Atlas of Clinical Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine!
Atlas of Clinical Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - by Charles Melbern Wilcox, Miguel Munoz-Navas, and Joseph Jy Sung - provides more high-quality images than any other atlas to help you accurately interpret endoscopic images and diagnose gastrointestinal disorders. This new edition has been updated to cover new radiographic imaging and endoscopic evaluation methods and features an expanded image collection that includes more pathology and radiology images. You’ll also have access to the full text and all the images online at www.expertconsult.com, making this comprehensive atlas more convenient than ever.
Key Features
- View the complete spectrum of distinct presentations with over 2,000 images - more than any other atlas.
- Find the images you need quickly thanks to chapters organized by body system and then disease.
- Identify key features in images using thumbnail diagrams that highlight details without obscuring the picture.
Table of Contents
1. Oropharynx and Hypopharynx
2. Esophagus
3. Stomach
4. Duodenum and Small Bowel
5. Colon
6. Anorectum
7. Hepatobiliary Tract and Pancreas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 26th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437719093
About the Author
Charles Wilcox
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Miguel Munoz-Navas
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director of Gastroenterology Division and Endoscopy Unit, Division of Gastroenterology, University Hospital of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain
Joseph Sung
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, Prince of Wales Hospital; The Chinese University of Hong Kong Professor of Medicine