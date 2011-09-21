Ataxic Disorders, Volume 103
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The cerebellum – structure and connections
Chapter 2: Physiology of clinical dysfunction of the cerebellum
Chapter 3: Oculomotor aspects of the hereditary cerebellar ataxias
Chapter 4: Magnetic resonance and nuclear medicine imaging in ataxias
Chapter 5: Neuropathology of degenerative ataxias
Chapter 6: Approach to ataxic diseases
Chapter 7: Acquired ataxias, infectious and para-infectious
Chapter 8: Ataxia in patients with brain infarcts and hemorrhages
Chapter 9: Ataxia resulting from posterior fossa tumors of childhood and other mass lesions
Chapter 10: Nutritional cerebellar degeneration, with comments on its relationship to Wernicke disease and alcoholism
Chapter 11: Immune-mediated acquired ataxias
Chapter 12: Toxic agents causing cerebellar ataxias
Chapter 13: Paraneoplastic cerebellar degeneration
Chapter 14: Epidemiology and population genetics of degenerative ataxias
Chapter 15: Sporadic adult-onset ataxia of unknown etiology
Chapter 16: Overview of autosomal recessive ataxias
Chapter 17: Friedreich ataxia
Chapter 18: Ataxia with vitamin E deficiency and abetalipoproteinemia
Chapter 19: Ataxia–telangiectasia
Chapter 20: Autosomal recessive cerebellar ataxias with oculomotor apraxia
Chapter 21: Other autosomal recessive and childhood ataxias
Chapter 22: Ataxia in mitochondrial disorders
Chapter 23: Fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome
Chapter 24: Overview of autosomal dominant ataxias
Chapter 25: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 1
Chapter 26: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 2
Chapter 27: Machado–Joseph disease/spinocerebellar ataxia type 3
Chapter 28: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 5
Chapter 29: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 6
Chapter 30: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 7
Chapter 31: Clinical and genetic features of spinocerebellar ataxia type 8
Chapter 32: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 10
Chapter 33: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 11
Chapter 34: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 12
Chapter 35: Spinocerebellar ataxia 13 and 25
Chapter 36: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 14
Chapter 37: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 15
Chapter 38: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 20
Chapter 39: Spinocerebellar ataxia type 28
Chapter 40: Other spinocerebellar ataxias
Chapter 41: Dentatorubral–pallidoluysian atrophy
Chapter 42: Episodic ataxias 1 and 2
Chapter 43: Ataxias related to sensory neuropathies
Chapter 44: Frontal lobe ataxia
Chapter 45: Balance and gait problems in the elderly
Chapter 46: Treatment and management issues in ataxic diseases
Description
This volume’s primary goal is to provide a comprehensive understanding of recent developments and advancements in the study of ataxic disorders. Beginning with an examination of the cerebellar region, and then progressing to a fresh perspective on the clinical aspects of the various forms of ataxia, this handbook gives clinicians a state-of-the-art reference for the management of the many etiologies and neurological manifestations of ataxic disorders.
Clinicians will gain a broader understanding of generative ataxias and the genetic disorders associated with them. In addition, new neurophysiological and imaging techniques are discussed, along with an in-depth examination of the treatment and management protocols of ataxic diseases.
About the Editors
Sankara Subramony Editor
Alexandra Dürr Editor
