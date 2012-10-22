Atlas of 3D Echocardiography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437726992, 9781455742387

Atlas of 3D Echocardiography

1st Edition

Expert Consult – Online and Print

Authors: Edward Gill
eBook ISBN: 9781455742387
eBook ISBN: 9780323246538
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726992
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 400
Description

Accurately identify complex geometrical distortions of cardiac anatomy using 3-D echocardiography and make more informed decisions regarding diagnosis and treatment. A highly visual, consistent, and practical format with online videos and more presents the authoritative, case-based, expert guidance you need to enhance your utilization and interpretation of this cutting-edge, dimensional diagnostic tool.

Key Features

     

    • Master the application of techniques to specific clinical situations with detailed case studies and discussions of challenging issues.
    • See imaging findings as they appear in practice and discern subtle nuances with the aid of high-quality still images plus online videos.
    • Reference the information you need quickly thanks to easy-to-follow, templated chapters, with an abundance of images and figures that facilitate visual learning.
    • Take it with you anywhere! Access the full text, downloadable image library, videos, and more at www.expertconsult.com.

     

    Table of Contents

    1. Historical Perspective on Three-Dimensional Echocardiography

    2. Integration of Three-Dimensional Echocardiography in Routine Clinical Practice

    3. Three-Dimensional Transesophageal Echocardiographic Systems

    4. Evaluation of the Aortic Valve

    5. Normal Mitral Valve Anatomy And Measurements

    6. Mitral Stenosis

    7. Planning and Guiding Mitral Valve Repair

    8. Prosthetic Heart Valves

    9. Tricuspid Valve

    10. Pulmonary Valve in Health and Disease

    11. Volumetric Assessment

    12. Assessment of Left Ventricular Mechanical Dyssynchrony

    13. Assessment of Right Ventricular Function

    14. Guidance of Catheter-Based Cardiac Interventions

    15. Congenital Heart Disease

    16. Evaluation of Intracardiac Masses

    17. Use of the Cropping Tool to Show Structures of Interest

    Details

    No. of pages:
    400
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders 2013
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Saunders
    eBook ISBN:
    9781455742387
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323246538
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9781437726992

    About the Author

    Edward Gill

    Edward A. Gill, MD. FACC, FNLA, FAHA, FACP, FASE Director of Interventional Echocardiography Professor of Medicine Division of Cardiology University of Colorado School of Medicine Leprino Building Mail Stop B132 12401 East 17th Avenue, Room 529 Aurora, CO 80045

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Medicine Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology Adjunct Professor of Radiology Director of Echocardiography, Harborview Medical Center University of Washington Clinical Professor of Diagnostic Ultrasound Seattle University Seattle, Washington

