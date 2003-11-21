Atlas of Aesthetic Eyelid and Periocular Surgery
1st Edition
Description
This new, full-color atlas features practical guidance on the management of a full range of aesthetic eyelid disorders. Examining both functional and cosmetic issues, it helps readers select the most appropriate management strategies and to offer their patients the best possible outcomes. Over 250 color images, including 100 exquisite original illustrations, show readers precisely how to perform the techniques described.
Key Features
- Uses over 250 rich, full color illustrations and photographs that show readers how to perform the procedures.
- Clearly explains anatomy, physiology and pathophysiology, which are essential to the performance of any surgical procedure.
- Emphasizes identification of the pathophysiology and the selection of the appropriate management strategy, as an aid to achieving the best possible outcome every time.
- Contains summaries of patient evaluation and management in each chapter, making information easy to find.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy
2. Evaluation of the Patient
3. Eyelid Malpositions
4. Blepharoplasty (Upper Lid)
5. Blepharoplasty (Lower Lid)
6. Transconjunctival Blepharoplasty
7. Tarsal Tuck and Fat Redistribution
8. Ptosis and Lid Retraction (Upper)
9. Mid Face and Lateral Canthus
10. The Eyebrow and Lacrimal Gland
11. Cosmetic Cranio-Orbital Surgery
12. Laser Resurfacing in the Periocular Region
13. Complications in Blepharoplasty
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 21st November 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713282
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721686332
About the Author
Henry Spinelli
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery (Plastic), Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY
Reviews
"I found that many of the basic principles and techniques advocated are vary similar to techniques that I use in my own practice. I would particularly recommend the book to residents and practicing plastic surgeons who are interested in expanding the scope of their practice to include periorbital surgery beyond traditional blepharoplasty techniques." --Mark A. Codner, MD, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, September 1, 2005