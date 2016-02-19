Asynchronized Synchronous Machines focuses on the theoretical research on asynchronized synchronous (AS) machines, which are “hybrids” of synchronous and induction machines that can operate with slip. Topics covered in this book include the initial equations; vector diagram of an AS machine; regulation in cases of deviation from the law of full compensation; parameters of the excitation system; and schematic diagram of an excitation regulator. The possible applications of AS machines and its calculations in certain cases are also discussed. This publication is beneficial for students and individuals researching on the theories of AS machines.