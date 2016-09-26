Atlas of Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of Rosen’s Atlas of Abdominal Wall Reconstruction has been refreshed and updated to include today's latest advances in abdominal wall surgery. Coverage of 10 brand-new operative procedures -- each with an accompanying video -- provides the clear guidance needed to make the most effective use of both commonly performed and new and emerging surgical techniques for reconstruction. Comprehensive in scope and lavishly illustrated throughout, it's a must-have resource that residents and practitioners alike will reference for repairs ranging from the simple to the complex.
Key Features
- Covers congenital as well as acquired abdominal wall problems and surgeries , presenting readers with the full range of disorders which cause these defects and their surgical therapies.
- High-quality 4-color anatomic illustrations and clinical intra-operative photos allow users to view internal structures in a meaningful way.
- Features laparoscopic, open, and hybrid surgical approaches, providing surgeons with the skills necessary to repair both simple and complex defects.
- Familiarizes readers with all aspects of the preoperative, intraoperative and postoperative care of the patient.
Table of Contents
Section I - Anatomy
- Abdominal Wall Anatomy and Vascular Surgery
Section II - Laparoscopic Repairs
2. Laparoscopic Ventral Hernia Repair--Standard
3. Laparoscopic Repair of Atypical Hernias: Suprapubic, Subxiphoid, and Lumbar
4. Laparoscopic Repair of Parastomal Hernias
Section III - Open Repairs
5. Transversus Abdominus Release and Retromuscular Repair
6. Open Flank Hernia Repair
7. Open Repair of Parastomal Hernias
8. Open Ventral Hernia Repair with Onlay Mesh
Section IV - Component Separation
9. Periumbilical Perforator Sparing Component Separation
10. Endoscopic Component Separation
11. Tissue and Fascial Expansion of the Abdominal Wall
12. Chemical Component Separation with Botox
Section V - Other Abdominal Wall Procedures
13. Panniculectomy and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
14. Perineal Hernia Repair
15. Robotic Transabdominal Preperitoneal (r-TAPP) Hernia Repair for Ventral Hernias
16. Progressive Preoperative Pneumoperitoneum for Hernias with Loss of Abdominal Domain
17. Rotational and Free Flap Closure of the Abdominal Wall
18. Managing the Open Abdomen
19. Surgical Approach to the Rectus Diastasis
20. Umbilical Hernia Repair
21. Repair of the Post-TRAM Bulge/Hernia
22. Transabdominal Preperitoneal Inguinal Hernia Repair
23. Totally Extraperitoneal Inguinal Hernia Repair
24. Preoperative Optimization of the Hernia Patient
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 26th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428057
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428019
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323374590
About the Author
Michael Rosen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery , Lerner College of Medicine; Director, Cleveland Clinic Comprehensive Hernia Center, Cleveland Clinic Foundation