Anserine Bursitis
119. Common Peroneal Nerve Entrapment
120. Tennis Leg
Section XV: Ankle Pain Syndromes
121. Arthritis Pain of the Ankle
122. Arthritis of the Midtarsal Joints
123. Deltoid Ligament Strain
124. Anterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
125. Posterior Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
126. Achilles Tendinitis
127. Achilles Tendon Rupture
Section XVI: Foot Pain Syndromes
128. Arthritis Pain of the Toes
129. Bunion Pain
130. Morton’s Neuroma
131. Interdigital Burstis
132. Freiberg Disease
133. Plantar Fasciitis
134. Sesamoiditis
135. Calcaneal Spur Syndrome
136. Mallet Toe
137. Hammer Toe
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323547314
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550963
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547321
About the Author
Steven Waldman
Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.