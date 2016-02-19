Asynchronized Synchronous Machines
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs In: Electronics and Instrumentation
Authors: M. M. Botvinnik
eBook ISBN: 9781483149653
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 92
Description
Asynchronized Synchronous Machines focuses on the theoretical research on asynchronized synchronous (AS) machines, which are “hybrids” of synchronous and induction machines that can operate with slip. Topics covered in this book include the initial equations; vector diagram of an AS machine; regulation in cases of deviation from the law of full compensation; parameters of the excitation system; and schematic diagram of an excitation regulator. The possible applications of AS machines and its calculations in certain cases are also discussed. This publication is beneficial for students and individuals researching on the theories of AS machines.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the English Edition
List of Symbols
1. The Problems Involved. Initial Equations
2. Steady State Working Conditions. The Torque M9 as a Function of the Angle δ
3. Vector Diagram of an Asynchronized Synchronous Machine. Voltage Correction (Regulation of Reactive Power)
4. Regulating Excitation with Full Compensation for Delay in the Rotor Circuit. Steady State Transitional and Static Regimes
5. Regulation in Cases of Deviation from the Law of Full Compensation. Steady State and Static Operating Conditions. "Local" Signal
6. Parameters of the Excitation System
7. Schematic Diagram of an Excitation Regulator
8. Possible Applications of Asynchronized Synchronous Machines
9. Calculations of Applications of Asynchronized Synchronous Machines in Certain Cases
Conclusion
References
About the Author
M. M. Botvinnik
