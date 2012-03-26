Atlas of Clinical Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437719093, 9780323249447

Atlas of Clinical Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Charles Wilcox Miguel Munoz-Navas Joseph Sung
eBook ISBN: 9780323249447
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719093
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th March 2012
Page Count: 640
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine!

Atlas of Clinical Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - by Charles Melbern Wilcox, Miguel Munoz-Navas, and Joseph Jy Sung - provides more high-quality images than any other atlas to help you accurately interpret endoscopic images and diagnose gastrointestinal disorders. This new edition has been updated to cover new radiographic imaging and endoscopic evaluation methods and features an expanded image collection that includes more pathology and radiology images. You’ll also have access to the full text and all the images online at www.expertconsult.com, making this comprehensive atlas more convenient than ever.

Key Features

  • View the complete spectrum of distinct presentations with over 2,000 images - more than any other atlas.

  • Find the images you need quickly thanks to chapters organized by body system and then disease.

  • Identify key features in images using thumbnail diagrams that highlight details without obscuring the picture.

Table of Contents

1. Oropharynx and Hypopharynx

2. Esophagus

3. Stomach

4. Duodenum and Small Bowel

5. Colon

6. Anorectum

7. Hepatobiliary Tract and Pancreas

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323249447
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437719093

About the Author

Charles Wilcox

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA

Miguel Munoz-Navas

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Director of Gastroenterology Division and Endoscopy Unit, Division of Gastroenterology, University Hospital of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain

Joseph Sung

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, Prince of Wales Hospital; The Chinese University of Hong Kong Professor of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.