Get expert, step-by-step guidance on a wide variety of both open and interventional cardiac surgical techniques. Atlas of Cardiac Surgical Techniques, 2nd Edition, helps you expand your surgical repertoire and hone your skills with a vividly illustrated, easy-to-navigate text, procedural videos online, and pearls and pitfalls throughout. This revised atlas covers the surgical procedures you need to master, including minimally invasive techniques, robotic surgery, aortic dissection, and much more.