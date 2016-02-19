Asymptotic Theory for Econometricians
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. The Linear Model and Instrumental Variables Estimators. Consistency. Laws of Large Numbers. Asymptotic Normality. Central Limit Theory. Estimating Asymptotic Covariance Matrices. Efficient Estimation with Estimated Error Covariance. Directions for Further Study. Solutions Set. Index.
Description
This book is intended to provide a somewhat more comprehensive and unified treatment of large sample theory than has been available previously and to relate the fundamental tools of asymptotic theory directly to many of the estimators of interest to econometricians. In addition, because economic data are generated in a variety of different contexts (time series, cross sections, time series--cross sections), we pay particular attention to the similarities and differences in the techniques appropriate to each of these contexts.
Readership
Graduate students taking courses in Econometrics beyond the introductory level.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st April 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294421
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Halbert White Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, U.S.A.
About the Series Editors
Karl Shell Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University