Atlas of Clinical Gastrointestinal Endoscopy E-Book
3rd Edition
Description
Atlas of Clinical Gastrointestinal Endoscopy - by Charles Melbern Wilcox, Miguel Munoz-Navas, and Joseph Jy Sung - provides more high-quality images than any other atlas to help you accurately interpret endoscopic images and diagnose gastrointestinal disorders. This new edition has been updated to cover new radiographic imaging and endoscopic evaluation methods and features an expanded image collection that includes more pathology and radiology images. You’ll also have access to the full text and all the images online at www.expertconsult.com, making this comprehensive atlas more convenient than ever.
Key Features
- View the complete spectrum of distinct presentations with over 2,000 images - more than any other atlas.
- Find the images you need quickly thanks to chapters organized by body system and then disease.
- Identify key features in images using thumbnail diagrams that highlight details without obscuring the picture.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 28th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723157
About the Author
Charles Wilcox
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Miguel Munoz-Navas
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director of Gastroenterology Division and Endoscopy Unit, Division of Gastroenterology, University Hospital of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain
Joseph Sung
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, Prince of Wales Hospital; The Chinese University of Hong Kong Professor of Medicine