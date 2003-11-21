Atlas of Aesthetic Eyelid and Periocular Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721686332, 9781437713282

Atlas of Aesthetic Eyelid and Periocular Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Henry Spinelli
eBook ISBN: 9781437713282
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721686332
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st November 2003
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This new, full-color atlas features practical guidance on the management of a full range of aesthetic eyelid disorders. Examining both functional and cosmetic issues, it helps readers select the most appropriate management strategies and to offer their patients the best possible outcomes. Over 250 color images, including 100 exquisite original illustrations, show readers precisely how to perform the techniques described.

Key Features

  • Uses over 250 rich, full color illustrations and photographs that show readers how to perform the procedures.
  • Clearly explains anatomy, physiology and pathophysiology, which are essential to the performance of any surgical procedure.
  • Emphasizes identification of the pathophysiology and the selection of the appropriate management strategy, as an aid to achieving the best possible outcome every time.
  • Contains summaries of patient evaluation and management in each chapter, making information easy to find.

Table of Contents

  1. Anatomy

    2. Evaluation of the Patient

    3. Eyelid Malpositions

    4. Blepharoplasty (Upper Lid)

    5. Blepharoplasty (Lower Lid)

    6. Transconjunctival Blepharoplasty

    7. Tarsal Tuck and Fat Redistribution

    8. Ptosis and Lid Retraction (Upper)

    9. Mid Face and Lateral Canthus

    10. The Eyebrow and Lacrimal Gland

    11. Cosmetic Cranio-Orbital Surgery

    12. Laser Resurfacing in the Periocular Region

    13. Complications in Blepharoplasty

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437713282
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721686332

About the Author

Henry Spinelli

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery (Plastic), Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY

Reviews

"I found that many of the basic principles and techniques advocated are vary similar to techniques that I use in my own practice. I would particularly recommend the book to residents and practicing plastic surgeons who are interested in expanding the scope of their practice to include periorbital surgery beyond traditional blepharoplasty techniques." --Mark A. Codner, MD, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, September 1, 2005

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.