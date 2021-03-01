Atkinson's Principles of Clinical Pharmacology

1. Introduction

PART 1: PHARMACOKINETICS

2. Clinical pharmacokinetics

3. Compartmental analysis of drug distribution

4. Drug absorption and bioavailability

5. Effects of renal disease on pharmacokinetics

6. Kinetics of hemodialysis and hemofiltration

7. Effects of liver disease on pharmacokinetics

8. Noncompartmental vs. compartmental approaches to pharmacokinetic analysis

9. Distributed models of drug kinetics

10. Population pharmacokinetics

PART 2: DRUG METABOLISM AND TRANSPORT

11. Pathways of drug metabolism

12. Biochemical mechanisms of drug toxicity

13. Chemical assay of drugs and drug metabolites

14. Equilibrative and concentrative transport

15. Pharmacogenetics

16. Drug interactions

PART 3: ASSESSMENT OF DRUG EFFECTS

17. Physiological and laboratory markers of drug effect

18. Dose response and concentration response analysis

19. Kinetics of pharmacologic effect

20. Disease progression models

PART 4: OPTIMIZING AND EVALUATING PATIENT THERAPY

21. Sex differences in pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

22. Drug therapy in pregnant and nursing women

23. Drug therapy in neonates and pediatric patients

24. Drug therapy in the elderly

25. Clinical analysis of adverse drug reactions

26. Quality assessment of drug therapy

PART 5: DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

27. Project management

28. Drug discovery

29. Pre-clinical development

30. Animal scale up

31. Phase I studies

32. PK and PD considerations in the development of biotechnology products and large molecules

33. Design of clinical development programs

34. Good design practices for clinical trials

35. Role of the FDA in guiding drug development

Appendix

I. Table of Laplace Transforms

II. Answers to Study Problems