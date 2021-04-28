Athletic Injuries of the Hip, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 40-2
1st Edition
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will discuss Athletic Injuries of the Hip. Guest edited by Drs. Dustin Richter and F. Winston Gwathmey, this issue will cover a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Evaluation of the athlete with hip pain; Hip imaging and injections; Hip dysplasia; Hip instability and dislocation; Hip flexor and iliopsoas disorders; Hip abductor and peritrochanteric space conditions; Proximal hamstring injuries; Stress fractures; Avulsion injuries; The adolescent athlete; Sex based differences in injury rates and strength and conditioning; and Rehabilitation of soft tissue injuries of the hip and pelvis, among others.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323778428
About the Editors
Dustin L. Richter
F. Winston Gwathmey
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
