Atlas of 3D Echocardiography
1st Edition
Expert Consult – Online and Print
Description
Accurately identify complex geometrical distortions of cardiac anatomy using 3-D echocardiography and make more informed decisions regarding diagnosis and treatment. A highly visual, consistent, and practical format with online videos and more presents the authoritative, case-based, expert guidance you need to enhance your utilization and interpretation of this cutting-edge, dimensional diagnostic tool.
Key Features
- Master the application of techniques to specific clinical situations with detailed case studies and discussions of challenging issues.
- See imaging findings as they appear in practice and discern subtle nuances with the aid of high-quality still images plus online videos.
- Reference the information you need quickly thanks to easy-to-follow, templated chapters, with an abundance of images and figures that facilitate visual learning.
- Take it with you anywhere! Access the full text, downloadable image library, videos, and more at www.expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
- Historical Perspective on Three-Dimensional Echocardiography
- Integration of Three-Dimensional Echocardiography in Routine Clinical Practice
- Three-Dimensional Transesophageal Echocardiographic Systems
- Evaluation of the Aortic Valve
- Normal Mitral Valve Anatomy And Measurements
- Mitral Stenosis
- Planning and Guiding Mitral Valve Repair
- Prosthetic Heart Valves
- Tricuspid Valve
- Pulmonary Valve in Health and Disease
- Volumetric Assessment
- Assessment of Left Ventricular Mechanical Dyssynchrony
- Assessment of Right Ventricular Function
- Guidance of Catheter-Based Cardiac Interventions
- Congenital Heart Disease
- Evaluation of Intracardiac Masses
- Use of the Cropping Tool to Show Structures of Interest
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742387
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246538
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437726992
About the Author
Edward Gill
Edward A. Gill, MD. FACC, FNLA, FAHA, FACP, FASE Director of Interventional Echocardiography Professor of Medicine Division of Cardiology University of Colorado School of Medicine Leprino Building Mail Stop B132 12401 East 17th Avenue, Room 529 Aurora, CO 80045
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology Adjunct Professor of Radiology Director of Echocardiography, Harborview Medical Center University of Washington Clinical Professor of Diagnostic Ultrasound Seattle University Seattle, Washington