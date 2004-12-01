Atlas of Clinical Ophthalmology With CD-ROM
3rd Edition
Description
"A definite visual feast, this book is a prize for any bookshelf." (American Journal of Ophthalmology, review of the last edition) The 3rd Edition of this critically acclaimed source offers unparalleled visual guidance on state-of-the-art ocular diagnostic imaging, pathology, and surgery. More than 3,400 outstanding photographs and line drawings (over 1,800 in full color) richly capture a full range of common and uncommon eye disorders and the methods used to treat them. And, a bonus CD enables users to incorporate all of the book's images into electronic presentations.
Key Features
- Features contributions from 20 world-renowned authorities.
- Discusses examination, investigation, and diagnosis for each ophthalmic syndrome, as well as relevant embryology, histology, pathology, and ocular manifestations of systemic disease.
- Offers an organization both by chapter and by ophthalmic subspecialty, making information easy to find.
Table of Contents
- Methods of Ocular Examination
2. The Eyelids
3. The Conjunctiva: Diseases and Tumours
4. Infections of the Outer Eye
5. Allergic Eye Diseases, Episcleritis and Scleritis
6. The Cornea
7. Primary Glaucoma
8. Secondary Glaucoma
9. The Uveal Tract
10. Intraocular Inflammation
11. The Lens
12. Vitreous and Vitreo-Retinal Disorders
13. The Normal Retina
14. The Retina: Vascular Diseases I
15. The Retina: Vascular Diseases II
16. The Retina: Macular Diseases and Retinal Dystrophies
17. The Optic Disc
18. Strabismus
19. Neuro-Ophthalmology
20. The Orbit and Lacrimal System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 764
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2005
- Published:
- 1st December 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437475
About the Author
David Spalton
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmologist, St. Thomas' Hospital, London, UK
Roger Hitchings
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Glaucoma and Allied Studies, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Glaucoma Unit, Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK
Paul Hunter
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmologist, Kings College Hospital, London, UK