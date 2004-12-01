Atlas of Clinical Ophthalmology With CD-ROM - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323036566, 9780723437475

Atlas of Clinical Ophthalmology With CD-ROM

3rd Edition

Authors: David Spalton Roger Hitchings Paul Hunter
eBook ISBN: 9780723437475
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 1st December 2004
Page Count: 764
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

"A definite visual feast, this book is a prize for any bookshelf." (American Journal of Ophthalmology, review of the last edition) The 3rd Edition of this critically acclaimed source offers unparalleled visual guidance on state-of-the-art ocular diagnostic imaging, pathology, and surgery. More than 3,400 outstanding photographs and line drawings (over 1,800 in full color) richly capture a full range of common and uncommon eye disorders and the methods used to treat them. And, a bonus CD enables users to incorporate all of the book's images into electronic presentations.

Key Features

  • Features contributions from 20 world-renowned authorities.
  • Discusses examination, investigation, and diagnosis for each ophthalmic syndrome, as well as relevant embryology, histology, pathology, and ocular manifestations of systemic disease.
  • Offers an organization both by chapter and by ophthalmic subspecialty, making information easy to find.

Table of Contents

  1. Methods of Ocular Examination

    2. The Eyelids

    3. The Conjunctiva: Diseases and Tumours

    4. Infections of the Outer Eye

    5. Allergic Eye Diseases, Episcleritis and Scleritis

    6. The Cornea

    7. Primary Glaucoma

    8. Secondary Glaucoma

    9. The Uveal Tract

    10. Intraocular Inflammation

    11. The Lens

    12. Vitreous and Vitreo-Retinal Disorders

    13. The Normal Retina

    14. The Retina: Vascular Diseases I

    15. The Retina: Vascular Diseases II

    16. The Retina: Macular Diseases and Retinal Dystrophies

    17. The Optic Disc

    18. Strabismus

    19. Neuro-Ophthalmology

    20. The Orbit and Lacrimal System

Details

No. of pages:
764
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723437475

About the Author

David Spalton

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, St. Thomas' Hospital, London, UK

Roger Hitchings

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Glaucoma and Allied Studies, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Glaucoma Unit, Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK

Paul Hunter

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, Kings College Hospital, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.