Ataxic Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444518927, 9780444534941

Ataxic Disorders, Volume 103

1st Edition

Editors: Sankara Subramony Alexandra Dürr
eBook ISBN: 9780444534941
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444518927
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st September 2011
Page Count: 680
Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

List of contributors

Chapter 1: The cerebellum – structure and connections

Chapter 2: Physiology of clinical dysfunction of the cerebellum

Chapter 3: Oculomotor aspects of the hereditary cerebellar ataxias

Chapter 4: Magnetic resonance and nuclear medicine imaging in ataxias

Chapter 5: Neuropathology of degenerative ataxias

Chapter 6: Approach to ataxic diseases

Chapter 7: Acquired ataxias, infectious and para-infectious

Chapter 8: Ataxia in patients with brain infarcts and hemorrhages

Chapter 9: Ataxia resulting from posterior fossa tumors of childhood and other mass lesions

Chapter 10: Nutritional cerebellar degeneration, with comments on its relationship to Wernicke disease and alcoholism

Chapter 11: Immune-mediated acquired ataxias

Chapter 12: Toxic agents causing cerebellar ataxias

Chapter 13: Paraneoplastic cerebellar degeneration

Chapter 14: Epidemiology and population genetics of degenerative ataxias

Chapter 15: Sporadic adult-onset ataxia of unknown etiology

Chapter 16: Overview of autosomal recessive ataxias

Chapter 17: Friedreich ataxia

Chapter 18: Ataxia with vitamin E deficiency and abetalipoproteinemia

Chapter 19: Ataxia–telangiectasia

Chapter 20: Autosomal recessive cerebellar ataxias with oculomotor apraxia

Chapter 21: Other autosomal recessive and childhood ataxias

Chapter 22: Ataxia in mitochondrial disorders

Chapter 23: Fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome

Chapter 24: Overview of autosomal dominant ataxias

Chapter 25: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 1

Chapter 26: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 2

Chapter 27: Machado–Joseph disease/spinocerebellar ataxia type 3

Chapter 28: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 5

Chapter 29: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 6

Chapter 30: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 7

Chapter 31: Clinical and genetic features of spinocerebellar ataxia type 8

Chapter 32: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 10

Chapter 33: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 11

Chapter 34: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 12

Chapter 35: Spinocerebellar ataxia 13 and 25

Chapter 36: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 14

Chapter 37: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 15

Chapter 38: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 20

Chapter 39: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 28

Chapter 40: Other spinocerebellar ataxias

Chapter 41: Dentatorubral–pallidoluysian atrophy

Chapter 42: Episodic ataxias 1 and 2

Chapter 43: Ataxias related to sensory neuropathies

Chapter 44: Frontal lobe ataxia

Chapter 45: Balance and gait problems in the elderly

Chapter 46: Treatment and management issues in ataxic diseases

Index

Description

This volume’s primary goal is to provide a comprehensive understanding of recent developments and advancements in the study of ataxic disorders. Beginning with an examination of the cerebellar region, and then progressing to a fresh perspective on the clinical aspects of the various forms of ataxia, this handbook gives clinicians a state-of-the-art reference for the management of the many etiologies and neurological manifestations of ataxic disorders.

Clinicians will gain a broader understanding of generative ataxias and the genetic disorders associated with them. In addition, new neurophysiological and imaging techniques are discussed, along with an in-depth examination of the treatment and management protocols of ataxic diseases.

Key Features

  • A volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, which has an unparalleled reputation as the world's most comprehensive source of information in neurology
  • International list of contributors including the leading workers in the field
  • Describes the advances which have occurred in clinical neurology and the neurosciences, their impact on the understanding of neurological disorders and on patient care

Readership

Neurologists
Neuroscience research workers

About the Editors

Sankara Subramony Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, McKnight Institute at the University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

Alexandra Dürr Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

INSERM U289 et Département de Génétique Cytogénétique et Embryologie, Hôpital de la Salpêtrière, Paris, France

