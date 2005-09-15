Atlas of Chick Development
2nd Edition
Description
This outstanding work is the only modern book devoted to the chick embryo and has been an essential resource for geneticists, molecular and developmental biologists, and other life scientists who use the chick embryo as their research model. This new enlarged and updated second edition is published in response to continuing demand. The text provides a detailed description of development, from fertilization to hatching, with emphasis on the earlier stages though also covering individual organ systems in detail. There are reviews of the more recent molecular research and a new section highlighting the important landmarks in the history of chick embryology which have had an impact on our understanding of developmental processes. The book is beautifully illustrated with 74 text-figures and over 500 photographs, including nearly 200 new scanning electron micrographs.
Key Features
New to This Edition:
- Updated and expanded text to accompany diagrams
- More than 200 new labelled scanning electron micrographs showing individual tissues in great detail
- Reviews of recent molecular research
- Discusses the roles of genes such as Hox genes, BMPs, and sonic hedgehog during early development
- New sections on genetical anomalies, techniques, and the poultry industry
Readership
Developmental biologists and embryologists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, poultry scientists, students and teachers of developmental biology
Table of Contents
The hen’s egg and its formation
Techniques Early stages
The establishment of the embryonic body
Body shape and external appearance
Heart, blood vessels and lymphatics
Urino-genital system
Gut, coelom and respiratory system Nervous system
Skeleton and muscles Integument Endocrine glands Extra-embryonic membranes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 15th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781483299853
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454757
About the Author
Ruth Bellairs
BSc (hons) in Zooloy, University of Birmingham UK 1947
PhD in Zoology (Embryology), University of London 1951, supervised by Sir Gavin deBeer and Michael Abercrombie.
Apart from brief periods in Anatomy Department, Cambridge and Department of Biology, St Bartholomew’s Hospital Medical School, academic posts have all been at UCL (University College London). Retired 1991 as Emeritus Professor in Embryology.
Research predominantly on early chick embryos concerned mainly with problems of tissue interaction, gastrulation and segmentation.
Founder member of Embryologists’ Club, the predecessor of BSDB (British Society of Developmental Biology). Served on several editorial boards, including JEEM (now Development) and Anatomy and Embryology.
Publications: approximately 120, including 2 books, 5 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, UK
Mark Osmond
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, UK
Reviews
"In this much-awaited second edition, Ruth Bellairs and Mark Osmond provide the research community with an updated version of the only available publication dedicated to the chick embryo...an essential reference text for developmental biologists and geneticists who use the chick embryo as a research model. The atlas is also an excellent source for educators wishing to explore the chicken embryo in the teaching laboratory." - Nicole A. Theodosiou, Bowdin College, in IN VITRO CELL DEVELOPMENTAL BIOLOGY