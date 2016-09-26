Atlas of Abdominal Wall Reconstruction - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323374590, 9780323428057

Atlas of Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Rosen
eBook ISBN: 9780323428057
eBook ISBN: 9780323428019
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323374590
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2016
Page Count: 480
Description

The second edition of Rosen’s Atlas of Abdominal Wall Reconstruction has been refreshed and updated to include today's latest advances in abdominal wall surgery. Coverage of 10 brand-new operative procedures -- each with an accompanying video -- provides the clear guidance needed to make the most effective use of both commonly performed and new and emerging surgical techniques for reconstruction. Comprehensive in scope and lavishly illustrated throughout, it's a must-have resource that residents and practitioners alike will reference for repairs ranging from the simple to the complex.

Key Features

  • Covers congenital as well as acquired abdominal wall problems and surgeries, presenting readers with the full range of disorders which cause these defects and their surgical therapies.
  • High-quality 4-color anatomic illustrations and clinical intra-operative photos allow users to view internal structures in a meaningful way.
  • Features laparoscopic, open, and hybrid surgical approaches, providing surgeons with the skills necessary to repair both simple and complex defects.
  • Familiarizes readers with all aspects of the preoperative, intraoperative and postoperative care of the patient.

Table of Contents

Section I - Anatomy

  1. Abdominal Wall Anatomy and Vascular Surgery

  Section II - Laparoscopic Repairs

2. Laparoscopic Ventral Hernia Repair--Standard

  

3. Laparoscopic Repair of Atypical Hernias: Suprapubic, Subxiphoid, and Lumbar

  

4. Laparoscopic Repair of Parastomal Hernias

  

Section III - Open Repairs

5. Transversus Abdominus Release and Retromuscular Repair

  

6. Open Flank Hernia Repair

  

7. Open Repair of Parastomal Hernias

  

8. Open Ventral Hernia Repair with Onlay Mesh

Section IV - Component Separation

9. Periumbilical Perforator Sparing Component Separation

  

10. Endoscopic Component Separation

11. Tissue and Fascial Expansion of the Abdominal Wall

  

12. Chemical Component Separation with Botox

  

Section V - Other Abdominal Wall Procedures

13. Panniculectomy and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

  

14. Perineal Hernia Repair

  

15. Robotic Transabdominal Preperitoneal (r-TAPP) Hernia Repair for Ventral Hernias

  

16. Progressive Preoperative Pneumoperitoneum for Hernias with Loss of Abdominal Domain

  

17. Rotational and Free Flap Closure of the Abdominal Wall

  

18. Managing the Open Abdomen

  

19. Surgical Approach to the Rectus Diastasis

  

20. Umbilical Hernia Repair

  

21. Repair of the Post-TRAM Bulge/Hernia

  

22. Transabdominal Preperitoneal Inguinal Hernia Repair

  

23. Totally Extraperitoneal Inguinal Hernia Repair

  

24. Preoperative Optimization of the Hernia Patient

  

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323428057
eBook ISBN:
9780323428019
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323374590

About the Author

Michael Rosen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery , Lerner College of Medicine; Director, Cleveland Clinic Comprehensive Hernia Center, Cleveland Clinic Foundation

